Burger Republic - Chattanooga 203 W Aquarium Way

review star

No reviews yet

203 W Aquarium Way

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic
Chocolate Peanut Better
Tennessee Burger

Appetizers

Benton's Bacon Garlic Fries

$7.00

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$13.00

Memphis Tenders

$10.00

Nashville Hot Tots

$7.00

Pepperoni Cheese Curds

$8.00

Sliders

$9.50

Tot Fondue

$10.00

Burgers

4 Cheese Garlic

$13.00

Black & Bleu

$13.00

Buy the Farm

$13.50

Classic

$12.50

Shroomin'

$13.50

Tennessee Burger

$14.00

The 96

$14.00

The Burger Republic

$13.00

West Coast

$12.50

West Texas

$12.50

XXX Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Angry Bird

$12.50

Bacon Chicken Ranch

$12.50

Grilled Chicken

$12.50

Turkey BLT

$12.50

Ahi Tuna Burger

$15.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Caesar

$15.00

Black & Bleu Salad

$13.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

LoCal SoCal Salad

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Side Items

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

House Chips

$4.00

Hot Tot Side

$4.00

Sweet Tots

$4.00

Garlic Fry Side

$4.00

Truffle Fry Side

$4.00

Garlic Tot Side

$4.00

Truffle Tot Side

$4.00

Chef Vegetable

$4.00

Bacon Mac

$4.00

Side Fondue

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Kids Meal

Kids Sliders

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Side Salad

$6.99

Secret Wiener Project

Tennessee Dog

$10.75

BLT Dog

$9.75

BR Dog

$9.75

Nacho Dog

$9.75

Washington Dog

$9.75

Sauces

96 Aioli

$0.75

Bacon Ranch

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

BR Sauce

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Fondue Side

$2.00

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Horse Radish Aoli

$0.75

Jack Glaze

$0.75

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Mayo

Ranch

$0.75

Smoked Ketchup

$0.75

Texas Sauce

$0.75

West Texas Sauce

$0.75

Buttermilk Citrus Dressing

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Sesame Aioli

$0.75

Soda

Abita Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Water

Monster Energy

$2.99

Monster Energy Zero Sugar

$2.99

Bottle Water

$3.00

Bottle Coke - To Go

$3.00

Bottle Coke Zero - To Go

$3.00

Bottle Diet Coke - To Go

$3.00

Bottle Sprite - To Go

$3.00

Non-Alc Shake

ABC

$7.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Caramel Mocha Latte

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate

$7.00

Chocolate Peanut Better

$7.00

Cookie Butter

$7.00

Espresso Chip

$7.00

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Java Monster Energy

$7.00

Nutella!

$7.00

Oreo Shake

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$7.00Out of stock

S'Mores

$7.00

Salted Caramel

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

The Luncbox

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

White Chocolate Strawberry

$7.00

Zebra Corn

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

203 W Aquarium Way, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Directions

