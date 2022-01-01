Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken
Bars & Lounges

Burger District Wilson Blvd

1,963 Reviews

$$

2024 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Burger
Cheeseburger
House Fries

Burgers

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.95
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$17.95
Au Poivre Burger

Au Poivre Burger

$13.95
District Shrooms Burger

District Shrooms Burger

$13.95
Chili Cheeseburger

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.95
Blackened Blue Burger

Blackened Blue Burger

$13.95
Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.95
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.95
Bare Naked Burger

Bare Naked Burger

$11.95
Burger Sliders

Burger Sliders

$12.95
Bd's Signature Burger

Bd's Signature Burger

$12.95
Royal Smoked Burger

Royal Smoked Burger

$15.95

BYO

$11.95

Jalapeno Jax Burger

$13.95

Sides

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.50

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

House Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$6.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Other Favorites

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.95
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$12.95
Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Vegan Burger

$16.95

Beyond burger with lettuce, tomatoes and sweet red onions served on a everything brioche.

Chicken Tenders

$11.95
All Beef Frank Hot Dog

All Beef Frank Hot Dog

$5.95

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$7.95

Maryland Style Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.95

Jumbo lump Crab cake served on Lettuce and tartar sauce.

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich:

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich:

$12.95

Fish & Chips

$15.95

Popcorn shrimps sub

$11.95

Fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, red cabbage and remoulade sauce.

Oyster sub

$11.95

Fried oyster, shredded lettuce, red cabbage and remoulade sauce.

Philly cheesesteak sub

$11.95

Thinly sliced pieces of beefsteak, Provolone cheese, grilled green pepper, grilled onion, mayo and tomato

Wild Blue catfish Sub

$13.95

Chesapeake wild caught invasive blue catfish, comes fresh.Deep fried, crispy from outside and tender from inside, served with pickles and tartar sauce.

District Wings

1 lbs of Wings

$14.95

9 oz Boneless Wings

$12.25

18 oz Boneless wings

$23.95

Kids Meals

Kids Burger

$11.95

Kids Tenders

$11.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Salads

Apple Pecan Spinach Salad

Apple Pecan Spinach Salad

$11.95
Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.95
District House Salad

District House Salad

$9.95

Taco Salad

$12.95

Guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese mix, jalapeños, salsa and grilled chicken. served on shredded romaine lettuce.

Greek Salad

$12.95

Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, diced red onion, black olives served on a mix of iceberg and spring mix. It comes with olive oil and Italian dressing on the side.

Beer & wine TO GO

Heinken (Btl).

Heinken (Btl).

$4.99
Bold Rock Rose Cider (Btl).

Bold Rock Rose Cider (Btl).

$4.99
Corona (Btl).

Corona (Btl).

$4.99
Peroni (Btl).

Peroni (Btl).

$4.99
St. Paul Zero Alcohol (Btl).

St. Paul Zero Alcohol (Btl).

$4.99
Bud Lite (Btl).

Bud Lite (Btl).

$4.50
Stella Cider (Btl).

Stella Cider (Btl).

$4.99
Hoegaarden (Btl).

Hoegaarden (Btl).

$4.99
Stella Artois (Btl).

Stella Artois (Btl).

$4.99
Cream Ale (Canned).

Cream Ale (Canned).

$4.50
Manasses Station (Canned).

Manasses Station (Canned).

$4.50
Hazy IPA (Canned).

Hazy IPA (Canned).

$4.99
Bud Lite Seltzer.

Bud Lite Seltzer.

$4.99
Heinken (Btl) Zero Alcohol.

Heinken (Btl) Zero Alcohol.

$4.99
Sparkling Gran Cuvee (Btl).

Sparkling Gran Cuvee (Btl).

$29.99
Prosecco Gran Cuvee (Btl).

Prosecco Gran Cuvee (Btl).

$29.99
Sauvignon Blanc Collevento 921 (Btl).

Sauvignon Blanc Collevento 921 (Btl).

$29.99
Chardonnay Luna Conti Zecca (Btl).

Chardonnay Luna Conti Zecca (Btl).

$32.99
Pinot Grigio Trebbiano (Btl).

Pinot Grigio Trebbiano (Btl).

$19.99
Cabernet France Antonutti (Btl).

Cabernet France Antonutti (Btl).

$32.99
Tinazzi Corvina (Btl).

Tinazzi Corvina (Btl).

$33.99
Pinot Noir Riserva (Btl).

Pinot Noir Riserva (Btl).

$33.99
Fox 3 Volatus (Btl).

Fox 3 Volatus (Btl).

$52.99
Remanso Malbec (Btl).

Remanso Malbec (Btl).

$29.99
Pinot Noir Crested Porcupine

Pinot Noir Crested Porcupine

$19.99
Pakravan Papi Super Tuscan

Pakravan Papi Super Tuscan

$29.99

Appetizers

Pork Tips

$9.95

Served with Buffalo hot or mild with a side of ranch.

Fried Calamari

$11.95

Fresh fried crisp served with home made marinara sauce.

1/2 pound Beer Stemmed Shrimps

$13.95Out of stock

Cooked to order served with cocktail sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Served with home made Marinara Sauce.

Three pretzel rolls

$7.95

Served with honey mustard

Spicy Cheese Curds

$10.95

Served with Ranch or District sauce.

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Served with District sauce

Garlic cheddar cheese curds

$10.95

Garlic breaded Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds served with Ranch dressing.

Spicy Cauliflower

$8.95

Served with Ranch sauce.

Egg roll, chicken pepper Jack SANTA FE

$10.95Out of stock

PEPPER JACK CHEESE, JALAPENOS, RED & CHILI PEPPERS, BLACK BEANS, SPINACH, CORN, CILANTRO, AND GARLIC IN A TORTILLA. Served with Chili Lime Sauce.

Loaded Nachos

$12.95

Guacamole, Pico De gallo, sour cream melted cheese, Jalapeños served on three colors of tortilla chips. Also you have the option to choose Grilled chicken, chili beef or Smoked pulled pork with an extra charge.

Wild Blue catfish strips

$14.95

Chesapeake wild caught invasive blue catfish, comes fresh.Deep fried, crispy from outside and tender from inside, served with sriracha mayo or Pesto mayo.

Desserts

Turtle Cream Pie

Turtle Cream Pie

$6.50Out of stock

Chocolate mousse topped with rich caramel on a chocolate cookie crust, sprinkled with semi-sweet chocolate chips and pecans.

Red Velvet Layer Cake

Red Velvet Layer Cake

$6.50

Red velvet cake topped with cream cheese mousse, whipped cream and red velvet cake crumbs.

Fried Oreo

$6.95

Oreo coated in batter then deep fried to golden brown perfection and topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Bistro

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Bistro

$6.50

Chocolate crust layered with peanut butter mousse and thick chocolate ganache, loaded with crushed peanut butter cups.

Key Lime Individual Bistro

Key Lime Individual Bistro

$6.50

Cookie crumb base with real Key lime mousse, topped with whipped cream and toasted coconut.

Shakes & Malts

Milkshakes

$7.95

N/A & Kids Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Kids Juice

$1.50

Liter Side

(C) Fruit Platter

$110.00

(C) District Wings

$110.00

Pretzel Roll Platter

$60.00

Sliders

(C) Angus Sliders

$80.00

(C) Chix Breast Sliders

$80.00

(C) Mini Chix Waffle Sliders

$85.00

(C) Vegan Burg Sliders

$135.00

(C) Pulled pork Sliders

$95.00

(C) Turkey Sliders

$95.00

(C) Codwich Sliders

$95.00

Chicken tenders

$95.00

Salads

(C) District Salad

$50.00

(C) Chopped Salad

$65.00

(C) Classic Chef Salad

$65.00

(C) Caesar Salad

$55.00

(C) Mandarin Coleslaw

$60.00

Misc/Bev/Dessert

Sweet Tea Gallon

$14.95

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$14.95

Bottle Water

$1.95

Assorted Soda

$1.95

Utensils

$0.50

Extra Plate

$0.50

Boxed Lunch sliders

Beef boxed lunch

$11.95

Each box includes 2 sliders with your choice of protein, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and District sauce on a mini brioche bun. Served with you choice of side.

Grilled Chicken boxed lunch

$11.95

Each box includes 2 sliders with your choice of protein, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and District sauce on a mini brioche bun. Served with you choice of side.

Fried Chicken boxed lunch

$11.95

Each box includes 2 sliders with your choice of protein, cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and District sauce on a mini brioche bun. Served with you choice of side.

Fried Chicken Tenders boxed lunch

$12.95

Each box includes chicken tenders and your choice of side.

Vegan Sliders Boxed Lunch

$15.95

Each box includes 2 vegan sliders (Beyond Meat topped w/ lettuce, tomatoes, onions & vegan mayonnaise) and your choice of side.

Cod Fish Sliders Boxed Lunch

$13.95

Each box includes 2 cod sliders and your choice of side.

check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2024 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

Burger District image
Burger District image
Burger District image

