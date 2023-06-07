  • Home
Burger Crush 871 Concord Road Southeast

No reviews yet

871 Concord Road Southeast

Smyrna, GA 30080

FOOD

CRUSH BURGERS

Single Burger

$7.50

Angus beef patty, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese and Crush sauce

Double Burger

$9.50

Two Angus beef patties, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese and Crush sauce

Triple Burger

$11.50

Three Angus beef patties, served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese and Crush sauce

SPECIALTIES

Whistle Stop

$9.99

Angus Beef patty, fried green tomato, goat cheese, bacon jam

Double Whammy Burger

$10.99

Two Angus beef patties, American Cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, crush sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

Avocado Bacon burger

$9.99

Angus beef cheeseburger topped with avocado, bacon, and Crush sauce

Black Bean Burger

$8.99

Heathy Black bean patty, fresh avocado, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American cheese melted in a grilled potato bun.

FRIES

Crinkle Cut French Fries

$3.25

BEVERAGES

SHAKES

Vanilla Shake

$3.99

Hershey's Chocolate Shake

$3.99

Oreo Cookie Shake

$3.99

Orange Crush Float

$3.25

Root Beer Float

$3.25

SODAS

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Iced tea

$2.25

Sweet tea

$2.25

Water

$0.45
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

871 Concord Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Directions

