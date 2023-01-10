Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Italian
American

Burger Den Restaurant

234 Reviews

$

2869 NY-22

Cambridge, NY 12816

Side Golden Crisp French Fries
Side Fresh Cut Fries
Burger

Eggs & Omelets

Eggs and omelets come with choice of toast, English muffin, homemade biscuit, bagel, or Gluten Free Toast*$.69

1 Egg

$1.25

1 Egg & Toast

$3.75

2 Eggs

$2.50

2 Eggs & Toast

$4.99

3 Eggs

$3.75

3 Eggs & Toast

$5.99

Breakfast Wrap

$8.79

Choice of 1 meat and cheese

Create Omelet No Toast

$3.99

Create Your Own Omelet

$4.99

*Each item ranges from $.60-$2.25

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.50

Egg Sandwich

$6.50

2 eggs any styel choice of meat, cheese, and bread type

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$8.50

Poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin, topped with Hollandaise sauce

Eggs Chesapeake

$17.99

Poached eggs and crab cake on an English muffin, topped with Hollandaise sauce

Eggs Florentine

$8.50

Poached eggs and spinach on an English muffin, topped with Hollandaise sauce

Eggs Santa Fe

$9.00

Poached eggs, tomato, and avocado on an English muffin, topped with Hollandaise sauce

Fiesta Omelet

$11.00

Onions, peppers, tomato, cheese, taco shell, taco meat, and salsa

Fiesta Omelet No Toast

$10.49

Onions, peppers, tomato, cheese, taco shell, taco meat, and salsa

Italian Omelet

Italian Omelet

$12.00

Choice of hot sausage, breakfast sausage, or pepperoni topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Italian Omelet No Toast

$10.50

Choice of hot sausage, breakfast sausage, or pepperoni topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$8.49

Homemade biscuits topped with our sausage gravy

Steak & Eggs

$25.00

2 eggs and toast with a choice of NY Strip ($2.99 extra) or Marinated Tenderloin Tips

Vegetable Omelet No Toast

$7.99

Broccoli, spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and mushrooms

Vegetable Omelet

$8.49

Broccoli, spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and mushrooms

12oz prime rib eggs and toast

$24.99Out of stock

Pancakes, French Toast, Waffle

1 French Toast

$3.69

1 Pancake

$4.00

2 French Toast

$5.49

2 Pancakes

$7.00

3 French Toast

$7.49

3 Pancakes

$9.00
Banana Bread French Toast

Banana Bread French Toast

$8.00

2 slices of our banana bread topped with our caramelized banana syrup

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Belgian waffle, add fresh fruit for additional price

Fruit Parfait

$8.50

Made with vanilla Greek yogurt, granola, thinly sliced almonds, blueberries, and strawberries

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$3.69

Oatmeal

$3.29+

Silver Dollars

$3.50

Stuffed French Toast

$8.00

2 pieces stuffed with cream cheese and choice of strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, bananas, or cinnamon apples

Breakfast Sides

2 Oz Salsa

$0.50

1 PC Toast

$1.49

1 Piece Chicken Sausage

$3.49

1 Piece Hot Sausage

$5.00

1 Piece Sausage

$3.49

1 piece sweet Italian

$5.00

2 Piece Bacon

$1.79

2 Piece Turkey Bacon

$2.50

Bagel

$2.49

Side Banana Bread

$2.50

Biscuit Grilled

$2.29

Biscuit Warmed

$2.29

Maple Syrup

$0.75

Muffin

$2.75

Side 1/2 Home Fries

$2.00

Side Avocado Sices

$1.50

Side Bacon

$3.49

Side Canadian bacon. (8)

$3.49

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Side Gluten Free Toast

$3.25

Side Ham

$3.49

Side Hollandaise

$0.99

Side Home Fries

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Side Sausage Patties

$6.98

Side Toast

$2.49

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Appetizers

Bacon wrapped scallops (5)

Bacon wrapped scallops (5)

$19.00

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00
Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly fried and topped with jalapeno peppers, pepperoncini, balsamic glaze, and Parmesan cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Tender App (4)

$9.00

Chicken noodle

$3.50+
Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Chili

$4.50+Out of stock

Chips and Guacamole

$9.00

Crabcake APP

$13.00

Made with lump crab meat and served with homemade remoulade

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$4.00+

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00
Fried Clam Strips App

Fried Clam Strips App

$12.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Garlic Bread app (4)

$7.50

4 pieces of Texas toast served with marinara

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

with Cheddar Cheese

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (5)

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (5)

$12.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Littleneck Clams

$13.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Crispy fries topped with chili, bacon, and scallions with beer cheese on the side

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

8 battered mozzarella sticks with marinara

Nachos With Cheese

$10.00

Served with beer cheese sauce, salsa, and sour cream (Veggies need to be added separately, click add veggies)

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$4.50+

Potato Skins

$7.00+

Bacon, Cheddar, and Scallions, served with sour cream

Pretzels and beer cheese

$10.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Green, Black, and Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoni, Hot Capicola, Salami, and aged Provolone

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Garden salad with crispy chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, and tortilla strips

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.00

Garden salad topped with turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, and hard-boiled egg

