Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Burger Punk!

1,018 Reviews

$$

3012 North Walker Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Order Again

Popular Items

Crinkles
OG PUNK
THE CLASH

SNACKS/SALAD

FRIES CHILI CHEESE

FRIES CHILI CHEESE

$8.00
MOSH PIT FRIES

MOSH PIT FRIES

$10.00

Crinkle Cut fries loaded with Liquid Gold, bacon, jalapeno, and fried onions

NOT-SO-BASIC-SALAD

NOT-SO-BASIC-SALAD

$8.00

Green leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, crumbled bacon, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, Shiner Bock vinaigrette . Add grilled chicken +$4

THRASH NACHOS

THRASH NACHOS

$9.00

Nacho Doritos, Liquid Gold, House chili, green chilis, cilantro

BUFFALO BITES

BUFFALO BITES

$13.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN BITES TOPPED WITH BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES

PUNK CHICKEN BITES

$12.00

Tossed with punk spice breading and topped with punk sauce.

CHILI BOWL

$5.00

8 Oz Bowl of Tom's chili, garnished with chives and diced white onion.

BURGERS/DOGS/MAC

OG PUNK

OG PUNK

$10.00

American cheese, House dill pickles, lettuce, Punk Sauce

THE CLASH

THE CLASH

$12.00

American cheese, grilled onion and jalapeno, Nacho Doritos, hoisin mayo, cilantro, lime

TURKIN' 9 TO 5

TURKIN' 9 TO 5

$13.00

6OZ TURKEY PATTY, CORNBREAD STUFFING, AU JUS BROWN GRAVY, SPRING MIX, TOPPED WITH SPICED CRANBERRY SAUCE

GREEN CHILE BURGER

GREEN CHILE BURGER

$12.00

American cheese, green chilis, bacon, House ranch

PUNK CHICK SANDY

PUNK CHICK SANDY

$16.00

HUGE 9oz fried chicken breast, house made pickles, lettuce, Punk sauce

GREEN DAZE

GREEN DAZE

$12.00

Beyond Meat Veggie Patty, American cheese, house dill pickles, lettuce, Punk Sauce

THETA

THETA

$12.00

American cheese, House dill pickles, mayo, hickory sauce

VELVEETA UNDERGROUND

VELVEETA UNDERGROUND

$12.00

Liquid Gold, fried onions, habanero

CHILI CHEESEBURGER

CHILI CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

House chili, American cheese, pepper-jack cheese, fresh jalapeno, white onion

KID BURGER

$8.00

OG Punk with meat, cheese, and bread only. Cooked medium-well unless specified othewise.

OG MAC

OG MAC

$11.00

Liquid Gold, fried onions, Panko breadcrumbs, roasted jalapeno

DOUBLE CHILI MAC

DOUBLE CHILI MAC

$12.00

Liquid Gold, House chili, green chilis, Panko breadcrumbs

PLAIN DOG (W/ FRIES)

PLAIN DOG (W/ FRIES)

$6.00

Nathan’s All Beef Hotdog

STREET DOG (W/ FRIES)

STREET DOG (W/ FRIES)

$10.00

Nathan’s All Beef Hotdog, House chili, Liquid Gold, white onion. Served with Crinkles

BAG O' BURGERS

$30.00

4 OG Punks for $30. All come standard with lettuce, house pickles, american cheese, and punk sauce. No Modifications.

SINGLE STREET DOG

$7.00

Nathan’s All Beef Hotdog, House chili, Liquid Gold, white onion

SIDES

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00
Crinkles

Crinkles

$4.00

Doggy Patty-No Seasoning

$4.50

Doritos Chips

$3.00

Kid Mac

$4.00

Lil Mac

$4.00

Liquid Gold, Panko breadcrumbs, roasted jalapeno

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Bun

$1.00

Side Chili

$4.00

Side Hoison Mayo

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Liquid Gold

$2.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Mustard

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Punk Sauce

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Zapp's Chips

$3.00

Side Balsamic Dressing

NA Bevs/Sweets

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Punk Shake

$5.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Bottles/Cans

Coop F5 IPA

$6.00

Dales Pale Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Elk Valley Tenkiller

$6.00

ERWO IPA

$7.00

Hamms

$4.00

High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Prairie Rotator

$7.00

Rahr & Sons Hefe

$6.00

Rotating Cider

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Stiegl Radler

$7.00

Stonecloud Chug Norris

$6.00

Stonecloud Clubby

$7.00

Stonecloud Fest Bier

$8.00

Stonecloud Neon Sunshine

$7.00

Tecate

$4.00

Vanessa House 401k

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
BURGERS, BITES, & WHISKEY.

Location

3012 North Walker Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

