Burgers
Chicken

Burger Brothers 14 Allegheny Ave. Towson, MD 21204 Open Monday-Saturday 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.

483 Reviews

$

14 Allegheny Ave

Towson, MD 21204

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Small Fry

Lunch Special

Pulled Pork BBQ served with fries and pickles
Crispy Buffalo Chicken

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$10.49

Crispy chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce served on a toasted brioche bun with pickles shredded lettuce and choice of ranch or bleu cheese deressing.

Chicken Cordon Blue

Chicken Cordon Blue

$10.49

Crispy chicken breast topped with grilled ham and melted swiss cheese, on toasted brioche bun with pickles and spicy mustard sauce.

Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.79

6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted brioche bun

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.29

6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of cheese. All on a toasted brioche bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

6oz. Angus beef patty grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of cheese and bacon. All on a toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$9.79

Ground white meat turkey. Grilled and served on toasted brioche bun.

Turkey Cheeseburger

Turkey Cheeseburger

$10.29

Ground white meat turkey. Grilled and served on toasted brioche bun. With your choice of cheese.

Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger

Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

Ground white meat turkey. Grilled and served on toasted brioche bun. With your choice of cheese and bacon.

Chicken

Chicken

$9.79

Tender grilled and marinated chicken breast or breaded and fried crispy. Grilled Chicken Shown

Chicken with Cheese

Chicken with Cheese

$10.29

Tender grilled and marinated chicken breast or breaded and fried crispy with your choice of cheese. Crispy Chicken Shown

Chicken with Cheese and Bacon

Chicken with Cheese and Bacon

$11.49

Tender grilled and marinated chicken breast or breaded and fried crispy with your choice of cheese and bacon. Crispy Chicken Shown

Black Bean

$9.79

A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes

Black Bean with Cheese

Black Bean with Cheese

$10.29

A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, and tomatoes and your choice of cheese.

Black Bean with Cheese and Bacon

$11.49

A spicy, southwestern style veggie burger made with a savory blend of black beans, brown rice, onions, corn, tomatoes and your choice of cheese and bacon

Hotdog

Hotdog

$6.49

100% all beef Kosher hotdog grilled and ready to top with your favorite condiments. Served on toasted brioche bun.

BLT

$5.99
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Toasted brioche bun turned inside out with your choice of cheese.

Fries/Rings/Tots/Chips

Small Fry

Small Fry

$4.79

Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday.

Medium Fry

Medium Fry

$5.79

Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday. Serves 1-2 people

Large Fry

Large Fry

$8.99

Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday. Serves 3-4 people

Monster Fry

$15.99

Our Famous Fries cooked in soy bean oil with their skins still on! Fresh cut everyday. Serves 5 or more people.

Medium Onion Ring

Medium Onion Ring

$5.79

Gourmet crumb onion rings. Flavorful, sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs.

Large Onion Ring

Large Onion Ring

$9.79

Gourmet crumb onion rings. Flavorful, sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs. Serves 3-4 people.

Monster Onion Rings

$24.99

Gourmet crumb onion rings. Flavorful, sweet Spanish onions sliced and coated with premium gourmet bread crumbs. Serves 5 or more people.

Buffalo Tots

$5.99

Classic tater tots tossed in franks red hot and topped with melted pepper jack cheese and pickled jalapenos. Ranch dressing on the side.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.89

Classic crispy fried tater tots. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Loaded Tots

$6.89

Classic crispy fried tater tots. Covered with melted cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Potato chips

Potato chips

$1.99

Deep River Kettle Cooked Chips Choose from: Mesquite BBQ Down-home, done right! The perfect blend of mesquite, brown sugar, and paprika, with notes of exotic spices - your taste buds will thank you. OR Sea Salt Perfectly crispy kettle-cooked chips with just the right amount of sea salt to give it that irresistible flavor. OR Sea Salt and Vinegar These chips are sure to leave your mouth watering, with a blend of flavors that is perfectly tart and tasty - a New England classic!

14oz. Heinz Ketchup Bottle

14oz. Heinz Ketchup Bottle

$4.99
Old Bay Shaker

Old Bay Shaker

$4.99Out of stock
12oz. Malt Vinegar Bottle

12oz. Malt Vinegar Bottle

$4.99

Chicken Tenders

3 pc. Tenders/Fries

3 pc. Tenders/Fries

$9.95

Southern Style breaded chicken tender with black pepper added for extra flavor. Served with our fresh cut skin on french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

5 pc. Tenders/ Fries

$13.95

Southern Style breaded chicken tender with black pepper added for extra flavor. Served with our fresh cut skin on french fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.99

Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one Flavor per order of wings. No splits.

20 Wings

20 Wings

$28.99

Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one Flavor per order of wings. No splits. Old Bay wings Shown in picture.

30 Wings

30 Wings

$38.99

Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one flavor per order of wings. No splits.

40 Wings

$49.99

Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one flavor per order of wings. No splits.

50 Wings

50 Wings

$65.99

Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one flavor per order of wings. No splits.

100 Wings

$129.99

Crispy fried chicken wings with choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese dressing or ranch and celery. Only one flavor per order of wings. No splits.

Single Boneless

Single Boneless

$12.99

Breaded and crispy fried boneless wings. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery. Only 1 flavor per order of boneless wings. No splits.

Double Boneless

Double Boneless

$22.99

Breaded and crispy fried boneless wings. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery. Only 1 flavor per order of boneless wings. No splits.

Triple Boneless

Triple Boneless

$32.99

Breaded and crispy fried boneless wings. Served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery. Only 1 flavor per order of boneless wings. No splits.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Romaine, tomato, onion and crouton and your choice of dressing.

Caeser Salad

Caeser Salad

$7.99

Romaine, Parmesan, tomato, onion and crouton and caeser dressing.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.99

Romaine, feta, red onion, olives, pepperoncini, tomato and cucumber.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.49

Crispy bacon, boiled egg, Blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, and red onions on a bed of greens. Served with dressing of your choice.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crispy fried chicken tenders (2) tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce with tomato, red onion, and blue cheese crumble served on a bed of greens with choice of dressing.

Extras/Dips/Sauces

12oz. Malt VinegarBottle

12oz. Malt VinegarBottle

$4.99
Old Bay Shaker

Old Bay Shaker

$4.99Out of stock
14oz. Heinz Ketchup bottle

14oz. Heinz Ketchup bottle

$4.99Out of stock

Delivery Drinks

Small Soda

Small Soda

$2.79

16oz. Fountain Soda. Choose from one of six great Coca-Cola products.

Large Soda

Large Soda

$3.79

32oz. Fountain Soda. Choose from one of six great Coca-Cola products.

Small Lemonade

Small Lemonade

$2.99

16oz. Fresh squeezed lemonade

Large Lemonade

Large Lemonade

$3.99

32oz. Fresh squeezed lemonade

Small Arnold Palmer

Small Arnold Palmer

$2.99

16oz. Fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with fresh brewed iced tea.

Large Arnold Palmer

Large Arnold Palmer

$3.99

32oz. Fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with fresh brewed iced tea.

Small Raspberry Lemonade

$2.99

16oz. Fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with raspberry syrup. Mouthwatering taste somewhere between sweet and tart.

Large Raspberry Lemonade

Large Raspberry Lemonade

$3.99

32oz. Fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with raspberry syrup. Mouthwatering taste somewhere between sweet and tart.

Small Milkshake

Small Milkshake

$6.29

16oz. Milkshake

Large Milkshake

$10.99

32oz. Milkshake

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.09

Deer Park 100% Natural Spring Water

Bottled Soda

Bottled Soda

$2.99

Choose from one of great glass bottle sodas.

Game Day Special

30 wings w/FREE Large fry

$38.99

40 wings w/FREE Large Fry

$49.99

50 wings w/FREE Monster fry

$65.99

Triple Boneless wings w/FREE Large fry

$32.99

50 wings

$49.99

Desserts

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$2.49

Crisped rice and sea salt bring together this chewy treat bar full of browned butter and marshmallow.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.49

Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy-crisped edged wonder.

Toffee Crunch Blondie

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$2.79

Caramelized, dense and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with milk and semisweet chocolate chunks and scattered with crunchy, buttery toffee.

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$2.79

Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Born from the prized Criolla bean, this sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate is deep and rich in flavor.

Burger Bar

Everything you need to build your own burgers including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles , burger sauce and fresh baked brioche rolls

Hamburger

$79.99

serves 8 people Includes: 8 Chargrilled Burgers, Brioche buns, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and our house burger sauce. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.

Chicken breast

$89.99

serves 8 people Includes: 8 Chargrilled chicken breasts or 8 Crispy fried chicken breasts, Brioche buns, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and our house burger sauce. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.

Turkey burger

$79.99

serves 8 people Includes: 8 Chargrilled Turkey Burgers, Brioche buns, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and our house burger sauce. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.

Black bean burger

$99.99

serves 8 people Includes: 8 Chargrilled southwestern style veggie burgers, Brioche buns, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions and our house burger sauce. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$16.99

Everyone's favorite crispy golden outside and fluffy inside. Serves: 8-10

Onion Rings

$19.99

Breaded onion rings fried crispy golden brown. Serves: 8-10

Caesar salad

$18.99

romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.

House

$18.99

Romaine lettuce, tomato.red onion and croutons.

Greek

$24.99

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, red onion, tomato,pepperoncini and olives.

Chicken Tenders

$49.99

Deep fried breaded chicken tenders, with choice of sauce for dipping. serves 8-10 people. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.

Boneless buffalo chicken wings

Boneless buffalo chicken wings

$34.99

Boneless breaded chicken bites tossed in your choice of our wing sauce. served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. serves 8-10 people. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.

Buffalo wings

Buffalo wings

$49.99

Classic crispy fried buffalo wings. served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. serves 8-10 people. Most ordes can be prepared with in 45 minutes for larger orders please call 410-321-1880.

Bottled Drinks

$8.99

Assorted old time soda pop favorites. 4/pk

Bottled water 8 pack

$10.49

Bottled spring water

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Best Burger in Baltimore Baltimore Magazine Baltimore's Best Burgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Wings, Hot Dogs, Fresh-Cut Fries, Onion Rings, Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade and Salads Eat In or Carry

Website

Location

14 Allegheny Ave, Towson, MD 21204

Directions

