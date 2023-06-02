Main picView gallery

Burger Mojo 2

review star

No reviews yet

2052 Holleman Dr W

College Station, TX 77840

Burger Rebellion # 1-9

Rebel Yell # 1

Rebel Yell # 1

$6.98

Queso Blanco, grilled onion, fresh jalapeño, and chipotle awesome sauce

Cheeseburger # 2

Cheeseburger # 2

$6.98

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, damn good pickle, and awesome sauce

Lovestack # 3

Lovestack # 3

$7.98

Hand cracked egg, carver ham, American cheese, and awesome sauce

Rip Wheeler # 4

Rip Wheeler # 4

$7.98

Deep fried burger patty, country gravy, bacon flavoured sausage, and baby o-rings

Ooey Gooey # 5

Ooey Gooey # 5

$7.98

Havarti, provolone, American cheese, and awesome sauce

The GOAT # 6

The GOAT # 6

$8.98

Habanero mango sauce, goat cheese, pecan smoked bacon, and baby o-rings

Bulls on Parade # 7

Bulls on Parade # 7

$8.98

Blackened double 1/3 lb. patty, double cheese, awesome sauce, and grilled onions

The Motherload # 8

The Motherload # 8

$8.98

Bacon flavoured sausage, hand cracked egg, jalapeño kettle chips, American cheese, and chipotle awesome sauce

Thrift Shop # 9

Thrift Shop # 9

$4.98

Quarter pound on a little bun, American cheese, grilled onions, and awesome sauce

Fowl Play # 9-12

Snuff the Rooster

Snuff the Rooster

$7.48

Crispy or grilled, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, creamy avocado, ranch, and Martin's roll

9 Pieces Little Nugz

$4.48

Dipping sauces: ranch, ketchup, awesome sauce, Stubb's BBQ sauce, honey mustard, Korean BBQ, and creamy avocado poblano ranch

15 Pieces Little Nugz

$6.48

Dipping sauces: ranch, ketchup, awesome sauce, Stubb's BBQ sauce, honey mustard, Korean BBQ, and creamy avocado poblano ranch

Firebird

Firebird

$7.48

Crispy, Pepper Jack cheese, fresh jalapeño, chipotle awesome sauce, lettuce, tomato, and damn good pickle

3 Pieces Love Me Tenders

$5.48

Dipping sauces: ranch, ketchup, awesome sauce, Stubb's BBQ sauce, honey mustard, Korean BBQ, and creamy avocado poblano ranch

5 Pieces Love Me Tenders

$8.28

Dipping sauces: ranch, ketchup, awesome sauce, Stubb's BBQ sauce, honey mustard, Korean BBQ, and creamy avocado poblano ranch

Bad Mutha Clucka

$7.48

Breakfast Mex # 13-14

Tito's Taquito

$3.48

Hand cracked egg. Choice of chorizo, turkey sausage, potato, carver ham, bacon, bacon flavoured sausage. Choice of shredded Cheddar or queso Blanco

The "Fatty" Burrito

The "Fatty" Burrito

$6.48

Hand cracked egg, ground beef, chorizo, baby o-rings, queso Blanco, and blistered jalapeño

Cinna Boss # 15-17

The OG

The OG

$3.48

Classic cinnamon roll, cream cheese icing

OREO

OREO

$4.98

OREO cream cheese icing

Churro

Churro

$4.98

Strawberry Tart

$7.98Out of stock

Day Old Tarts

$4.98Out of stock

Secret Menu - Burger Mojo

Early Bird

$5.98

All natural fried chicken, habanero mango sauce, Swiss, and Martin's roll

So-Fly

So-Fly

$7.98

Grilled, Swiss, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, Martin's roll, and damn good pickle

Dawn Johnson

Dawn Johnson

$4.98

Hand cracked egg and Martin's roll

El Guapo Burrito Combo

$8.78

Migas, classic queso, turkey sausage, and blistered jalapeño

PB Cool J

PB Cool J

$9.98

Buttery peanut butter and jelly bread, thick cut bacon, American cheese, and caramelised onions

Gone Country

Gone Country

$5.98

Southern fried chicken tenders, gravy, and green onion

The Jimbo Burger

The Jimbo Burger

$7.98

Bacon plus sausage, damn good pickle, baby o-rings, and BBQ sauce

Spicy Melt

$6.98

Craft Fry

Plain Jane

$2.38
Cheesy Fries!!

Cheesy Fries!!

$3.78

Queso Blanco or American cheese, fresh cut fries

Queso Supernova

Queso Supernova

$4.98

Queso Blanco, grilled onion, fresh jalapeño, and cilantro crema

Intergalactic Huevo

Intergalactic Huevo

$5.98

Hand cracked egg, bacon, goat cheese, and mojo hot sauce

Mojo Fries

Mojo Fries

$3.98

Awesome sauce, American cheese, and grilled onion

Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$4.48

melted american, ranch dressing, pecan smoked bacon, and chives

Chips & Queso

$4.98

Rich queso Blanco

Baby O's

$2.38

Greens

Telly Saladas

$8.58Out of stock

Mojo Greek salad with grilled natural chicken and feta cheese

Sauces & Sides

Awesome Sauce

$0.69

Chipotle Awesome Sauce

$0.69

Ranch

$0.69

Avocado Ranch

$0.69

BBQ Sauce

$0.69

Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.69

Haba Mango

$0.69

Honey Mustard

$0.69

Queso Blanco

$1.49

Bacon

$1.50

Bacon Flavored Sausage

$1.50

Ham

$1.50

Add Patty

$2.98

Grilled Chicken

$2.98

Veggie Patty

$2.98

Fried Egg

$1.50

Craft Soda Floats

Craft Soda Floats

$4.48Out of stock

Dr. Local craft sodas by Boots Beverages

Drink

Beverage

$2.58

Water Cup

$0.49

Shakes & Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.48

Vanilla, caramel, cinnamon bun, hazelnut, toffee nut, and sugar free!

Shakes

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$3.98

Chicken Tenders (2)

$3.98

Chicken Sandwich

$4.48Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$2.48

Uncrustable

$2.48

Kids Hamburger

$3.48

Craft Fry Combo

Combo Supernova

$6.99

Combo Mojo Fries

$5.99

Combo Ranch Fries

$6.49

Combo Intergalactic Huevo

$7.99

Combo Cheesy Fries

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

FRESH. FAST. FUN. FIND YOUR MOJO. THE FAST FOOD REBELLION HAS BEGUN. Proof that quickly served food can be high quality, fresh and affordable. Join the fast food rebellion, rebel against complacency

Location

2052 Holleman Dr W, College Station, TX 77840

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

