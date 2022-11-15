Main picView gallery

Burger Depot 110 Old Mill Lane

review star

No reviews yet

110 Old Mill Lane

Buhler, KS 67522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Mushroom Swiss
Mexican Corn Street Salad

Soft Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.49+

Coca Cola Fountain Drink

Iced tea

$1.49+

Ice Cream Treats

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.99

Vanilla Soft Serve Ice Cream in a cup with our home made hot fudge, whipped cream, peanuts, and a cherry

Ice Cream Cone

$2.79

Soft Serve ice cream in a cake cone

Candy Twister

$3.99+

Soft serve ice cream mixed with choice of candy in a 16oz cup

Caramel Sundae

$4.99

Vanilla soft serve covered with warmed caramel sauce, toasted pecans, homemade whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49

A quarter pound of local beef with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss

$7.49

A quarter pound of local beef cooked to medium well and topped with grilled onions and mushrooms and homemade tarragon aioli. Served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

Bun Burner

$7.49

A quarter pound of local beef with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sriracha ranch and fresh jalapeno slices.

Depot Burger

$6.99

1/4 pound local beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, kosher pickle, and Depot sauce on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.99

1/4 pound local beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, kosher pickle, ketchup and mustard on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

Jane Burger

$5.99

1/4 pound local beef, red onion, kosher pickle, ketchup and mustard on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

Build Your Own

$5.99

1/4lb local beef pattie with choice of toppings on a buttered and toasted brioche bun

Chili Burger

$8.99

A quarter pound of local beef smothered in home made chili and nacho cheese, with a buttered and toasted brioche bun

Sides

Side Salad

$3.29Out of stock

Mix of Romaine and iceburg lettuce, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red cabbage, carrot shreds, and choice of dressing

Potato Salad

$4.49

Red Skin potatoes and onions with creamy dressing

Mexican Corn Street Salad

$3.99

Organic sweet corn salad with Queso Fresco, cilantro, red onion, diced jalapenos and seasoned dressing

Bag of Chips

$1.79

Lays 1.0 oz bag

Home made chips

$2.49

Two Cups of Chili

$4.99

One Cup of Chili

$2.99

Potato Wedges

$3.99

Baked potato wedges crisped and topped with shredded cheese, bacon, and green onions with a side of ranch

Hot Dogs & More

Chili Dog

$7.99

Our amazing flash fried quarter pound hot dogs, finished on the flat top and then covered in home made chili and our nacho cheese sauce served on a toasted hoagie

Classic Dog

$5.99

Flash fried and finished on the flat top, these quarter pound dogs are amazing! Served on our toasty hoagie buns with mustard and ketchup

Depot Dog

$5.99

Flash fried quarter pound hot dog finished on the flat top; these dogs are amazing! Served on a toasted hoagie bun with our Depot sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Depot Frito Pie

$8.69+

All beef hotdog pieces on a bed of Fritos, home made chili and nacho cheese and topped with our Depot Sauce. Meal Size or Snack size available

German Sausage

$5.99

Buhler’s German Sausage on a toasty bun with spicy mustard (contains wheat)

Potato Meals

10-13 ounce baked potato with butter, sour cream, and green onion. Add shredded cheese and bacon for additional charge

Baked Potato

$2.99

Chili Cheese Baked Potato

$5.49

Family Deals

Your Choice of Four of the following: Classic Cheeseburger Depot Burger Jane Burger Build Your Own Burger

Two Cups of Chili

$4.99

Specialty Family Deal

$24.99

Family Sides

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Burger Depot is locally owned and operated, established 2022 by two young ladies wanting to bring a gathering place to the community, and ice cream, local beef burgers, and snacks are always a way to bring community members together! We use Angus beef from Brack Farm out of Hutchinson, and it is top notch beef! Our brioche hamburger buns are amazing, and the love we put into the food here gives it the extra special touch. Come say hello, enjoy our food, and make a new friend at The Burger Depot in Buhler.

Location

110 Old Mill Lane, Buhler, KS 67522

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr Cao Japanese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1505 E 17 AVE Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurantnext
American Seoul - 1514 East 4th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1514 East 4th Avenue Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurantnext
Rusty Needle
orange starNo Reviews
1808 N. Plum ST Hutchinson, KS 67502
View restaurantnext
Salt City Brewing Company - 514 North Main Street
orange star4.7 • 313
514 North Main Street Hutchinson, KS 67501
View restaurantnext
Gambino's Pizza - Kearney
orange starNo Reviews
310 South Main Street South Hutchinson, KS 67505
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Sports Grill & Taps - McPherson
orange star3.5 • 34
2218 E Kansas Ave McPherson, KS 67460
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Buhler
Hutchinson
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Wichita
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Salina
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Hays
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston