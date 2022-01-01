- Home
Burger Warfare Battleground
503 Reviews
$$
1209 Battleground Ave
Suite 100
Greensboro, NC 27408
NA Bev
Ginger Ale
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Fruit Punch
Pink Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Cheerwine
Shirley Temple
Water
Tonic Water
Club Soda
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Abita Root Beer Bottle
Niagara Water Bottle
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Half-Gallon Tea
Red Bull (Small)
Red Bull (Large)
Starters
App Onion Rings
Pork Rinds
Tot Nachos
App Hot Chips
Fried Pickles
Cheese Curds
Pretzel Bites and Queso
6 Wings
12 Wings
18 Wings
Chili
Soup of the Day
Chips & Queso
BBQ Nachos
Monday WING SPECIAL
.99 wings only on Monday. 6 count minimum.
Burgers/Entrees
Patty Melt
BBQ Pulled Pork
Old Glory
Bang Bang
Cheesehead
Standard Issue
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Jalapeno Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Turkey Avocado Burger
Cobb Salad
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Strip Tray
Build Your Own
OPEN FOOD
Fish Plate
Fish Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
BBQ Pork Sliders
Peacekeeper Sliders
Cheeseburger Sliders
BW Chicken
BW Spicy Chicken
BW Hot Honey Chicken
Albright Burger
Monday slider special
These sliders and just meat cheese and bun.
Old Glory Family Pack.
4 Old Glory Burgers. No substitutions or modifications.
PORK BBQ FAMILY PACK
4 PULLED PORK SANDWICHES.
BW CHICKEN FAMILY PACK
4 BW CHICKEN SANDWICHES. NO SUBSTITUTIONS SERVED WITH FRIES OR TOTS.
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Drinks
Milkshakes
Extra Sauce
Beer Bottle
Blue Moon
Bud Lite
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Deep River 4042 Chocolate Stout
Deep River West Main IPA
Foothills Hoppyum
Foothills Jade
FortNight Beat Red
Four Saints Bandwagon IPA
Four Saints Omie Blonde
Heineken
Lost Province Hipster Juice
Lost Province Mex
Lost Province Pink Velvet
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Modelo Negra
NB Summer
NB Voodoo
Omission IPA
Omission Pale Ale
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pig Pounder Boar Brown
Pig Pounder Dark Side
Pig Pounder Hop Hog
Pig Pounder Tusks on Fire
R&D 7 Sat
R&D Riviera Lager
R&D Storm Brew
Red Stripe
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stella Artois
Summer Shandy
Sweetwater 420
Sycamore Mountain Candy
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
White Claw (Variety)
Wise Man Mountain Calling IPA
Wise Man Scoop Dogg Cream Ale
Wise Man Tropical Shirts
Yuengling
Angry Orchard
Liquor
Absolute Citron
Altos
Amaretto
Bacardi
Baileys
Buttershots
Capt Morgan
Crown Apple
Crown Royale
DonQ 151
El Toro
Fireball
Frangelico
Fris Vodka
Gilbeys Gin
Grey Goose
Hendricks
Hennessy
Jack Daniels
Jager
Jameson
Jim Beam
Kahlua
Makers
Malibu
Montego Rum
Open Liquor
Patron
Rumchata
Southern Comfort
Tanqueray
Titos
Woodford
TUE HOUSE TEQ
TUE MARGARITA
Liquor Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto, fresh sour mix
Bay Breeze
Vodka, pineapple juice, cranberry juice
Bloody Mary
Blue Motorcycle
Vodka, rum, blue caracao, gin, tequila, simple syrup, sprite
BW Punch
Capt Terrain Spiked
rocky road
Chocolate Mwah Martini
Heartthrob Spiked
Hell Cat Spiked
caramel cinnabun
Illuminati Spiked
cookies and cream
Jager Bomb
Long Island
Vodka, rum, triple sec,gin, tequila, simple syrup, coke
Margarita
tequila, habaner extract, simple syrupand fresh sour mix
Margarita (Top Shelf)
Margarita Flight
5oz ea: classic, peach, mango and strawberry
Margarita Flight (Top Shelf)
5oz ea: classic, peach, mango and strawberry
Mojito
rum, mojito mix, sprite, mint leaves
Moscow Mule
vodka, club soda, and fresh ginger simple syrup
Mudslide
Vanilla ice cream, vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, kahlua
Old Fashioned
Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Angostura bitters, orange bitters
Patron Margarita
Patron Margarita Flight
Pina Colada
Vanilla ice cream, rum, and fresh pina colada mix
Royal Flush
crown royale, peach schnapps, cranberry juice
Rum Runner
Sangria
white wine, red wine, vodka, simple syrup, fruit, soda water
Sex on the Beach
vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, cranberry juice
SGT Shortcake Spiked
strawberry shortcake
Spiked Shake
Strawberry Daquiri
Vanilla ice cream, rum, strawberry puree and fresh sour mix
Strawberry Henny
hennesey, muddled strawberry, fresh sour mix, simple syrup, triple sec
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Gin, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Club Soda
VIRGIN Daquiri
VIRGIN Pina Colada
Whisky Sour
Bourbon, Fresh sour mix, simple syrup, orange squeeze/wheel, cherry
Bomb Pop
Beer Draft
Flight 4
Flight 6
Wine
SUNDAY FUNDAY
Burgers/Entrees
Old Glory
1/3-Warfare sauce, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and american cheese
Standard Issue
1/3-Applewood Bacon, American cheese, pickle, grilled onion, ketchup and mustard
Bang Bang
1/3-homemade pimento cheese, applewood bacon, warfare sauce and lettuce
Cheesehead
Patty Melt
Jalapeno Burger
Vegan Burger
Vegan Burger, wheat bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, avocado, szechuan honey sauce
Build Your Own
you choose
Chicken Strip Tray
4 Jumbo Chicken Strips, side Fries, honey mustard
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Turkey Avocado Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, and cucumber, choice of dressing
Sante Fe Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Salad
BW Chicken (Copy)
BW Spicy Chicken
BW Hot Honey Chicken (Copy)
Sides
Kids Menu
Milkshakes
Starters
Shakers
Bottle opener
Hats
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
1209 Battleground Ave, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27408