Jaxon's CHIX TENDERS Orange

149 N Glassell St.

Orange, CA 92866

Popular Items

2 Tenders Meal
3 Tenders Meal
4 Tenders Meal

Chicken

2 Tenders Meal

2 Tenders Meal

$10.99

2 All Natural Chix Tenders (over 1/3 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 1 Original Dipping Sauce

3 Tenders Meal

3 Tenders Meal

$13.99

3 All Natural Chix Tenders ( 3/4 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 2 Original Dipping Sauce

4 Tenders Meal

4 Tenders Meal

$16.99

4 All Natural Chix Tenders (1 lbs), Crinkle Fries and 3 Original Dipping Sauces

Family Meals

Family Meals

$39.99

10 All Natural Chix Tenders (Over 2 lbs), 1 Large Side and 6 Original Dipping Sauces

Buffalo Chix Fries

$9.99

Chix Sandwiches

"Elvis" Pepperjack Chix Sandwich

$11.89

2 Tenders, Pickles, Crisp Lettuce, Fresh Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crinkle Fries and Choice of Sauce

"Jaxons" Coleslaw Chix Sandwich

$11.49

2 Tenders, Pickles, House Slaw, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce

"Lil Richard" Original Chix Sandwich

$10.99

2 Tenders, Pickles, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce

"Yummy Town" Mac and Cheese Chix Sandwich

$11.99

2 Tenders, Pickles, Mac & Cheese, Crinkle Fries & Choice of Sauce

Po' Boy Shrimp Sandwich

$11.99

Cordon blue

$11.89

Salads

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Black Beans, Hard Boiled Egg, Monterey Jack Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Grilled Chicken & BBQ Ranch Dressing

BBQ Chix Salad

$12.99

Sides

Crinkle Fries

Crinkle Fries

$3.99

Golden, Crispy Deliciousness

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Crispy, Sweet Deliciousness

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.89

Guest Fav! Creamy House Made Cheese Sauce, Elbow Mac, topped with Monterey Jack Cheese

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fresh & Dressed to Order

Pickles

Pickles

$1.69

Crunchy & Crisp

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.79

Fresh Cut Romaine, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Ranch Dressing

Aunties Potato Salad

$4.19

Bacon Cajun Cheese Fries

$6.99

6oz White Rice

$2.50

Sauces

Ketchup

Mustard

Ranch

$0.59

BBQ

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Buffalo

$0.59

Polynesian

$0.59

Garlic Herb Parmesan

$0.59

Bleu Cheese

$0.59

Scorpion Vinegar

$0.59

Reaper BBQ

$0.59

Lemon-Lime Pepper

$0.59

Jaxon's cajun

$0.59

Lee's Sweet Chili

$0.59

Bacon Ranch

$0.59

Retail

Sauce bottle

$6.99

Jaxon's Hat

$9.99

Spice Powder

$6.99

Chix Bowls

Teriyaki Chix Bowl

Teriyaki Chix Bowl

$10.99

Teriyaki Basted Chicken Tenders, Steamed Vegetables & White Rice

Mac & Cheese Chix Bowl

Mac & Cheese Chix Bowl

$11.99

Our Famous Mac & Cheese, 2 tenders, Monterey Jack Cheese & Choice of Sauce 'Guest Favorite'

Open food

Sandwich bun

$1.50

"Richard" Chix sandwich Alacart

$7.99

"Elvis" Sandwich Alacart

$8.99

Chix tender alacart

$2.99

"Yummy Town" Sandwich Alacart

$9.25

"Jaxon's" Sandwich Alacart

$9.25

Po` Boy Sandwich Alacart

$8.99

Large Side

Large Coleslaw

$5.99

Large Crinkle Fries

$7.99

Large Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Large Side Salad

$7.99

Large Sweet Potatoes Fries

$8.99

Large 16oz White Rice

$3.50

Large mashed Potatoes

$7.99

Large Potato Salad

$8.25

Large Cajun Fries

$8.50

Mama's Cake Slice

Mama's Chocolate Cake

$4.29

Draft Beer

Draft beer

Domestic

$5.50

Pint

$7.50

Premium

$7.50

Refill

$5.00

Domestic 24 oz

$9.50

Craft 24 oz

$11.50

Wine

Wine

Wine

$7.25

N/A Bevs

Fountain Drink

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
It’s not your fault Canes has been your only option to choose from....now you can come and enjoy thee greatest, finest ‘Scratch Made Chix Tenders’ in Southern California with over 15 House Made Dipping Sauces including our famous Jaxon’s Cajun and Reaper BBQ! Add a Fresh Mac and Cheese, Pickles, Slaw, Crinkle 🍟, Sweet Potato 🍟 w/ our sweet tea or 20 brews on tap!

149 N Glassell St., Orange, CA 92866

Directions

