Burger City Grill - Torrance

No reviews yet

1975 Torrance Boulevard

Torrance, CA 90501

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch Box
#2 Cheeseburger
Fries

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

#1 Hamburger Combo

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

#2 Cheeseburger Combo

$11.00

Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

#3 Double Cheeseburger Combo

$14.00

Double hamburger

$9.00

Double hamburger combo

$13.00

L.A. Double

$10.00

#4 L.A. Double Combo

$14.00

Santa Monica

$11.00

#5 Santa Monica Combo

$15.00

Shroomer

$11.00

#6 Shroomer Combo

$15.00

Maui

$11.00

#7 Maui Combo

$15.00

City Slicker

$11.00

#8 City Slicker Comb

$15.00

Meal Deals

Lunch Box

$12.00

BCG Burger, 2 Chicken Tenders, Fries

Family Meal

$32.00Out of stock

A fabulous feast for a family of four! 4 BCG Burgers, 4 Fries or Chips and 4 Regular Soda Pops.

12 Party Tenders

$35.00Out of stock

24 Party Tenders

$60.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

2 Pc a la carte

$7.00

2 Pc Tender Combo

$9.00
3 Pc a la carte

3 Pc a la carte

$8.00

all white chicken tenders breaded in our own dixie mix, fried to crispy perfection; your choice of 2 sauces

3 Pc Tender Combo

$11.00
4 Pc a la carte

4 Pc a la carte

$11.00

all white chicken tenders breaded in our own dixie mix, fried to crispy perfection; your choice of 2 sauces

4 Pc Tender Combo

$13.00
6 Pc Tenders

6 Pc Tenders

$14.00

all white chicken tenders breaded in our own dixie mix, fried to crispy perfection; your choice of 2 sauces

6 Pc Tender Combo

$16.00

Sandwiches

CHICKEN SAND COMB

$12.00

chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, dill pickle chips, roma tomatoes, green leaf lettuce & ranch dressing

CHICKEN SAND

$8.00

Fresh-Cut Sides

Fries

$4.00

hand-cut, skin-on kennebec potatoes, never frozen, twice fried

B.C.G. Fries

$9.00

applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, grilled onions with B.C.G. spread!

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

topped with chicken tenders with buffalo & ranch sauce

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

hand-cut, breaded daily, parmesan mix, never frozen

Zucchini Stix

$7.00

hand-cut, breaded daily, parmesan mix, never frozen

Side Of Coleslaw

$3.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Burger fries

$12.00

Xtra sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Honey Chipotle

$0.75

Fan

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Thousand

$0.75

Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

BCG T-Shirt

SMALL

$20.00

MEDIUM

$20.00

LARGE

$20.00

XTRA LARGE

$20.00

Beverages

Regular Soda

$3.00

Large Soda Pop

$4.00

House-Made Lemonade

$3.00+

Shakes

SHAKES

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Craft Beer

Mission

$7.00

Trejos Cerveza

$7.00

Hazy IPA

$7.00

COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1975 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90501

Directions

Burger City Grill Torrance image
Burger City Grill Torrance image
Burger City Grill Torrance image

