Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Eat Fantastic - North Torrance

2,256 Reviews

$$

3605 Artesia Blvd

Torrance, CA 90504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CheeseBurger
Fries
Hamburger Combo

Burger Combos

Hamburger Combo

$10.00

Cheeseburger Combo

$11.00

DBL Cheese Burger Combo

$14.00

Fantastic Combo

$15.00

Shroomer Combo

$15.00

Mamba Combo

$14.24

Brunch Combo

$15.00

Yorker Combo

$16.00

Maui Combo

$15.00

City Slicker Combo

$15.00

Patty melt combo

$11.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$6.00

CheeseBurger

$7.00

DBL Cheeseburger

$10.00

Fantastic Burger

$11.00

Mamba Burger

$10.24

Shroomer

$11.00

Yorker

$11.00

Maui

$11.00

City Slicker

$11.00

Brunch Burger

$11.00

Patty melt

$8.00

Meal Deals

Lunch Box

$12.00

BCG Burger, 2 Chicken Tenders, Fries

Burger Family Meal

$38.00

A fabulous feast for a family of four! 4 BCG Burgers, 4 Fries or Chips and 4 Regular Soda Pops.

Kids Town

Kids Burger

$8.50

single patty, ketchup, bun; includes fries and drink, ages 12 and under please.

Kids 2 Pc Tenders

$8.00

2 tenders with choice of 1 sauce; includes fries and drink, ages 12 and under please.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

american cheese, bun; includes fries and drink, ages 12 and under please.

Breakfast

#79 Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

#80 Sunrise Sammie

$8.50

#81 Croissant Melt

$9.00

#82 Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

#83 Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

#84 3-Egg Plate

$10.00

#85 Pancake Plate

$10.00

#86 French Toast Plate

$10.00

Omelette plate

$10.00

Kids Breakfast plate

$8.50

A la Carte

Pancakes

$5.50+

French Toast

$5.50+

Side of Hasbrown

$2.75

Side of Gravy

$3.00

Side of Protein

$2.00+

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side of Sauce

$2.00+

Side of House made Chilli

$3.00

Tender Box Combos

2 Box

$9.00

3 Box

$11.00

4 Box

$13.00

6 Box

$15.00

Tenders

2 Pc

$5.00

3 Pc

$7.50

4 Pc

$9.00

6 Pc

$10.50

Tender Family Meal

Tender Family Meal

$45.00

Side for tenders

Garlic toast

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Sandwich Combos

Pastrami Sandwich combo

$19.00

Tuna Sandwich combo

$14.00

Grilled cheese combo

$10.00

B.LT.A Combo

$13.00

Turkey club combo

$15.00

Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.00

Tuna sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

B.L.T.A

$9.00

Turkey club

$11.00

Melt Combos

Pastrami Melt Combo

$19.00

Tuna Melt Combo

$14.00

Melts

Pastrami Melt

$15.00

Tuna Melt

$10.00

SODA POPS

Regular Soda Pop

$3.00

Large Soda Pop

$4.00

Kids drink

$1.45

Water bottle

$1.50

LEMONADES

Regular Lemonade

$3.00

Medium Lemonade

$4.00

Large Lemonade

$6.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.45

REFILL Reg/Med Lemonade

$1.00

REFILL Large Lemonade

$2.00

BREAKFAST DRINKS

Orange Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Kids Orange juice

$3.50

FLOATS & SHAKES

Hand Scooped Shake

$6.00

Root Beer Floats

$6.00

CRAFT BEER

Laguna Baja

$6.00

Mission Blonde

$6.00

Dany Trejos

$6.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Spread

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

FAN sauce

$0.75

Honey Chipotle

$0.75

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Zucchini Stix

$7.00

Chilli Cheese Fries

$9.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Fantastic Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

Mamba Fries

$12.88

Tots

$4.00

Chicken COMBO

Sando Combo

$12.00

Melt Combo

$14.00

Wrap Combo

$13.00

Tacos Combo

$13.00

Chicken Club Combo

$14.00

Buffalo Sando Combo

$12.00

Chicken

Sando

$8.00

Melt

$10.00

Wrap

$9.00

Tacos

$9.00

Chicken Club

$9.00

Buffalo Sando

$8.00

Salads

SALAD

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3605 Artesia Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504

Directions

Gallery
Burger City Grill N. Torrance image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rod's Char-broiler
orange star4.3 • 1,415
2600 Artesia Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
StuckUp's - Burgers, Fries & Pies
orange starNo Reviews
2617 Manhattan Beach Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
The Standing Room Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
144 N. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
OH MY BURGER
orange star4.5 • 2,995
2142 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - El Segundo
orange starNo Reviews
735 N. Douglas st. El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Katsu Bar Torrance - 24218 Crenshaw Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
24218 Crenshaw Blvd. Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Torrance

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Truxton's American Bistro - Torrance
orange star4.4 • 1,380
24530 Hawthorne Blvd. Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrance
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston