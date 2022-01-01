Burger Love Cincy
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We're a virtual restaurant that uses locally sourced beef ground in house daily to make really amazing burgers. Half of our proceeds goes to our non-profit RENEW employment services for the training, development and benefit of our team members.
Location
975 E McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45206
