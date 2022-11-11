Main picView gallery

Burger Hut 406 S Commercial St

406 S Commercial St

Crocker, MO 65452

Popular Items

Cheeseburger Deluxe
Fries
Milkshakes

Soda

Soda

$2.00+

Other Drinks

Other Drinks

$2.00+

Bottled Water

$1.75

Milk

$1.75

Apple Juice

$1.75

Bagged Ice

Bagged Ice

Cones

Ice Cream Cone

$2.75

Ice Cream Cup

Ice Cream Cup

$2.75

Shakes

Milkshakes

$3.50+

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$3.50+

Sundaes

Sundaes

$3.00+

Our sundaes are made with soft serve ice cream and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Our sundaes include one topping. If you would like more than one topping, please select “Add a topping” and write the desired extra topping in the notes section. **If two toppings are selected, without selecting “Add a topping” we will make a sundae of the first selection and disregard the second selection.

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$3.99

Ten funnel cake fries sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Sides/Appetizers

Fries

$2.75+

Tater Tots

$2.75+

Onion Rings

$3.50

Fried Mushrooms

$3.75

Fried Okra

$3.25

Fried Cauliflower

$3.75

Fried Cheese Sticks

$3.75

Five breaded mozzarella sticks served with marinara or ranch.

Smoked Gouda Bacon Bites

$4.99+Out of stock

Poppable bites with a crunchy coating and creamy, craveable filling. Made with a blend of smoked Gouda, yellow & white cheddar, parmesan, Romano & Fontina cheeses, and savory bacon.

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.45

5 cream cheese stuffed jalapeños. Breaded and fried and served with ranch.

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$3.75

Cheddar cheese with mini broccoli florets, real bacon and sweet onions in a light, crispy potato flake breading. Served with ranch. 5 per serving.

Corn Nuggets

$4.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$3.75

Battered white cheddar cheese curds. Deep fried to a golden brown (10 curds per order).

Fried Pickles

$3.75

Cole Slaw

$2.00

4 oz Cole Slaw in a sweet creamy slaw sauce.

Baked Beans

$2.00

Baked Beans seasoned with bacon and brown sugar. 4 oz serving.

Grill

Hamburger Deluxe

Hamburger Deluxe

$4.75

5.3 ounce beef patty topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard, mayo and ketchup. Pictured with a small order of skin-on fries (sold separately).

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$5.25

Double Cheeseburger Deluxe

$7.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.25

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.25

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$5.25

Veggie Burgers

$4.75
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$5.75

Crispy chicken on a bed of lettuce and tomato. Topped with bacon and Ranch Dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Complete your meal with our crinkle or straight cut/skin on fries (sold separately) and a drink (sold separately).

Spicy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$5.75

Crispy and spicy chicken on a bed of lettuce and tomato. Topped with bacon and Ranch Dressing and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Strips

$5.00

3 Crispy strips of white meat chicken.

Chili Burger and Fries

$7.00

Tacos

$2.50

Hard or soft shell taco with taco meat, lettuce and shredded cheese.

Cup of Chili

$3.49

Grilled Cheese and Chili

$6.49

Grilled Cheese

$3.45

Two slices of American cheese melted between two toasted slices of Texas Toast.

Ribeye Sandwich

$9.00

Tender ribeye, grilled to perfection, just the way you like it*. *comsumming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Corn Dog

$3.25

Hot Dog

$3.25

4 oz hot dog

Burger Basket

$9.99

Burger Basket includes a burger with your choice of toppings, small fry or small tot* and a medium drink**. Make selections below. *if no selection is made, a small fry will be the default. **if no selection is made, a medium Coca Cola will be the default

Chili Dog

$4.75
Carolina Slaw Dog

Carolina Slaw Dog

$5.75

Big 4 oz hot dog smothered in chili, then topped with mustard and creamy sweet cole slaw!

BBQ

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

We stick smoke* brisket and ribs** with hickory wood. We then hand chop and mix the meats and slow simmer in our signature barbecue sauce, to create a BBQ sandwich that is the best you’ve ever had! *our smoker relies solely on real hickory wood. We do not use pellets or gas. **occasionally, we will mix stick smoked pork butt with the brisket and ribs.

Ribs

$25.00+

We season and stick smoke* ribs with hickory wood. Ribs are served dry so you can enjoy with or without sauce! * our smoker relies solely on real hickory wood. We do not use pellets or gas.

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00
Bacon Cheddar Pig

Bacon Cheddar Pig

$8.00

Pulled pork (sauced), bacon, jalapeños and sharp cheddar cheese on a toasted bun.

Ribs with Fries Combo

$11.00

Smoked Chicken Breast

$6.50

Chicken breast slow smoked over hickory wood.

Smoked Chicken Breast Plate

$12.00

Chicken breast slow smoked over hickory wood. Served with cole slaw and baked beam=no.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

406 S Commercial St, Crocker, MO 65452

Directions

