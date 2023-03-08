Main picView gallery

Burger Shop 1255 NW 128th St

No reviews yet

1255 NW 128th St

Clive, IA 50325

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Cheeseburger Meal

$10.50

Double Cheeseburger

$8.50

Double Cheeseburger Meal

$12.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Meal

$10.50

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$6.99

Jalapeño Cheeseburger Meal

$10.50

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$6.99

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Meal

$10.50

Bacon PB Burger

$6.99

Bacon PB Burger Meal

$10.50

Habanero Cheeseburger

$6.99

Habanero Cheeseburger Meal

$10.50

Pizza Burger

$6.99

Pizza Burger Meal

$10.50

Blue Buffalo Cheeseburger

$6.99

Blue Buffalo Cheeseburger Meal

$10.50

Avocado Burger

$6.99

Avocado Burger Meal

$10.50

Diablo Burger

$6.99

Diablo Burger Meal

$10.50

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$6.99

Black Bean Veggie Burger Meal

$10.50

Turkey Burger

$6.99

Turkey Burger Meal

$10.50

SANDWICHES

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Cheese Meal

$9.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Grilled Ham & Cheese Meal

$10.99

Ham & Swiss Chicken

$6.99

Ham & Swiss Chicken Meal

$10.50

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken

$6.99

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Chicken Meal

$10.50

Blackened Chicken

$6.99

Blackened Chicken Meal

$10.50

Pork Tenderloin

$6.99

Pork Tenderloin Meal

$10.50

Club Sandwich

$7.50

Club Sandwich Meal

$10.99

Turkey Bacon Melt

$7.50

Turkey Bacon Melt Meal

$10.99

Ruben

$7.50

Ruben Meal

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.50

Philly Cheesesteak Meal

$10.99

French Dip

$7.50

French Dip Meal

$10.99

Italian Beef

$7.50

Italian Beef Meal

$10.99

Crispy Chicken

$7.50

Crispy Chicken Meal

$10.99

SALADS & WRAPS

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Vegetarian Wrap

$7.50

Ranch Chicken Salad

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

SIDES

Small Fry

$2.50

Large Fry

$3.99

Small Onion Rings

$2.50

Large Onion Rings

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Cheese Curds

$6.50

EXTRA

Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$5.50

Chicken Tenders (5pc)

$7.50

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (3pc)

$5.50

Buffalo Chicken Tenders (5pc)

$7.50

Cheese Curds

$6.50

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1255 NW 128th St, Clive, IA 50325

Directions

Main pic

