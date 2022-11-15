  • Home
Burger & Cream - Auburn 403 Grass Valley Hwy

403 Grass Valley Hwy

Auburn, CA 95603

Popular Items

Fries
The Boss
The New Fashion

Our Burgers

The Boss

$10.00

1/3lb with sauce, lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion rings, swiss, and american cheese.

The Western

$10.00

1/3lb with BBQ sauce, Tillamook Cheddar, bacon, & onion rings.

The Spicy Johnny

$8.80

1/3lb with our creamy sriracha sauce, ghost pepper jack, bacon, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

The Double D

$12.50

2/3lb with sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, swiss & american cheese.

The New Fashion

$7.20

1/3 lb fresh Angus chuck patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion & our house made burger sauce

The Guido

$13.50

1/3 lb fresh Angus chuck patty, 4oz pastrami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, deli mustard & our house made burger sauce

The Pounder

$14.00

ONE POUND fresh Angus chuck (3 patties), lettuce, tomato, red onion & our house made burger sauce

The Junior

$5.20

1/6 lb fresh Angus chuck patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion & our house made burger sauce

The Chili C

$8.70

Patty Melt

$8.50

1/3 lb in between a toasted bun, with Swiss cheese and grilled onions.

Double Western

$11.50

2/3 lb with cheddar, bacon, and onion rings, smothered with our gourmet bbq sauce.

Something Different

Chicken Strips (4)

$7.50

Fish & Chips

$10.80

battered wild caught cod with fries.

Beef Taco

$2.80

Ground beef with lettuce, tomato, and onion on top.

Chicken Taco

$3.70

Diced Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Burrito

$2.70

Chili Cheese Cup

$7.00

Fish Taco

$4.00

Add Fish

$3.00

Dogs & Sandwiches

The Free bird

$9.20

6 oz grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a fresh hoagie roll.

The Crispy Bird

$6.80

Hot Dog

$6.50

1/4 lb dog with ketchup, mustard, tomato & red onion.

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.80

1/4 lb dog with chili & shredded tillamook cheddar cheese.

BLT

$6.70

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Deep fried cod filets topped with house made tartar sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Pastrami Sandwich-HALF

$6.90

4 oz hand cut pastrami with swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & deli mustard on half of a hoagie roll.

Pastrami Sandwich-FULL

$12.00

8 oz hand cut pastrami with swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & deli mustard on a hoagie roll.

Corn Dog

$2.80

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Spicy Johnny Chicken

$11.30

Tasty Sides

Fries

$3.20+

Onion Rings

$4.50+

Chili Cheese Fry

$5.00+

Waffle Fries

$3.70+

Cheese Curds

$5.20

Deep fried garlic breaded cheddar cheese curd.

The Halfsie

$6.70

half french fries & half onion rings in a family sized portion.

Mac N Cheese Bites

$5.20

Smoked gouda macaroni and cheese battered and deep fried.

Kids Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese with fries and a drink.

Kids Meal Hamburger

$7.00

Plain kids burger with fries and a drink.

Kids Meal Chicken Strips (2)

$7.00

Two deep fried chicken strips with fries and a drink.

Kids Meal Corn Dog

$7.00

Deep fried corn dog served with fries and a drink.

Drinks

20oz Fountain Drink

$2.70

32oz Fountain Drink

$3.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

12 oz water cup

20 oz water cup

Coffee

$1.50

Hot chocolate

$1.50

Milkshakes & Malts

Our delicious soft serve hand blended with the toppings of your choice.

12 oz Milkshake

$4.20

20oz Milkshake

$5.70

32oz Milkshake

$7.70

Twisties

12oz Cookie Monster

$5.30

12oz Crunchy Caramel Truffle

$5.30

12oz The Dirty Bear

$5.30

12oz PB Craze

$5.30

12oz Minty Cookie

$5.30

12oz Campfire Smores

$5.30

12oz Banana Cream Pie

$5.30

12oz Caramel Snickers Swirl

$5.30

20oz Cookie Monster

$7.10

20oz Crunchy Caramel Truffle

$7.10

20oz The Dirty Bear

$7.10

20oz PB Craze

$7.10

20oz Minty Cookie

$7.10

20oz Campfire Smores

$7.10

20oz Banana Cream Pie

$7.10

20oz Caramel Snickers Swirl

$7.10

12 oz Create Your Own

$5.30

20 oz Create Your Own

$7.10

Add Protein

Add Protein

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

403 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn, CA 95603

