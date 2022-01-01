Restaurant header imageView gallery

EAT Fantastic/ B.C.G - Lomita

2064 Pacific Coast Highway

Lomita, CA 90717

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch Box
Cheeseburger Combo
Fries

Breakfast Burrito

Eggs, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Colby Jack Cheese, and the Choice of Protein

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Eggs, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Colby Jack Cheese, and the Choice of Protein

Make it Fantastic Trio Burrito

$11.75

Bacon, Sausage, Ham with Eggs, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Hash brown, and Colby Jack Cheese

Breakfast Signatures

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Avocado, 2 Fried Eggs, House Seasoning, and a side Fruit or Salad

Greek Omelette

$10.00

Feta Cheese, Spinach, Mushrooms, Green Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Hash Brown and a Choice of Toast

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

2 Pcs Southern Fried Chicken, Waffle, CA Fresh Eggs, and Real Maple Syrup

BYO Omelet

$9.50

Breakfast Plates

Giant Fantastic Breakfast

$13.99

2 pcs. Pancakes, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage, 2 Ham, 2 Bacon, and Hash brown.

Sunrise Sammie

$8.50

CA Fresh Eggs, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomatoes, Mayo & White Toast

Croissant Melt

$9.00

CA Eggs, Double American Cheese, and Toasted Croissant

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

CA Fresh Eggs, Hash Browns, Colby Jack Cheese, and Homemade Gravy.

Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Colby Jack Cheese, Fresh Pico De Gallo, and Baja Sauce.

3 Egg Plate

$10.00

CA Fresh Eggs, Hash Brown, Choice of Toast, and Choice of Meat

Pancake Plate

$10.00

2 Pancakes, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, and Choice of Meat

French Toast Plate

$10.00

4 French Toasts, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, Choice of Meat.

Waffle Plate

$10.00

Waffle, 3 CA Fresh Eggs, and Choice of Meat

SWEETS A LA CARTE

Pancakes

$5.50+

French Toast

$5.50+

Waffles

$7.00

1 Belgium Waffle, Whipped Cream on Top with Strawberries

Burger Combos

Hamburger Combo

$10.00

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.00

DBL Cheese Burger Combo

$14.00

Fantastic Burger Combo

$15.00

Yorker Combo

$16.00

Maui Combo

$15.00

City Slicker Combo

$15.00

Mamba Combo

$14.24

Colby Jack Double Cheeseburger, Mustard seared into each patty pickles, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, and X-tra fantastic Spread, and Toasted Gourmet Bun

Shroomer Combo

$15.00

Brunch Combo

$15.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

DBL Cheeseburger

$10.00

Fantastic Burger

$11.00

Yorker

$12.00

Maui

$11.00

City Slicker

$11.00

Mamba Burger

$10.24

Shroomer

$11.00

Brunch Burger

$11.00

Tender Box Combos

2 Box

$9.00

3 Box

$11.00

4 Box

$13.00

6 Box

$15.00

Tender Family Deal

$45.00

Tenders

All White Chicken Tenders Breaded in Our Own Dixie Mix, Fried to Crispy Perfection

1 Pc Tender

$3.00
3 Pc Tenders

3 Pc Tenders

$6.00

all white chicken tenders breaded in our own dixie mix, fried to crispy perfection; your choice of 2 sauces

4 Pc Tenders

4 Pc Tenders

$7.75

all white chicken tenders breaded in our own dixie mix, fried to crispy perfection; your choice of 2 sauces

6 Pc Tenders

6 Pc Tenders

$10.00

all white chicken tenders breaded in our own dixie mix, fried to crispy perfection; your choice of 2 sauces

Sandwich & Melts Combos

Pastrami Melt Combo

$19.00

Pastrami Sandwhich Combo

$19.00

Tuna Melt Combo

$14.00

Tuna Sandwhich Combo

$14.00

Grilled Cheese Combo

$10.00

B.L.T.A. Combo

$13.00

Turkey Club Combo

$15.00

Sando Combo

$12.00

Chicken Melt Combo

$14.00

Chicken Wrap Combo

$13.00

Tacos Combo

$13.00

Chicken Sandwhich Combo

$13.00

Chicken Club Combo

$14.50

Buffalo Sando Combo

$13.50

A.L.T Combo

$13.50

Sandwiches & Melts

Pastrami Melt

$15.00

smoked-lean jewish brisket with crushed black pepper seasoning, swiss cheese, mustard, dill pickle chips on sourdough

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Tuna Sandwhich

$10.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White toast with 2 American Cheese, & 2 Colby Jack Cheese

B.L.T.A

$9.00

bacon, green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, avacado & BCG spread on sourdough

Turkey Club

$11.00

Sando

$8.00

Chicken Melt

$10.00

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Tacos

$9.00

Chicken Sandwhich

$9.00

Buffalo Sando

$9.00

chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, dill pickle chips, roma tomatoes, green leaf lettuce & ranch dressing

Chicken Club

$10.50

chicken tenders, bacon, avocado, dill pickle chips, roma tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, & BCG spread

A.L.T

$9.00

avacado, green leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes & BCG spread on sourdough

B.L.T

$8.00

Meal Deals

Lunch Box

$12.00

BCG Burger, 2 Chicken Tenders, Fries

Burger Family Meal

$38.00

A fabulous feast for a family of four! 4 BCG Burgers, 4 Fries or Chips and 4 Regular Soda Pops.

Kids Town

Kids Burger

$7.50

single patty, ketchup, bun; includes fries and drink, ages 12 and under please.

2 Pc Tenders

$7.00

2 tenders with choice of 1 sauce; includes fries and drink, ages 12 and under please.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

american cheese, bun; includes fries and drink, ages 12 and under please.

Fresh-Cut Sides

Fries

$4.00

hand-cut, skin-on kennebec potatoes, never frozen, twice fried

Chips

$4.50

hand-cut, skin-on kennebec potatoes, never frozen, twice fried

Zucchini Stix

$7.00

hand-cut, breaded daily, parmesan mix, never frozen

Onion Rings

$7.00

hand-cut, breaded daily, parmesan mix, never frozen

Fantastic Fries

$9.00

applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, grilled onions with B.C.G. spread!

Fantastic Chips

$9.50

applewood smoked bacon, choice of cheese, grilled onions with B.C.G. spread!

Chili & Cheese Fries

$9.00

topped with our house-made all meat chili and cheddar cheese | N.Y. STYLE: add pastrami +3.00

Chili & Cheese Chips

$9.00

topped with our house-made all meat chili and cheddar cheese | N.Y. STYLE: add pastrami +3.00

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

topped with chicken tenders with buffalo & ranch sauce

Buffalo Chips

$9.00

topped with chicken tenders with buffalo & ranch sauce

Mamba Fries

$12.88

Mamba Chips

$12.88

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Tater Tots

$5.50

Salad

Green Salad

$7.00

Chicken Salad

$11.00

crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, purple cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, garlic croutons

Chef Salad

$11.00

Tuna Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Dressings

Ranch

$0.95

Spread

$0.95

Honey Mustard

$0.95

Buffalo

$0.95

BBQ

$0.95

Fan Sauce

$0.95

Mayo

$0.95

House Vinaigrette

$0.95

Teriyaki

$0.95

Beverages

Regular Soda Pop

$3.00

Large Soda Pop

$4.00

Kids Drink

$1.75

House-Made Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Fresh OJ

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Float & Shakes

Hand Scooped Shake

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

2064 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita, CA 90717

Directions

