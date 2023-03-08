Burger Shop 1255 NW 128th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1255 NW 128th St, Clive, IA 50325
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
5 Borough Bagels - 13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
No Reviews
13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurant
Pickerman's Soup & Sandwich
4.6 • 385
6750 Westown Pkwy,Ste 210 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Clive
Cool Basil - - 1250 NW 86th St - Clive, IA 50325 - 515-225-8111
4.5 • 2,548
1250 Northwest 86th St Clive, IA 50325
View restaurant