Burger Hut Burgers
3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140
Chico, CA 95973
Popular Items
Beef Burgers
Hamburger
Our classic single patty burger, basted with our Signature BBQ sauce, topped with American cheese and served on a regular bun.
1/4 Pounder
Single 1/4 LB patty burger basted with our signature BBQ Sauce, served on a sesame seed bun, and includes 1 slice of American Cheese
Double Burger
At 1/3 LB, this double classic patty burger basted with our signature BBQ Sauce, served on a regular bun, and includes 1 slice of American Cheese
1/2 Pounder
At a 1/2 LB, this double 1/4 LB patty burger basted with our signature BBQ Sauce, served on a sesame seed bun, and includes 1 slice of American Cheese
1/3 Pounder
Our Big 1/3 Pound single patty burger is basted with our Signature BBQ Sauce and includes 1 slice of American Cheese served on a sesame seed bun.
Classic NHS
Our Classic Neighborhood Special Value Meal - Regular size hamburger, 1 slice of American cheese, 1/2 portion of famous fries and a large 22 ounce soda
1/4 NHS
Our 1/4 LB Neighborhood Special Value Meal - 1/4 Pound hamburger, 1 slice of American cheese, 1/2 portion of famous fries and a large 22 ounce soda
Double Burger Meal
The Double Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
1/2 Pound Meal
The 1/2 LB Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
1/3 Pound Meal
The 1/3 LB Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
Hamburger Meal
The Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
1/4 Pound Meal
The 1/4 LB Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
Big Guy Pounder
This GIANT, 4 X 1/4 LB patties, 1 Pound burger is build for the big appetite. It comes with 4 slices of American Cheese on a sesame seed bun.
Big Guy Pounder Meal
THE BIG GUY POUNDER Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of 4 slices of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
Chicken
Breaded Chicken Burger
A chicken classic, breaded and fried to perfection. Served on a Sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.
Grilled Chicken Burger
Butterflied chicken breast, grilled and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.
Chicken Tenders
Three pieces of our classic breaded chicken tenders.
Wing Dings 7 Piece
7 piece - Gourmet Seasoned Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings
Wing Dings 14 Piece
14 piece - Gourmet Seasoned Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings
Breaded Chicken Meal
Our Breaded Chicken Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Grilled Chicken Meal
Our Grilled Chicken Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Chicken Tenders Meal
Our Chicken Tenders Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Wing Ding 7 Piece Meal
7 piece WING DINGS Meal comes your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Wing Ding 14 Piece Meal
14 piece WING DINGS Meal comes your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Non-Beef Burgers
Garden Burger
VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY. A blend of grain, veggies and cheese in a patty that is grilled to perfection and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.
Turkey Burger
A seasoned ground turkey patty, grilled and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.
Beyond Burger
Tastes like meat VEGAN patty that is grilled to perfection and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.
Fish Sandwich
Our Fish Sandwich is two pieces of our classic beer battered and fried cod, served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.
Cheese Sandwich
Our version of the grilled cheese. Your choice of cheese served open faced, on sourdough bread.
Garden Burger Meal
Our Garden Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Turkey Burger Meal
Our Turkey Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Beyond Burger Meal
Our BEYOND BURGER Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Fish Sandwich Meal
Our Fish Sandwich Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Cheese Sandwich Meal
Our Cheese Sandwich Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Pollock Burger
A mild tasting Pacific fish patty, lightly seasoned and breaded, grilled, then basted with teriyaki sauce and served on a whole wheat bun. Includes American Cheese.
Pollock Burger Meal
Our Pollock Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink
Fish and Chips
Three pieces of our classic beer battered cod on top of a medium size portion of our famous fries.
Dogs
Puppy Dog
1/6 lb. all beef grilled dog for the smaller appetite. Served on a regular hot dog bun.
Big Dog
1/4 lb. all beef grilled dog for the bigger appetite. Served on a hoagie roll.
Bull Pup
Invented by a customer. A 1/6 lb. burger patty + a 1/6 lb. hot dog combo, includes a slice of American Cheese, served on a regular hamburger bun.
Bull Dog
For the BIG appetite. a 1/4 lb. burger patty + 1/4 lb. all beef hot dog combo, includes a slice of American Cheese, served on a seeded hamburger bun.
Corn Dog
A turkey corn dog that will bring you back to the good ole days.
Puppy Meal
Big Dog Meal
Bull Pup Meal
Bull Dog Meal
Corn Dog Meal
Chili Cheese Puppy
Chili Cheese Puppy Meal
Chili Cheese Big Dog
Chili Cheese Big Dog Meal
Burger Builds
5 Alarm Burger
For those who love the heat, a 1/4 lb. burger with our own house made Spicy 5 Pepper BBQ sauce, a slice of Smoky Ghost Pepper Jack cheese & grilled red onions, on a sesame seeded bun.
Spicy and Cool Burger
A spicy & cool combination. A 1/4 lb. Burger with Guacamole and Habanero Pepper Jack cheese
Triple Double Burger
Double Burger, Double American Cheese, Double Bacon. A Great Value for the hungry eater.
Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger
A classic flavor combination. A 1/4 lb. Burger with grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese and bacon.
Hawaiian Burger
Island inspired, a 1/4 lb. Burger basted with Teriyaki Glaze, grilled pineapple and swiss cheese.
5 Alarm Meal
5 Alarm Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
Spicy & Cool Meal
The Spicy & Cool Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
Triple Double Meal
The Triple Double Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
Mushroom Swiss Bacon Meal
The Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
Hawaiian Meal
The Hawaiian Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
Angus Verde 1/3 lb. Burger
Big 1/3 lb. Angus Patty Burger Ala Carte, with a Grilled Ortega Chili, Bacon, a Slice of Jack Cheese on a Sesame Seed Bun
Angus Verde Meal
The Angus Verde Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
Cowboy Angus 1/3 lb. Burger
The Cowboy 1/3 lb. Angus Burger is basted with House Made Whiskey Glaze and topped with bacon, onion tanglers and a slice of Cheddar Cheese on a Sesame Seed Bun.
Cowboy Meal
The Cowboy Angus Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.
1/3 LB Angus FARMER Burger Ala Carte
1/3 LB Angus FARMER Burger Meal
Sides
1/2 Famous Fry
Single Portion Famous Fries for 1
Small Famous Fry
Double Portion Famous Fries for 2
Medium Famous Fry
Triple Portion Famous Fries for 3
Family Famous Fry
Family Portion Famous Fries for 4
1/2 Seasoned Fry
Single Portion Seasoned Fries for 1
1/2 Ball Park Garlic Fry
Single Portion Ball Park Garlic Fries for 1
1/2 Tator Tots
Single Portion Tator Tots for 1
1/2 Sweet Potato Fry
Single Portion Sweet Potato Fries for 1
1/2 Rosemary Fry
Single Portion Rosemary Seasoned Fries for 1
Full Seasoned Fry
Double Portion Seasoned Fries for 2
Full Ball Park Garlic Fry
Double Portion Ball Park Garlic Fries for 2
Full Tator Tots
Double Portion Tator Tots for 2
Full Sweet Potato Fry
Double Portion Sweet Potato Fries for 2
Full Rosemary Fry
Double Portion Rosemary Seasoned Fries for 2
1/2 Chili Cheese Fry
Single Portion Chili Cheese Fries for 1
Full Chili Cheese Fry
Double Portion of Chili Cheese Fries for 2
Chili Bowl
A bowl of our favorite Chili Con Carne with Cheese
1/2 Beer Battered Onion Ring
Single Portion Beer Battered Onion Rings for 1
Full Beer Battered Onion Rings
Double Portion Beer Battered Onion Rings for 2
1/2 Classic Onion Ring
Full Classic Onion Ring
1/2 Spicy Cauliflower
Full Spicy Cauliflower
1/2 Pickle Fries
Full Pickle Fries
Kids
Dino Nuggets Kids Meal
Dino Chicken Nuggets (4) Kids Meal, includes fries, applesauce and a kids size fountain drink or milk
Mini Corn Dog Kids Meal
Mini Corn Dogs (4) Kids Meal, includes fries, applesauce and a kids size fountain drink or milk
Hamburger Kids Meal
Hamburger Kids Meal, includes fries, applesauce and a kids size fountain drink or milk
Puppy Dog Kids Meal
Puppy Dog Kids Meal, includes fries, applesauce and a kids size fountain drink or milk
Cheese Sandwich Kids Meal
Cheese Sandwich Kids Meal, includes fries, applesauce and a kids size fountain drink or milk
Ala Carte 4 Dino Nuggets
4 Dino Nuggets Ala Carte
Ala Carte 4 Mini Corn Dogs
4 Mini Corn Dogs Ala Carte
Dessert
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sweet Street Gourmet Chocolate Chip Cookie
Salted Caramel Cookie
Sweet Street Gourmet Salted Caramel Cookie
Sundae
Hand Scooped Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae with choice of Toppings, Whipped Cream and a Cherry on Top
Salted Caramel Brownie
Iced Pumpkin Swirl Bread
Blonde Brownie
Add-Ons
Bacon
Grilled Onions
Grilled Mushrooms
Guacamole
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Cup of Special Sauce
Cup of BBQ Sauce
Cup of Spicy BBQ Sauce
American Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
Pepper Jack Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Jack Cheese
Habanero Jack Cheese
Smoky Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese
Gluten Free Bun
VEGAN Cheddar Cheese
Onion Tanglers
Fried Egg
Where You Build it Better Since 1978
