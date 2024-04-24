Restaurant info

Established in 2010, Burger Moe’s is Saint Paul’s favorite burger joint. Moe started Burger Moe’s out of his passion for burgers and beer. We are located in the heart of downtown. Come and join us in our relaxing dining room, or for some sun and relaxation in our gorgeous outdoor patio. It’s truly the best outdoor dining in the whole Twin Cities! Our burgers are no joke, made from never frozen, 100% Angus Beef, accompanied by an unrivaled menu of appetizers. Let’s not forget about the beer…oh the beer! We have got the best selection of beer on tap in the whole city. With 60+ beers on tap, we are St. Paul’s official beer lover’s restaurant! Complementary parking is available next to the building, right off of West 7th Street. We are walking distance to the Xcel Energy Center, United Hospital, Minnesota Science Museum and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.