Cold Fruit Plate

Cold Fruit Plate

$12.00

A large serving of fruit with raspberry sherbet or cottage cheese. Red Grapes, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Oranges, Apples, Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, Blackberries, Raspberries (Seasonal fruit may very)

Cold Salad Plate

$11.00

Pick 3: Egg Salad, Tuna Salad, Ham Salad, Chicken Salad, Potato Salad, Fruit Salad, Macaroni Salad (plain, shrimp, or tuna), Crab Meat Salad, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Apple Sauce, Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Spinach, blueberries, strawberries, walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles, tossed with raspberry vinaigrette

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, crispy chicken, or beef in a taco bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocado, onions, black beans, corn, jalapeños, and shredded cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Romaine wedge salad

Romaine wedge salad

$11.00

Topped with chopped bacon, tomatoes, crumbled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, and bleu cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Cold Sandwiches and subs are served with homemade chips and pickle (Cannot sub fries for chips!) Cold sandwiches served with lettuce Subs served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Buffalo Chicken Club

$11.00

Crispy buffalo chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato served with homemade chips and pickle

Chicken salad club

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle

Ham Club

$10.00

Ham, bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle

Italian Mixed Club

$11.00

Hot capicola, pepperoni, salami, bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle

Oasis Club

$11.00

Ham, Roast Beef, & Turkey with bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle

Roast Beef Club

$11.00

Roast beef, bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle

Tuna Club

$11.00

Tuna with bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.50

Turkey with bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle

Cheeseburger Club

$13.00

1/2 BLT Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Corned Beef Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Ham Salad Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 TBLTA Sandwich

$6.00

1/2 Tuna Sandwich

$5.00

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$5.00

BLT Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Ham Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Ham Sandwich

$8.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.00
TBLTA Sandwich

TBLTA Sandwich

$10.50

BLT made with Turkey Bacon and Avocado.

Tuna Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, aged Provolone, Mozzarella, or hot pepper jack.

1/2 Monte Cristo

$6.00

1/2 Rachel Sandwich

$6.50

Turkey, Swiss, and coleslaw on grilled marbled rye with thousand island dressing

1/2 Reuben Sandwich

$7.00

Corned beef, homemade sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye with Thousand Island dressing

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Served with homemade chips and a side of coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Breaded chicken with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato on a roll

Char Broiled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.00

Served with lettuce and tomato on a roll

Chicken Caesar wrap

Chicken Caesar wrap

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Smothered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on garlic bread

Chicken Pesto Wrap

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$11.00

Chicken, pesto, bacon crumbles, roasted red peppers, and spinach on a grilled wrap

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$9.00

Topped with grilled pineapple, lettuce, and tomato

Chipped Beef on Toast

Chipped Beef on Toast

$12.00

Made with Nessle Brothers cured beef

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy chicken breast topped with ham, cheddar, Swiss, and a side of honey mustard

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.00

Homemade with lump crab meat on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and side of remoulade

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Breaded chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on a roll

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Freshly breaded eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese on garlic bread

French Dip

$10.00

Thinly sliced prime rib served on half of a toasted sub roll with au jus and choice of cheese

Gobbler Wrap

Gobbler Wrap

$10.50

Grilled wrap with turkey, sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, aged Provolone, Mozzarella, or hot pepper jack.

Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00

Meatloaf topped with bacon, sautéed onions, & cheddar cheese grilled on your choice of bread

Hot Meatball Sandwich

Hot Meatball Sandwich

$11.00

Homemade meatballs on garlic bread with marinara and mozzarella cheese

Monte Cristo Sandwich

Monte Cristo Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey, ham, & Swiss cheese on French toast with your choice of dressing.

Patty Melt Sandwich (10oz)

Patty Melt Sandwich (10oz)

$13.00

10oz burger on your choice of grilled bread with sauteed onions and choice of cheese. Fries not included

Rachel Sandwich

Rachel Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey, coleslaw, & Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye with Thousand Island Dressing

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye with Thousand Island dressing

Sausage Sandwich

$8.25

Yushak's Hot or Sweet with peppers and onions.

Spicy Italian sandwich

$10.00

Hot capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, roasted red peppers, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hard roll

Western Sandwich

Western Sandwich

$6.50

Ham, egg, onion, and peppers on your choice of toast

Hot Prime Rib Sandwich

Hot Prime Rib Sandwich

$14.99

American cheese, mushrooms, onions, and gravy severed on garlic bread. Fries not included

Open Faced Hamburger

Open Faced Hamburger

$12.00

served with homemade gravy on toast. Fries not included

Open Faced Meatloaf

$10.00

served with homemade gravy on toast

Open Faced Pot Roast

$14.00

served with homemade gravy on toast

Open Faced Roast Beef

$10.00

served with homemade gravy on toast

Open Faced Turkey

Open Faced Turkey

$11.00

served with homemade gravy on toast. Fries not included

1/2 American Mixed Sub

$9.00

Turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

American Mixed Sub

$15.00

Turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

1/2 BLT Sub

$8.50

BLT Sub

$14.00

1/2 Ham Sub

$8.50

Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of cheese

Ham Sub

$14.00

Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

1/2 Italian Mixed Sub

$9.00

Hot capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese

Italian Mixed Sub

$15.00

Hot capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese