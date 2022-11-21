Burger Hut Burgers 3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140

Burger Hut Burgers imageView gallery
Popular Items

Hamburger
Small Milkshake
1/2 Famous Fry

Beef Burgers

Hamburger

$5.59

Our classic single patty burger, basted with our Signature BBQ sauce, topped with American cheese and served on a regular bun.

1/4 Pounder

$6.59

Single 1/4 LB patty burger basted with our signature BBQ Sauce, served on a sesame seed bun, and includes 1 slice of American Cheese

Double Burger

$7.59

At 1/3 LB, this double classic patty burger basted with our signature BBQ Sauce, served on a regular bun, and includes 1 slice of American Cheese

1/2 Pounder

$9.99

At a 1/2 LB, this double 1/4 LB patty burger basted with our signature BBQ Sauce, served on a sesame seed bun, and includes 1 slice of American Cheese

1/3 Pounder

$7.59

Our Big 1/3 Pound single patty burger is basted with our Signature BBQ Sauce and includes 1 slice of American Cheese served on a sesame seed bun.

Classic NHS

$10.59

Our Classic Neighborhood Special Value Meal - Regular size hamburger, 1 slice of American cheese, 1/2 portion of famous fries and a large 22 ounce soda

1/4 NHS

$11.59

Our 1/4 LB Neighborhood Special Value Meal - 1/4 Pound hamburger, 1 slice of American cheese, 1/2 portion of famous fries and a large 22 ounce soda

Double Burger Meal

$13.35

The Double Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

1/2 Pound Meal

$15.75

The 1/2 LB Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

1/3 Pound Meal

$13.35

The 1/3 LB Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

Hamburger Meal

$11.35

The Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

1/4 Pound Meal

$12.35

The 1/4 LB Hamburger Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

Big Guy Pounder

$14.99

This GIANT, 4 X 1/4 LB patties, 1 Pound burger is build for the big appetite. It comes with 4 slices of American Cheese on a sesame seed bun.

Big Guy Pounder Meal

$20.75

THE BIG GUY POUNDER Meal comes with your choice of a half side, choice of 4 slices of cheese and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

Chicken

Breaded Chicken Burger

$8.59

A chicken classic, breaded and fried to perfection. Served on a Sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$8.59

Butterflied chicken breast, grilled and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Three pieces of our classic breaded chicken tenders.

Wing Dings 7 Piece

$6.49

7 piece - Gourmet Seasoned Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings

Wing Dings 14 Piece

$11.99

14 piece - Gourmet Seasoned Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings

Breaded Chicken Meal

$14.35

Our Breaded Chicken Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Grilled Chicken Meal

$14.35

Our Grilled Chicken Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Chicken Tenders Meal

$12.75

Our Chicken Tenders Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Wing Ding 7 Piece Meal

$12.25

7 piece WING DINGS Meal comes your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Wing Ding 14 Piece Meal

$17.75

14 piece WING DINGS Meal comes your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Non-Beef Burgers

Garden Burger

$8.59

VEGETARIAN FRIENDLY. A blend of grain, veggies and cheese in a patty that is grilled to perfection and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.

Turkey Burger

$8.59

A seasoned ground turkey patty, grilled and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.

Beyond Burger

$8.59

Tastes like meat VEGAN patty that is grilled to perfection and served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.

Fish Sandwich

$8.59

Our Fish Sandwich is two pieces of our classic beer battered and fried cod, served on a sesame seed bun. Includes American Cheese.

Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Our version of the grilled cheese. Your choice of cheese served open faced, on sourdough bread.

Garden Burger Meal

$14.35

Our Garden Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Turkey Burger Meal

$14.35

Our Turkey Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Beyond Burger Meal

$14.35

Our BEYOND BURGER Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Fish Sandwich Meal

$14.35

Our Fish Sandwich Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Cheese Sandwich Meal

$10.75

Our Cheese Sandwich Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Pollock Burger

$8.59

A mild tasting Pacific fish patty, lightly seasoned and breaded, grilled, then basted with teriyaki sauce and served on a whole wheat bun. Includes American Cheese.

Pollock Burger Meal

$14.35

Our Pollock Burger Meal comes with your choice of Cheese, your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large Drink

Fish and Chips

$12.29

Three pieces of our classic beer battered cod on top of a medium size portion of our famous fries.

Dogs

Puppy Dog

$5.59

1/6 lb. all beef grilled dog for the smaller appetite. Served on a regular hot dog bun.

Big Dog

$6.59

1/4 lb. all beef grilled dog for the bigger appetite. Served on a hoagie roll.

Bull Pup

$7.59

Invented by a customer. A 1/6 lb. burger patty + a 1/6 lb. hot dog combo, includes a slice of American Cheese, served on a regular hamburger bun.

Bull Dog

$9.99

For the BIG appetite. a 1/4 lb. burger patty + 1/4 lb. all beef hot dog combo, includes a slice of American Cheese, served on a seeded hamburger bun.

Corn Dog

$4.69

A turkey corn dog that will bring you back to the good ole days.

Puppy Meal

$11.35

Big Dog Meal

$12.35

Bull Pup Meal

$13.35

Bull Dog Meal

$15.75

Corn Dog Meal

$10.45

Chili Cheese Puppy

$7.09

Chili Cheese Puppy Meal

$12.85

Chili Cheese Big Dog

$8.09

Chili Cheese Big Dog Meal

$13.85

Burger Builds

5 Alarm Burger

$8.19

For those who love the heat, a 1/4 lb. burger with our own house made Spicy 5 Pepper BBQ sauce, a slice of Smoky Ghost Pepper Jack cheese & grilled red onions, on a sesame seeded bun.

Spicy and Cool Burger

$8.19

A spicy & cool combination. A 1/4 lb. Burger with Guacamole and Habanero Pepper Jack cheese

Triple Double Burger

$9.39

Double Burger, Double American Cheese, Double Bacon. A Great Value for the hungry eater.

Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger

$8.19

A classic flavor combination. A 1/4 lb. Burger with grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese and bacon.

Hawaiian Burger

$8.19

Island inspired, a 1/4 lb. Burger basted with Teriyaki Glaze, grilled pineapple and swiss cheese.

5 Alarm Meal

$13.95

5 Alarm Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

Spicy & Cool Meal

$13.95

The Spicy & Cool Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

Triple Double Meal

$15.15

The Triple Double Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

Mushroom Swiss Bacon Meal

$13.95

The Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

Hawaiian Meal

$13.95

The Hawaiian Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

Angus Verde 1/3 lb. Burger

$9.29

Big 1/3 lb. Angus Patty Burger Ala Carte, with a Grilled Ortega Chili, Bacon, a Slice of Jack Cheese on a Sesame Seed Bun

Angus Verde Meal

$15.05

The Angus Verde Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

Cowboy Angus 1/3 lb. Burger

Cowboy Angus 1/3 lb. Burger

$8.79

The Cowboy 1/3 lb. Angus Burger is basted with House Made Whiskey Glaze and topped with bacon, onion tanglers and a slice of Cheddar Cheese on a Sesame Seed Bun.

Cowboy Meal

$13.99

The Cowboy Angus Burger Meal comes with your choice of a 1/2 size side and a Large 22 ounce fountain drink.

1/3 LB Angus FARMER Burger Ala Carte

1/3 LB Angus FARMER Burger Ala Carte

$9.29

1/3 LB Angus FARMER Burger Meal

$15.05

Sides

1/2 Famous Fry

$3.99

Single Portion Famous Fries for 1

Small Famous Fry

$5.09

Double Portion Famous Fries for 2

Medium Famous Fry

$6.09

Triple Portion Famous Fries for 3

Family Famous Fry

$8.29

Family Portion Famous Fries for 4

1/2 Seasoned Fry

$5.09

Single Portion Seasoned Fries for 1

1/2 Ball Park Garlic Fry

$5.09

Single Portion Ball Park Garlic Fries for 1

1/2 Tator Tots

$5.09

Single Portion Tator Tots for 1

1/2 Sweet Potato Fry

$5.09

Single Portion Sweet Potato Fries for 1

1/2 Rosemary Fry

$5.09

Single Portion Rosemary Seasoned Fries for 1

Full Seasoned Fry

$8.29

Double Portion Seasoned Fries for 2

Full Ball Park Garlic Fry

$8.29

Double Portion Ball Park Garlic Fries for 2

Full Tator Tots

$8.29

Double Portion Tator Tots for 2

Full Sweet Potato Fry

$8.29

Double Portion Sweet Potato Fries for 2

Full Rosemary Fry

$8.29

Double Portion Rosemary Seasoned Fries for 2

1/2 Chili Cheese Fry

$5.99

Single Portion Chili Cheese Fries for 1

Full Chili Cheese Fry

$8.99

Double Portion of Chili Cheese Fries for 2

Chili Bowl

$4.89

A bowl of our favorite Chili Con Carne with Cheese

1/2 Beer Battered Onion Ring

$5.09

Single Portion Beer Battered Onion Rings for 1

Full Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.29

Double Portion Beer Battered Onion Rings for 2

1/2 Classic Onion Ring

$5.09

Full Classic Onion Ring

$8.29

1/2 Spicy Cauliflower

$5.09

Full Spicy Cauliflower

$8.29

1/2 Pickle Fries

$5.09

Full Pickle Fries

$8.29

Kids

Dino Nuggets Kids Meal

$6.99

Dino Chicken Nuggets (4) Kids Meal, includes fries, applesauce and a kids size fountain drink or milk

Mini Corn Dog Kids Meal

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs (4) Kids Meal, includes fries, applesauce and a kids size fountain drink or milk

Hamburger Kids Meal

$6.99

Hamburger Kids Meal, includes fries, applesauce and a kids size fountain drink or milk

Puppy Dog Kids Meal

$6.99

Puppy Dog Kids Meal, includes fries, applesauce and a kids size fountain drink or milk

Cheese Sandwich Kids Meal

$6.99

Cheese Sandwich Kids Meal, includes fries, applesauce and a kids size fountain drink or milk

Ala Carte 4 Dino Nuggets

$3.89

4 Dino Nuggets Ala Carte

Ala Carte 4 Mini Corn Dogs

$3.89

4 Mini Corn Dogs Ala Carte

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Sweet Street Gourmet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.99

Sweet Street Gourmet Salted Caramel Cookie

Sundae

$2.99

Hand Scooped Vanilla Ice Cream Sundae with choice of Toppings, Whipped Cream and a Cherry on Top

Salted Caramel Brownie

$2.99

Iced Pumpkin Swirl Bread

$2.99

Blonde Brownie

$2.99

Add-Ons

Bacon

$0.99

Grilled Onions

$0.99

Grilled Mushrooms

$1.89

Guacamole

$1.89

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.89

Cup of Special Sauce

$2.50

Cup of BBQ Sauce

$2.50

Cup of Spicy BBQ Sauce

$4.50

American Cheese

$0.99

Cheddar Cheese

$0.99

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.99

Swiss Cheese

$0.99

Jack Cheese

$0.99

Habanero Jack Cheese

$0.99

Smoky Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.59

Gluten Free Bun

$1.89

VEGAN Cheddar Cheese

$1.59

Onion Tanglers

$0.99

Fried Egg

$1.89

Bottled Drink

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Sweetened Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Draft Root Beer

Mug Draft Root Beer

$3.99

Meal Mug Draft Root Beer

$2.99

Shirts

Blue T-Shirt

$20.00

Milkshake

Large Milkshake

$6.99

Small Milkshake

$4.99

Malt

Large Malt

$6.99

Small Malt

$4.99

Freeze

Large Freeze

$6.99

Small Freeze

$4.99

Float

Float

$6.99

Meal Float

$5.99

SHAKE OF MONTH

Large CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH Shake

Large CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH Shake

$5.99

Small CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH Shake

$3.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where You Build it Better Since 1978

Location

3211 Cohasset Road Ste 140, Chico, CA 95973

Directions

Gallery
Burger Hut Burgers image

