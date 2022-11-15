Burger Depot 110 Old Mill Lane
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Burger Depot is locally owned and operated, established 2022 by two young ladies wanting to bring a gathering place to the community, and ice cream, local beef burgers, and snacks are always a way to bring community members together! We use Angus beef from Brack Farm out of Hutchinson, and it is top notch beef! Our brioche hamburger buns are amazing, and the love we put into the food here gives it the extra special touch. Come say hello, enjoy our food, and make a new friend at The Burger Depot in Buhler.
110 Old Mill Lane, Buhler, KS 67522
