  • Home
  • /
  • Monroe
  • /
  • Burger Madness - 14655 Fryelands Blvd Se Ste 151
A map showing the location of Burger Madness 14655 Fryelands Blvd Se Ste 151View gallery

Burger Madness 14655 Fryelands Blvd Se Ste 151

review star

No reviews yet

14655 Fryelands Blvd Se Ste 151

Monroe, WA 98272

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Nothing we serve is precooked. All of our burgers are made to order and can be customized. We have a huge menu with 22 burgers and growing as well as many other options including ice cream sundaes.

Location

14655 Fryelands Blvd Se Ste 151, Monroe, WA 98272

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Island Blends Acai and Poke
orange starNo Reviews
14655 Fryelands Boulevard Monroe, WA 98272
View restaurantnext
Alfy's Pizza - Monroe
orange star3.6 • 163
19121 SR 2 Monroe, WA 98272
View restaurantnext
Jet City Pizza - Monroe
orange starNo Reviews
14957 N Kelsey St Suite 103 Monroe, WA 98011
View restaurantnext
Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
19565 SR2 Monroe, WA 98272
View restaurantnext
Pie Dive Bar - 921 1st Street
orange starNo Reviews
921 1st Street Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Oxford Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
913 1st Street Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Monroe
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston