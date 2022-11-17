Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Burger Stop

1,205 Reviews

$

323 E Gentile St

Layton, UT 84041

Popular Items

French Fries
Shake
Kids Cheeseburger

Big Burgers

Stopper

$5.89

1/3lb Hamburger With Lettuce, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo

DBL Stopper

$7.99

2/3lb Hamburger With Lettuce, Pickle, Ketchup, Mayo

Bacon Cheese

$7.39

1/3lb Hamburger With Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mayo

DBL Bacon Cheese

$9.49

2/3lb Hamburger With Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mayo

Mushroom Burger

$6.29

1/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayo

DBL Mushroom Burger

$8.39

2/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Mayo

Supreme Burger

$7.39

1/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cruiser Sauce

DBL Supreme

$9.49

2/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cruiser Sauce

Pastrami Burger

$7.39

1/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Pastrami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cruiser Sauce

DBL Pastrami Burger

$9.49

2/3lb Hamburger With Grilled Pastrami, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cruiser Sauce

Cruiser Club Burger

$7.29

Two Small Hamburger Patties With Bacon, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Cruiser Sauce

Old Fashioned Burger

$6.89

Two Small Hamburger Patties With Ketchup, Mustard, Pickle, American & Swiss Cheese

The Spare Tire Burger

$11.99

1 lb Hamburger With 2 Strips of Bacon, 3 Slices of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Mayo

The Deuce Burger

$23.99

2 lb Hamburger With 2 Strips of Bacon, 5 Slices of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Mayo (eat it all in 30 min or less and get a "Deuce" t-shirt)

Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$8.99

Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado & Mayo

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

Choice of White, Wheat Bread. American & Swiss Cheese

Turkey Club

$8.49

Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

BLT

$6.69

Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Turkey & Swiss

$7.39

Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Ham & Swiss

$7.39

Choice of White, Wheat or Hoagie Roll. Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Pastrami, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese & Mustard on Hoagie Roll

Philly Steak & Cheese

$9.89

Steak, Swiss Cheese, Green Peppers, Grilled Onions & Mayo on Hoagie Roll

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger

$5.89

Small hamburger with ketchup, mayo and pickles. Meal includes fries and small drink.

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.89

Small cheeseburger with ketchup, mayo and pickles. Meal includes fries and small drink.

Kids Corndog

$5.89

Meal includes fries and small drink.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$5.89

5 Chicken Nuggets. Meal includes fries and small drink.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.89

Meal includes fries and small drink.

Surf N Turf

2pc Fish N Chips

$8.99

Includes 2 pieces of alaskan cod batter dipped and fries.

3pc Fish N Chips

$13.29

Includes 3 pieces of alaskan cod batter dipped and fries.

Alaskan Cod Sandwich

$7.99

Battered Cod, Lettuce & Tartar Sauce

3pc Chick Strip

$7.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$7.39

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Grilled Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Honey Mustard

Chicken Club

$7.39

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Honey Mustard

Chicken Sandwich

$6.69

Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Sides

French Fries

$3.09

Tater Tots

$3.79

Corn Dog

$2.69

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Onion Rings

$4.29

Scone

$3.59

Drinks

Small Drink

$2.19

Medium Drink

$2.59

Large Drink

$2.89

Ice Water

$0.45

Bottled Water

$1.89

Ice Cream & Shakes

Shake

$4.29+

Sundae

$4.29

Ice Cream Cone

$2.49

Float

$4.29
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hot Rods & Hamburgers and much more! A pleasant flashback to the days of the 50's & 60's . Great food freshly prepared just the way you order it. We use only fresh (never frozen) local ground beef. Fresh baked buns daily, hand cut and freshly prepared fish & chips. Navajo taco's, grilled deli sandwiches, fresh salads, over the top shakes and sundaes and hundreds of flavor combinations to please even the pickiest of eaters. If you are in the neighborhood stop in and we promise you will come back for more. and enjoy!

Website

Location

323 E Gentile St, Layton, UT 84041

Directions

