Burger City Grill - Torrance
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1975 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA 90501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Great Culinary Concepts - 2201 Dominguez St Torrance California 90501
No Reviews
2201 Dominguez St Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Torrance
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurant