Burger Paradox

Food

Smashies

The McDowell

$12.00

Armadillo Bomb

$13.00

The Troll

$13.00

Paul B'Onion

$12.00

Galaxy Surfer

$14.00

Royale with cheese

$11.00

Infinity & Beyond

$14.00

Wompling

$14.00

Junior

$8.00

Munchies

KBBQ Sprouts

$10.00

Moo Fries

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chips & Dip

$6.00

Lay off

$6.00

EMP SIDE

SM chip

$3.00

SM sprout

$6.00

SM fry

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Signatures and batch cocktails

Banana Bama

$10.00

Gin Gin Mule

$10.00

Hotter than a pepper

$10.00

CW Negroni

$10.00

CW Manley's Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bourbon Renewal

$10.00

Spring and Sota

$10.00

Lineman's Lunchbox

$8.00

Caribbean Sunrise

$10.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Hamms

$3.00

Castle Cream

$7.00

Galactic Face Slap

$8.00

Bent paddle light lager

$6.00

Tall Boys

PBR

$5.00

Grain Belt Nordeast

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.50

Malts

Hard Malt

Grass Hopper

$12.00

Hard Day

$12.00

Salted Caramel

$12.00

Soft Malt

Chocolate

$8.00

Vanilla

$8.00

Strawberry Rhubarb

$8.00

Salted Caramel NA

$8.00

Liquor

Vodka

Valentine Vodka

$8.00

White Blossom

$8.00

J Carver Lake House

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Gin

Vikre Juniper

$8.00

Valentine Liberator Barrel

$10.00

Crooked Waters Sundog

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Don Q Silver

$7.00

Tattersall Spiced Rum

$8.00

Rum Haven Coconut

$8.00

Tequila

1800 Silver

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

San Lucia Mezcal

$10.00

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$10.00

Whiskey

New Rif Kentucky Single Barrel

$14.00

New Rif Bourbon Single Barrel

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.00

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Crooked Waters Hell's Roaring Bourbon

$14.00

Whistlepig Small batch Rye Whiskey

$20.00

Keeper's Heart Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Windsor Canadian whiskey

$6.00

Scotch/Bourbon

St. Remy VSOP

$7.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

St. Agrestis

$12.00

Bordiga, Extra Dry

$10.00

Bordiga, Rosso

$10.00

Tempis Fugit Creme Cacao

$12.00

Tempis Fugit Banana Liqueur

$12.00

DuNord Coffee Liqueur

$8.50

Il Tramantro Limoncello

$6.00

Il Tramantro Amaretto

$7.00

Tattersall Orange Crema

$8.50

Jahoit Creme de Cassis

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Sour Apple Schnapps

$6.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$6.50

Tempis Fugit Creme de Menthe

$12.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Diet Mt dew

$3.00

Dr. pepper

$3.00

Tonic Water

Club Soda

Ice Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Milk

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.50

Merchandise

Clothing

Paradox shirt

$24.00

Paradox hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2113 West Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55806

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
