Burger Shed Altoona
500 Bass Pro Drive Northwest
Altoona, IA 50009
Food Menu
Appetizers
Salad/Soup
Signature Burger
Sandwiches
- Beef Brisket Sandwich$15.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
- BBQ Pork Sandwich$13.00
- PTB (Breaded Pork Tender)$14.00
- Smoked Turkey Reuben Sandwich$14.00
- Classic Reuben Sandwich$14.00
- Pork Bahn Mi Sandwich$15.00
- Chicken Avocado Sandwich$13.00
- Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$14.00
- PTU (Unbreaded Pork Tender)$14.00
Shakes
Kids
Liquor
Vodka
- Well Vodka$6.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Absolut peach$7.00
- Belvedere$9.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Titos$7.00
- Revelton Honey$8.00
- Revelton$8.00
- Absolut CItron$7.00
- Pearl Blue$7.00
- Deep Eddy$7.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry$7.00
- Smirnoff BlueBerry$7.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$7.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$7.00
- DBL Well Vodka$3.50
- DBL Absolut$4.00
- DBL Bacardi$4.00
- DBL Belvedere$6.00
- DBL Grey Goose$6.00
- DBL Ketel One$6.00
- DBL Titos$5.00
- DBL Revelton Honey$6.00
- DBL Revelton$6.00
- DBL Absolut CItron$5.00
- DBL Pearl Blue$4.00
- DBL Deep Eddy$4.00
- DBL Smirnoff Strawberry$4.00
- DBL Smirnoff BlueBerry$4.00
- DBL Smirnoff Raspberry$4.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$4.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Well Tequila$6.00
- Avion$9.00
- Casamigos Reposado$10.50
- Casamigos Blanco$10.50
- El Jimador Reposado$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$7.00
- Patron Silver$10.00
- Sombra Mezcal$9.50
- DBL Well Tequila$3.50
- DBL Avion$5.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$6.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$6.00
- DBL El Jimador Reposado$5.00
- DBL Jose Cuervo Gold$4.00
- DBL Patron Silver$6.00
- DBL Sombra Mezcal$5.00
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Well Whiskey$6.00
- Revelton Honey$7.50
- Ten High$6.00
- Basil Hayden's$9.50
- Black Velvet Caramel$7.50
- Black Velvet$7.50
- Canadian CLub$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.50
- Crown Peach$8.50
- Crown Apple$8.50
- Elijah Craig$9.50
- Jameson$9.50
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Knob Creek$9.50
- Makers Mark$9.50
- Old Smoky Caramel$8.50
- Old Smoky Peanut Butter$8.50
- Seagram 7$8.00
- Southern Comfort$7.50
- Templeton Rye$9.00
- WoodFord Reserve$9.50
- DBL Well Whiskey$3.50
- DBL Revelton Honey$4.00
- DBL Ten High$3.50
- DBL Basil Hayden's$6.00
- DBL Black Velvet Caramel$4.00
- DBL Black Velvet$4.00
- DBL Canadian Club$4.00
- DBL Crown Royal$4.00
- DBL Crown Peach$4.00
- DBL Crown Apple$4.00
- DBL Elijah Craig$5.00
- DBL Jameson$5.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$4.00
- DBL Jim Beam$4.00
- DBL Knob Creek$5.00
- DBL Makers Mark$5.00
- DBL Old Smoky Caramel$4.00
- DBL Old Smoky Peanut Butter$4.00
- DBL Seagram 7$4.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$4.00
- DBL Templeton Rye$5.00
- DBL WoodFord Reserve$6.00
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Cordial$6.00
- Christian Brothers$8.00
- Grand Marnier$8.50
- Apple Pucker$5.50
- Grape Pucker$5.50
- Watermelon pucker$5.50
- Butterscotch$5.50
- Peach Schnapps$5.50
- Peppermint Schnapps$5.50
- Blue Curacao$5.50
- Amaretto Di Saronno$8.00
- Amaretto Paramount$6.00
- Aperol$8.50
- Baileys$8.50
- Campari$8.00
- Chambord$8.00
- Cointreau$7.00
- Creme De Cacao-Dark$5.50
- Creme De Menthe-Green$5.50
- Goldschlager$6.50
- Fireball$6.50
- Frangelico$9.00
- Jagermeister$8.00
- Kamora$7.50
- Licor 43$6.50
- Limoncello$7.50
- Pama$2.00
- Rumchata$8.00
- Rumple Minze$8.00
- Tequila Rose$8.50
- Triple Sec$5.50
- Tippy Cow$8.00
- Sweet Vermouth$4.50
- Dry Vermouth$4.50
- Hennessy$8.00
Cocktails
BS Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Beer
Draft Beer
- Angry Orchard$6.00
- 1939 Amber$7.00
- Easy Eddy$7.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Busch$6.00
- Citrus Surfer$7.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- DSM IPA$7.00
- Mahalo Radler$7.00
- Red Zeppelin$7.00
- Ruthie$6.00
- Summer Shandy$6.00
- Modelo$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pseudo$7.00
- Single Speed sour$7.00
- Rasp. Seduction$7.00
- Barntown$8.00
- Tip The Cow$7.00
- Beer Flight$15.00
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
- 1939 Amber Can$6.00
- Blood Orange Wheat Can$9.00
- Bud Light Can$5.00
- Budweiser Can$5.00
- Busch Can$5.00
- Cherry Poppins Can$8.00
- Coors Light Can$5.00
- Founder 4 Giant Can$6.00
- Freshed squeezed IPA Can$6.00
- Lemonade High Noon Can$7.00
- Mango High Noon Can$7.00
- Passion Fruit High Noon Can$7.00
- Pineapple High Noon Can$7.00
- Watermelon High Noon Can$7.00
- Lime Pilsner Can$6.00
- Ultra Can$5.00
- Miller Can$5.00
- Moose Drool Can$6.00
- Pseudo Can$7.00
- Ruthie Can$8.00
- Sippin Pretty Can$7.00
- Topo Chico Can$6.00
- Victory Dance Can$6.00
- Black Cherry WC Can$5.00
- Mango WC Can$5.00
- Tangerine Wheat Can$6.00
- Tank puncher Can$7.00
- Crowler Can$2.00
- Alaska Amber Can$6.00
- Red Rambler Can$6.00
- Voodoo IPA Can$9.00
- All Day IPA Can$9.00
- Guinness Can$9.00
- Runaway Bay Can$6.00
- Red Bull Can$5.00
- Beer Bucket Can$20.00
NA Beverages
Retail
- T-Shirt$25.00
- Long Sleeve$32.00
- Sweatshirt$42.00
- Bunch of BS$25.00
- Shed Cookbook$25.00
- Jar of Pickles$5.00
- T-Shirt 2X+$30.00
- Long Sleeve 2X+$37.00
- Sweatshirt 2X+$47.00
- BS Pint Glass$8.00
- Giardiniera Jar$8.00
- Hat$25.00
- Koozie$5.00
- Koozie W/ Beer$2.00
- BS Belgium Glas$8.00
- BS Mug$10.00
- BS Seasoning$3.99
- 1 Qt Sauce$7.99
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Cool, Fun, Burger Place
Location
500 Bass Pro Drive Northwest, Altoona, IA 50009
