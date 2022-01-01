Burger Craft - Clermont imageView gallery
Burger Craft - Clermont

No reviews yet

2447 S. Hywy 27

Clermont, FL 32836

Order Again

Already Crafted

1. Burger in a Bowl

$6.50

2. Alex's Bowl

$6.99

3. BC Burger

$6.99

4. Veggie Burger

$6.99

5. The Bauk Bauk

$7.50

6. BC Turkey

$7.50

7. The BLTE Burger

$8.99

8. The Guac Burger

$8.99

9. The Marrow Burger

$9.99

10.The Farmer

$10.95

Craft Your Own Burger

Single Craft Your Own Burger

$5.99

Double Craft Your Own Burger

$8.99

Sides

Fries

$2.95+

Sweet Fries

$2.95+

Onion Rings

$2.95+

Mix n Match (Pick 2)

$4.95

This N That

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Mac N Cheese topped w/Bacon

$5.00

Seasonal Fruit

$3.00

Soup of the moment

$3.00+

Hot Dogs

Kobe Dog

$4.99

All Natural Dog

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Lil Salad

$5.00

Combos & Specials

7 Day Combo Meal

$9.99

Friday $10 all American Combo

$10.00

The Bronto Burger

$15.00

3 combo fries and drink

$3.00

Hydratation

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Natural Spring Water

$1.99

IBC Bottled Root Beer

$1.99

Virgil's Creme Soda

$1.99

Organic Juice

$1.99

Milkshakes

Classic Chocolate Milkshake

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.00

Ice Cream

Chocolate

$4.00

Seasonal Flavor

$4.00

Vanilla

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Float

$5.00

Desserts

Cookies

$2.00

Brownies

$2.00

Retail

Shirt

$7.00

Hat

$10.00

Pickles

$6.00

Sauce

$6.00

Beer (A - N)

Draft

$3.00

HH Draft

$2.00

All Day IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Brooklyn Lager

$5.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

FLC Beig Whte

$5.00

Floridian

$5.00

Helles Lager

$5.00

I-4 IPA

$6.00

Jai Alai

$6.00

Narra Bottle

$3.50

Narragansett

$3.50

Nitro

$5.00

Helles

$6.00

Anchor Steam

$5.00

Bud light

$3.00

Deviant Dale

$6.00

Florida Cracker

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Beer (O - Z)

Organic Blonde Ale

$5.00

Purple Haze

$4.00

Rekorderlig

$6.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Snapperhead

$5.00

Stella

$3.50

Stiegl

$5.00

Summer Ale

$5.00

Vanilla Porter

$5.00

Wyld

$5.00

Yuengling

$3.50

Yuengling Light

$3.50

NA Bev

Coke Fountain

$2.25

Sweet & Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Natural Spring Water

$2.25

IBC Bottled Root Beer

$2.25

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Creme soda

$2.25

Wine by Glass

GLS 120 Merlot

$5.00

GLS 120 Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

GLS Caberbet

$7.00

GLS Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Frontera Vintage Red

$5.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$5.00

GLS Red Blend

$6.00

GLS Riesling

$5.00

Wine by Bottle

BTL Crane Lake Pino Grigio

$26.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$20.00

BTL Red Blend

$26.00

BTL Riesling

$20.00

BTL Walnut Crest Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Walnut Crest Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL 120 Merlot

$30.00

BTL 120 Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Frontera Vintage Red

$26.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Burger Craft marries the ultimate craft you own burger experience with conscious choice eating. We want you to craft your own burger made from seasonally, humanely raised, grown and produced ingredients.

2447 S. Hywy 27, Clermont, FL 32836

