Burger Den Restaurant
234 Reviews
$
2869 NY-22
Cambridge, NY 12816
Eggs & Omelets
1 Egg
1 Egg & Toast
2 Eggs
2 Eggs & Toast
3 Eggs
3 Eggs & Toast
Breakfast Wrap
Choice of 1 meat and cheese
Create Omelet No Toast
Create Your Own Omelet
*Each item ranges from $.60-$2.25
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
2 eggs any styel choice of meat, cheese, and bread type
Eggs Benedict
Poached eggs and Canadian bacon on an English muffin, topped with Hollandaise sauce
Eggs Chesapeake
Poached eggs and crab cake on an English muffin, topped with Hollandaise sauce
Eggs Florentine
Poached eggs and spinach on an English muffin, topped with Hollandaise sauce
Eggs Santa Fe
Poached eggs, tomato, and avocado on an English muffin, topped with Hollandaise sauce
Fiesta Omelet
Onions, peppers, tomato, cheese, taco shell, taco meat, and salsa
Fiesta Omelet No Toast
Onions, peppers, tomato, cheese, taco shell, taco meat, and salsa
Italian Omelet
Choice of hot sausage, breakfast sausage, or pepperoni topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Italian Omelet No Toast
Choice of hot sausage, breakfast sausage, or pepperoni topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits
Homemade biscuits topped with our sausage gravy
Steak & Eggs
2 eggs and toast with a choice of NY Strip ($2.99 extra) or Marinated Tenderloin Tips
Vegetable Omelet No Toast
Broccoli, spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and mushrooms
Vegetable Omelet
Broccoli, spinach, onions, peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and mushrooms
12oz prime rib eggs and toast
Pancakes, French Toast, Waffle
1 French Toast
1 Pancake
2 French Toast
2 Pancakes
3 French Toast
3 Pancakes
Banana Bread French Toast
2 slices of our banana bread topped with our caramelized banana syrup
Belgian Waffle
Belgian waffle, add fresh fruit for additional price
Fruit Parfait
Made with vanilla Greek yogurt, granola, thinly sliced almonds, blueberries, and strawberries
Mickey Mouse Pancake
Oatmeal
Silver Dollars
Stuffed French Toast
2 pieces stuffed with cream cheese and choice of strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, bananas, or cinnamon apples
Breakfast Sides
2 Oz Salsa
1 PC Toast
1 Piece Chicken Sausage
1 Piece Hot Sausage
1 Piece Sausage
1 piece sweet Italian
2 Piece Bacon
2 Piece Turkey Bacon
Bagel
Side Banana Bread
Biscuit Grilled
Biscuit Warmed
Maple Syrup
Muffin
Side 1/2 Home Fries
Side Avocado Sices
Side Bacon
Side Canadian bacon. (8)
Side Corned Beef Hash
Side Gluten Free Toast
Side Ham
Side Hollandaise
Side Home Fries
Side Sausage Gravy
Side Sausage Patties
Side Toast
Side Turkey Bacon
Appetizers
Bacon wrapped scallops (5)
Beef Quesadilla
Calamari
Lightly fried and topped with jalapeno peppers, pepperoncini, balsamic glaze, and Parmesan cheese
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken Tender App (4)
Chicken noodle
Chicken Wings
Chili
Chips and Guacamole
Crabcake APP
Made with lump crab meat and served with homemade remoulade
French Onion Soup
Fried Cauliflower
Fried Clam Strips App
Fried Mushrooms
Garlic Bread app (4)
4 pieces of Texas toast served with marinara
Jalapeno Poppers
with Cheddar Cheese
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (5)
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Littleneck Clams
Loaded Fries
Crispy fries topped with chili, bacon, and scallions with beer cheese on the side
Mozzarella Sticks
8 battered mozzarella sticks with marinara
Nachos With Cheese
Served with beer cheese sauce, salsa, and sour cream (Veggies need to be added separately, click add veggies)
New England Clam Chowder
Potato Skins
Bacon, Cheddar, and Scallions, served with sour cream
Pretzels and beer cheese
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Green, Black, and Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoni, Hot Capicola, Salami, and aged Provolone
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Garden salad with crispy chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, and tortilla strips
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Garden salad topped with turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, pepperoncini, and hard-boiled egg
Cold Fruit Plate
A large serving of fruit with raspberry sherbet or cottage cheese. Red Grapes, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Oranges, Apples, Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, Blackberries, Raspberries (Seasonal fruit may very)
Cold Salad Plate
Pick 3: Egg Salad, Tuna Salad, Ham Salad, Chicken Salad, Potato Salad, Fruit Salad, Macaroni Salad (plain, shrimp, or tuna), Crab Meat Salad, Cole Slaw, Cottage Cheese, Apple Sauce, Garden Salad
Garden Salad
Spinach Salad
Spinach, blueberries, strawberries, walnuts, and bleu cheese crumbles, tossed with raspberry vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Grilled chicken, crispy chicken, or beef in a taco bowl with lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, avocado, onions, black beans, corn, jalapeños, and shredded cheese served with salsa and sour cream
Romaine wedge salad
Topped with chopped bacon, tomatoes, crumbled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, and bleu cheese dressing
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Club
Crispy buffalo chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato served with homemade chips and pickle
Chicken salad club
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle
Ham Club
Ham, bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle
Italian Mixed Club
Hot capicola, pepperoni, salami, bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle
Oasis Club
Ham, Roast Beef, & Turkey with bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle
Roast Beef Club
Roast beef, bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle
Tuna Club
Tuna with bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle
Turkey Club
Turkey with bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with homemade chips and pickle
Cheeseburger Club
1/2 BLT Sandwich
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
1/2 Corned Beef Sandwich
1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich
1/2 Ham Salad Sandwich
1/2 Ham Sandwich
1/2 Roast Beef Sandwich
1/2 TBLTA Sandwich
1/2 Tuna Sandwich
1/2 Turkey Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Ham Salad Sandwich
Ham Sandwich
Roast Beef Sandwich
TBLTA Sandwich
BLT made with Turkey Bacon and Avocado.
Tuna Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, aged Provolone, Mozzarella, or hot pepper jack.
1/2 Monte Cristo
1/2 Rachel Sandwich
Turkey, Swiss, and coleslaw on grilled marbled rye with thousand island dressing
1/2 Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, homemade sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye with Thousand Island dressing
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served with homemade chips and a side of coleslaw
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomato on a roll
Char Broiled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Served with lettuce and tomato on a roll
Chicken Caesar wrap
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Smothered with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on garlic bread
Chicken Pesto Wrap
Chicken, pesto, bacon crumbles, roasted red peppers, and spinach on a grilled wrap
Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich
Topped with grilled pineapple, lettuce, and tomato
Chipped Beef on Toast
Made with Nessle Brothers cured beef
Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with ham, cheddar, Swiss, and a side of honey mustard
Crab Cake Sandwich
Homemade with lump crab meat on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and side of remoulade
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast with lettuce and tomato on a roll
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
Freshly breaded eggplant topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese on garlic bread
French Dip
Thinly sliced prime rib served on half of a toasted sub roll with au jus and choice of cheese
Gobbler Wrap
Grilled wrap with turkey, sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, aged Provolone, Mozzarella, or hot pepper jack.
Grilled Meatloaf Sandwich
Meatloaf topped with bacon, sautéed onions, & cheddar cheese grilled on your choice of bread
Hot Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs on garlic bread with marinara and mozzarella cheese
Monte Cristo Sandwich
Turkey, ham, & Swiss cheese on French toast with your choice of dressing.
Patty Melt Sandwich (10oz)
10oz burger on your choice of grilled bread with sauteed onions and choice of cheese. Fries not included
Rachel Sandwich
Turkey, coleslaw, & Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye with Thousand Island Dressing
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, sauerkraut, & Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye with Thousand Island dressing
Sausage Sandwich
Yushak's Hot or Sweet with peppers and onions.
Spicy Italian sandwich
Hot capicola, salami, pepperoni, provolone, roasted red peppers, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a hard roll
Western Sandwich
Ham, egg, onion, and peppers on your choice of toast
Hot Prime Rib Sandwich
American cheese, mushrooms, onions, and gravy severed on garlic bread. Fries not included
Open Faced Hamburger
served with homemade gravy on toast. Fries not included
Open Faced Meatloaf
served with homemade gravy on toast
Open Faced Pot Roast
served with homemade gravy on toast
Open Faced Roast Beef
served with homemade gravy on toast
Open Faced Turkey
served with homemade gravy on toast. Fries not included
1/2 American Mixed Sub
Turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
American Mixed Sub
Turkey, ham, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
1/2 BLT Sub
BLT Sub
1/2 Ham Sub
Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of cheese
Ham Sub
Ham, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese
1/2 Italian Mixed Sub
Hot capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese
Italian Mixed Sub
Hot capicola, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese