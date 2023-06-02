Burger Mojo 2
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info
FRESH. FAST. FUN. FIND YOUR MOJO. THE FAST FOOD REBELLION HAS BEGUN. Proof that quickly served food can be high quality, fresh and affordable. Join the fast food rebellion, rebel against complacency
Location
2052 Holleman Dr W, College Station, TX 77840
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Corn Fusion - HEB on Texas & Holleman
No Reviews
1900 Texas Ave. S (HEB on Texas & Holleman) College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
Taz Indian Cuisine - College Station
No Reviews
2416 Texas Ave S Suite A College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in College Station
Luigi's Patio Ristorante
4.4 • 2,015
3975 SH-6 South - Suite. 100 College Station, TX 77845
View restaurant
Salata - F - 039 - College Station
4.6 • 1,162
1907 Texas Ave S College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
MESS Waffles, Etc. - Century Square
4.7 • 837
170 Century Square Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurant
More near College Station