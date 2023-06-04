Burger Madness 14655 Fryelands Blvd Se Ste 151
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Nothing we serve is precooked. All of our burgers are made to order and can be customized. We have a huge menu with 22 burgers and growing as well as many other options including ice cream sundaes.
Location
14655 Fryelands Blvd Se Ste 151, Monroe, WA 98272
Gallery
