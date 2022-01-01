Burger Craft - Fort Mill imageView gallery
Burgers

Burger Craft - Fort Mill

review star

No reviews yet

Tega Cay Village Shopping Center 817 Crossroads Plaza

Fort Mill, SC 29708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Already Crafted

1. Burger in a Bowl

$6.99

2. Alex's Bowl

$7.99

3. BC Burger

$6.99

4. Veggie Burger

$6.99

5. The Bauk Bauk

$7.50

6. BC Turkey

$7.50

7. The BLTE Burger

$8.99

8. The Guac Burger

$8.99

9. The Marrow Burger

$9.99

10.The Farmer

$10.95

Craft Your Own Burger

Single Craft Your Own Burger

$5.99

Double Craft Your Own Burger

$8.99

Sides

Fries

$2.95+

Sweet Fries

$2.95+

Onion Rings

$2.95+

Mix n Match (Pick 2)

$4.95

This N That

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Mac N Cheese topped w/Bacon

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

Soup of the moment

$3.00+

House made Chips

$1.50

Hot Dogs

Kobe Dog

$4.99

All Natural Dog

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Lil Salad

$5.00

Combos & Specials

The Hunger Killer Combo

$12.50

Carolina BBQ Combo

$12.50

$6.99 Lunch Special Single

$6.99

$9.99 Lunch Special Double

$9.99

Monday Anything Goes Single

$10.95

Friday $10 all American Combo

$10.00

Make It A Combo $3

NA Bev

Apple & Eve Very Berry

$2.75

Apple & Eve White Grape

$2.75

Coffee

$1.00

Creme soda

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$1.99

IBC Bottled Root Beer

$2.25

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.75

Natural Spring Water

$2.25

Peach Tea

$3.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Sweet & Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Vitamin Water XXX

$3.00

Yum-E-Tummies

$2.50

Beers

Angry Orchard Cider

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Full Spectrum Crimson Amber Ale

$5.00

Full Spectrum Infrared IPA

$5.00

Full Spectrum Orange Wheat Ale

$5.00

Full Spectrum Pale Blue Ale

$5.00

Hi-Wire Brown Ale

$5.00

Hi-Wire IPA

$5.00

Highland Gaelic Ale

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$3.00

NoDa Hop Drop IPA

$5.00

OMB Copper

$5.00

Palmetto Espresso Porter

$5.00

Palmetto Huger Street IPA

$5.00

Wine by Glass

Gallo Chardonnay

$6.00

Gallo Pinot Noir

$6.00

Milkshakes

Classic Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.00

Nutella Choco-Hazel Milkshake

$5.00

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$5.00

Ice Cream

Chocolate

$4.00

Seasonal Flavor

$4.00

Vanilla

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Float

$4.00

Desserts

Cookies

$2.00

Brownies

$2.00

Retail

Shirt

$7.00

Hat

$10.00

Pickles

$6.00

Sauce

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Tega Cay Village Shopping Center 817 Crossroads Plaza, Fort Mill, SC 29708

Directions

Gallery
Burger Craft - Fort Mill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blacow Burger - Fort Mill
orange star4.6 • 3,600
1646 SC-160 Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
American Burger - Rivergate
orange starNo Reviews
14130 Rivergate Parkway Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Hartland's Bar
orange star4.1 • 454
2260 Cross Pointe Dr Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
800 DEGREES WOODFIRED KITCHEN
orange starNo Reviews
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1 charlotte, NC 28210
View restaurantnext
Bedder Bedder & Moore
orange star4.4 • 683
3501 S. Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28217
View restaurantnext
Bang Bang Burgers - Southend
orange starNo Reviews
235 W Tremont ave Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Mill

Empire Pizza - Indian Land
orange star4.7 • 6,155
1218 Rosemont Dr Fort Mill, SC 29707
View restaurantnext
Blacow Burger - Fort Mill
orange star4.6 • 3,600
1646 SC-160 Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
orange star4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Kingsley
orange star4.8 • 668
1329 Broadcloth St Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Spice Asian Kitchen - 251 Textile Way
orange star4.5 • 638
251 Textile Way Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Small Bar - Fort Mill
orange star4.6 • 275
3415 HWY 51 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Mill
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Clover
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston