Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Burger Byte DEER PARK NY

review star

No reviews yet

$$

528 COMMACK RD

DEER PARK, NY 11729

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bounty Hunter
The Cowboy
Wild BBQ

Mega Burger

The Beef

The Beef

$7.49

1/3 LB. PATTY | HOUSE SAUCE | PICKELS | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | SHAVED ONIONS | AMERICAN CHEESE

The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$8.49

1/3 LB. PATTY | BBQ | ONION RING | BACON | CHEDDAR CHEESE

Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$8.49

1/3 LB. PATTY | HABANERO AIOLI | GRILLED JALAPENO | LEAF LETTUCE | PEPPER JACK CHEESE

The Truffle

The Truffle

$10.99

1/3 LB. PATTY ON BRIOCHE BUN | SAUTEED MUSHROOMS IN TRUFFLE BUTTER | PEPPER JACK CHEESE | HOUSE SAUCE | TRUFFLE BURGER SEASONING

Wild BBQ

Wild BBQ

$9.99

1/3 LB. PATTY ON BRIOCHE BUN | CHEDDAR CHEESE | ONION RINGS | BACON | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | BBQ SAUCE | WILD BBQ BURGER SEASONING

Bounty Hunter

Bounty Hunter

$10.99

1/3 LB. PATTY ON BRIOCHE BUN | SAUTEED MUSHROOMS IN TRUFFLE BUTTER | PEPPER JACK CHEESE | MOB SAUCE | BOUNTY HUNTER SEASONING

The Club

The Club

$9.99

1/3 LB. PATTY ON BRIOCHE BUN | CHEDDAR CHEESE | AVOCADO | BACON | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | SRIRACHA RANCH | CLUB BURGER SEASONING

Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$8.49

1/3 LB. PATTY | TZAZIKI SAUCE | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | SHAVED ONIONS

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.49

1/4 LB. CHICKEN | CHIPOTLE AIOLI | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | AVOCADO | SWISS CHEESE

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$7.49

1/3 LB. CHICKEN | HOUSE SAUCE | SAUTEED ONIONS | LEAF LETTUCE | PICKELS | BUFFALO SAUCE

Hot & Spicy Crispy Chicken

Hot & Spicy Crispy Chicken

$7.49

1/3 LB. CHICKEN | HOUSE SAUCE | SAUTEED ONIONS | PICKELS | LEAF LETTUCE

Mr Krab

Mr Krab

$8.99

1/3 LB. CRAB MEAT PATTY ON BRIOCHE BUN | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | SHAVED ONIONS | SRIRACHA MANGO SAUCE

Fish Fillet

Fish Fillet

$6.99

1/4 LB. PATTY | TARTAR SAUCE | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | AMERICAN CHEESE

Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$8.49

1/4 LB. PATTY | RED CABBAGE SLAW | PINEAPPLE | GINGER VINAIGRETTE | BARBECUE GLAZE

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.49

1/3 LB. PATTY | HOUSE SAUCE | PICKELS | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | SHAVED ONIONS | AMERICAN CHEESE

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$10.49

1/3 LB. PATTY | HOUSE SAUCE | PICKELS | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | SHAVED ONIONS | AMERICAN CHEESE

Falafel

Falafel

$7.49

1/3 LB. PATTY | TAHINI SAUCE | PICKELS | LEAF LETTUCE | ROMA TOMATO | SHAVED ONIONS

Black Bean

Black Bean

$7.99

1/3 LB. PATTY | LEAF LETTUCE | PICKELS | ROMA TOMATO | SHAVED ONIONS | SPICY BROWN MUSTARD

Micro Burger

Duo

Duo

$8.99

CHOOSE TWO (3 OZ) PROTEINS AND MIX & MATCH YOUR TOPPINGS

Trio

Trio

$11.99

CHOOSE THREE (3 OZ) PROTEINS AND MIX & MATCH YOUR TOPPINGS

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99

8 (3 oz) Burgers Choose Up to 2 Types of Patties 8 Wings 2 Order Of Fries one 2 Liter Soda

Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

16 (3 OZ) BURGER CHOOSE UP TO 4 TYPES OF PATTIES

Movie Box

Movie Box

$37.99

24 CHICKEN WINGS 3 ORDER OF FRIES ONE 2-LITER BOTTLE OF SODA

Game Box

Game Box

$55.99

50 CHICKEN WINGS CHOOSE UP TO 3 FLAVOR

Chicken

Crispy Chicken Strips 4 piece

Crispy Chicken Strips 4 piece

$7.99

4 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE

Crispy Chicken Strips 10 piece

Crispy Chicken Strips 10 piece

$15.99

10 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE

Crispy Chicken Strips 15 piece

Crispy Chicken Strips 15 piece

$21.99

15 PIECE CHICKEN STRIPS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.99

6 CHICKEN WINGS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE

12 Wings

12 Wings

$16.99

12 CHICKEN WINGS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE

24 Wings

24 Wings

$30.99

24 CHICKEN WINGS WITH CHOICE OF SAUCE

Cajun Wings 8 Piece

Cajun Wings 8 Piece

$12.99

8 CAJUN DRY RUB WINGS (MILD HEAT) SERVED WITH CARROTS & CELERY AND A CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Sweet Chili Wings 8 piece

Sweet Chili Wings 8 piece

$12.99

8 SWEET CHILI WINGS (MILD HEAT) SERVED WITH CARROTS & CELERY AND A CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Lemon Pepper Wings 8 piece

Lemon Pepper Wings 8 piece

$12.99

8 LEMON PEPPER WINGS (MILD HEAT) SERVED WITH CARROTS & CELERY AND A CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Hot Honey Wings 8 piece

Hot Honey Wings 8 piece

$12.99

8 HOT HONEY WINGS (MILD HEAT) SERVED WITH CARROTS & CELERY AND A CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Korean BBQ Wings 8 piece

Korean BBQ Wings 8 piece

$12.99

8 KOREAN BBQ WINGS (MILD HEAT) SERVED WITH CARROTS & CELERY AND A CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Garlic Parmesan Wings 8 piece

Garlic Parmesan Wings 8 piece

$12.99

8 GARLIC PARMESAN WINGS (MILD HEAT) SERVED WITH CARROTS & CELERY AND A CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Sriracha Mango Wings 8 piece

Sriracha Mango Wings 8 piece

$12.99

8 SRIRACHA MANGO WINGS (MEDIUM HEAT) SERVED WITH CARROTS & CELERY AND A CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Teriyaki Wings 8 piece

Teriyaki Wings 8 piece

$12.99

8 TERIYAKI WINGS (MILD HEAT) SERVED WITH CARROTS & CELERY AND A CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE

Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Fresh Salads

House Salad Large

House Salad Large

$8.49
Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$8.49
House Salad - Side

House Salad - Side

$5.49
Caesar Salad - Side

Caesar Salad - Side

$5.49

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99
Bacon & Cheese Fries

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$3.99
Jalapeno Cheese Fries

Jalapeno Cheese Fries

$3.99
Garlic Aioli Fries

Garlic Aioli Fries

$3.99

Fried Sweet Plantain

$3.99

Falafel Nuggets

$4.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.99
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.99

Sweets

APPLE PIE

APPLE PIE

$1.59
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

528 COMMACK RD, DEER PARK, NY 11729

Directions

Gallery
Burger Byte image
Burger Byte image

Similar restaurants in your area

Out of the Park Burgers
orange star4.2 • 663
101 S Research Pl Central Islip, NY 11722
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY - 54 New Street
orange star4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
Bethpage Burger Bar
orange star4.2 • 222
4011 Hempstead turnpike Bethpage, NY 11714
View restaurantnext
399 S Oyster Bay Road - NY, Plainview [27]
orange starNo Reviews
399 S Oyster Bay Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurantnext
Burger City - East Meadow
orange star4.8 • 141
1900 Hempstead Turnpike East Meadow, NY 11554
View restaurantnext
The Diner Boys
orange star4.6 • 660
2221 Jerusalem Avenue Merrick, NY 11566
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in DEER PARK

Popei's Clam Bar - Popei's
orange star4.5 • 1,407
760 Grand Boulevard Deer Park, NY 11729
View restaurantnext
Gregorys Coffee - GC34 - Deer Park
orange star4.4 • 68
1932 Deer Park Ave Deer Park, NY 11729
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DEER PARK
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Bay Shore
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Farmingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston