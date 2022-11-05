Burger City imageView gallery
Burgers

Burger City East Meadow

141 Reviews

$

1900 Hempstead Turnpike

East Meadow, NY 11554

Burgers

Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.
Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.15

Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$6.15

Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.

Quarterpounder

Quarterpounder

$6.15

Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.

Double Quarterpounder

Double Quarterpounder

$11.45

Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.70

Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$6.35

Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.

Quarterpounder w/ Cheese

Quarterpounder w/ Cheese

$6.55

Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.

Double Quarterpounder w/ Cheese

Double Quarterpounder w/ Cheese

$11.85

Comes with ketchup, pickles and onion.

Classics

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.70

Hebrew National

Knish

Knish

$5.10
Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Fried Chicken Cutlet and comes with city sauce and pickles.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.45

Fried Chicken Cutlet and comes with our signature spicy sauce and pickles.

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$6.10

10 pieces

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$5.15
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$7.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.15
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.15

Topped with cinnamon sugar.

Extra Sides Of

Extra Side Of Sauce

Side Of Food

Drinks

Coke

$3.10+

Diet Coke

$3.10+

Sprite

$3.10+

Orange

$3.10+

Root Beer

$3.10+

Iced Tea

$3.10+

Club Soda

$2.15+

Bottled Water

$2.60

Shakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.55
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.55
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.55
Black & White Shake

Black & White Shake

$5.55
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
BEST BURGERS IN TOWN!

1900 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, NY 11554

Burger City image

