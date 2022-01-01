Burger Warfare imageView gallery
Burgers

Burger Warfare Battleground

503 Reviews

$$

1209 Battleground Ave

Suite 100

Greensboro, NC 27408

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Bev

Ginger Ale

$3.49

Coke

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Coke Zero

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.49

Fruit Punch

$3.49

Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Sweet Tea

$3.49

Unsweet Tea

$3.49

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Cheerwine

$3.49

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Water

Tonic Water

$3.49

Club Soda

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Abita Root Beer Bottle

$3.49

Niagara Water Bottle

$3.49

Coffee

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Half-Gallon Tea

$5.00

Red Bull (Small)

$5.00

Red Bull (Large)

$7.00

Starters

App Onion Rings

$7.99

Pork Rinds

$7.99

Tot Nachos

$9.49

App Hot Chips

$7.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Cheese Curds

$8.49

Pretzel Bites and Queso

$7.99

6 Wings

$9.99

12 Wings

$16.99

18 Wings

$24.99

Chili

$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Chips & Queso

$6.99

BBQ Nachos

$12.99

Monday WING SPECIAL

$0.99

.99 wings only on Monday. 6 count minimum.

Burgers/Entrees

Patty Melt

$7.99

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.99

Old Glory

$8.99

Bang Bang

$9.49

Cheesehead

$9.99

Standard Issue

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Jalapeno Burger

$8.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Avocado Burger

$9.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chicken Strip Tray

$12.99

Build Your Own

$9.99

OPEN FOOD

Fish Plate

$13.99

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.99

BBQ Pork Sliders

$10.99

Peacekeeper Sliders

$11.99

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.99

BW Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

BW Spicy Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

BW Hot Honey Chicken

$11.99Out of stock

Albright Burger

$9.49

Monday slider special

$2.00

These sliders and just meat cheese and bun.

Old Glory Family Pack.

$38.99

4 Old Glory Burgers. No substitutions or modifications.

PORK BBQ FAMILY PACK

$38.99

4 PULLED PORK SANDWICHES.

BW CHICKEN FAMILY PACK

$38.99Out of stock

4 BW CHICKEN SANDWICHES. NO SUBSTITUTIONS SERVED WITH FRIES OR TOTS.

Sides

NO SIDE

SD Broccoli

$4.49

SD Chili

$4.99

SD Fries

$4.49

SD Fruit

$4.49

SD Hot Chips

$4.49Out of stock

SD Mac & Cheese

$4.49

SD Onion Rings

$4.49

SD Salad

$4.49

SD Slaw

$4.49

SD Sweet FF

$4.49

SD Tots

$4.49

SD Veggies

$4.49

SD Queso

$1.49

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.25

plain burger, toppings added by request.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.25

Cheese and Ketchup only. Choice of side and drink.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.25

2 Jumbo Chicken Strips. Choice of side and drink.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.25

8oz of Mac & Cheese. Choice of side and drink.

Kids Drinks

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Sprite

Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

Cheerwine

Fruit Punch

Pink Lemonade

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Milk

Choc Milk

OJ

Apple Juice

Kids Refill

$1.95

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$4.99

Spiked Shake

$7.49

Kids Shake

$2.50

Illuminati NA

$8.99

cookies & cream

SGT Shortcake NA

$8.99

Strawberry shortcake

Hellcat NA

$8.99

caramel cinnabun

SUNDAY FUNDAY

$6.99

Desserts

Cold War Bowl

$4.99

Brownie

$3.99

Shortcake

$3.99

Cinnamon Bun

$3.99

Extra Sauce

EX-SD BASIC

$0.50

EX-SD BC

$0.50

EX-SD CAMO

$0.50

EX-SD DANK

$0.50

EX-SD HNY MUST

$0.50

EX-SD RNCH

$0.50

EX-SD THRMO

$0.50

EX-SD WF

$0.50

EX-SD QUESO

$1.49

EX-SD Spicy WF

$0.50

EX-SD HOT HNY

$0.50

Penny charge

$0.01

Beer Bottle

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Lite

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.25

Deep River 4042 Chocolate Stout

$7.00

Deep River West Main IPA

$7.00

Foothills Hoppyum

$6.00

Foothills Jade

$6.00

FortNight Beat Red

$7.00

Four Saints Bandwagon IPA

$9.00

Four Saints Omie Blonde

$7.00

Heineken

$5.00

Lost Province Hipster Juice

$7.00

Lost Province Mex

$7.00

Lost Province Pink Velvet

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.25

Modelo Especial

$4.25

Modelo Negra

$4.25

NB Summer

$7.00

NB Voodoo

$7.00

Omission IPA

$7.00

Omission Pale Ale

$7.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Pig Pounder Boar Brown

$5.50

Pig Pounder Dark Side

$5.50

Pig Pounder Hop Hog

$5.50

Pig Pounder Tusks on Fire

$6.00

R&D 7 Sat

$7.00

R&D Riviera Lager

$6.00

R&D Storm Brew

$4.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$7.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Sycamore Mountain Candy

$7.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$5.00

White Claw (Variety)

$5.00

Wise Man Mountain Calling IPA

$7.50

Wise Man Scoop Dogg Cream Ale

$6.00

Wise Man Tropical Shirts

$7.50

Yuengling

$3.25

Angry Orchard

$4.99

Liquor

Absolute Citron

$6.95

Altos

$6.95

Amaretto

$6.25

Bacardi

$6.49

Baileys

$6.95

Buttershots

$6.25

Capt Morgan

$6.25

Crown Apple

$6.95

Crown Royale

$6.95

DonQ 151

$7.95

El Toro

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.95

Fris Vodka

$6.00

Gilbeys Gin

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.95

Hendricks

$7.49

Hennessy

$8.95

Jack Daniels

$6.25

Jager

$6.50

Jameson

$7.95

Jim Beam

$6.25

Kahlua

$6.95

Makers

$6.95

Malibu

$6.25

Montego Rum

$6.00

Open Liquor

Patron

$11.00

Rumchata

$6.25

Southern Comfort

$6.95

Tanqueray

$6.95

Titos

$6.95

Woodford

$8.95

TUE HOUSE TEQ

$5.00

TUE MARGARITA

$5.00

Liquor Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.49

Amaretto, fresh sour mix

Bay Breeze

$7.49

Vodka, pineapple juice, cranberry juice

Bloody Mary

$7.49

Blue Motorcycle

$9.99

Vodka, rum, blue caracao, gin, tequila, simple syrup, sprite

BW Punch

$6.00

Capt Terrain Spiked

$11.49

rocky road

Chocolate Mwah Martini

$9.99

Heartthrob Spiked

$12.49

Hell Cat Spiked

$11.49

caramel cinnabun

Illuminati Spiked

$11.49

cookies and cream

Jager Bomb

$9.99

Long Island

$9.99

Vodka, rum, triple sec,gin, tequila, simple syrup, coke

Margarita

$7.49

tequila, habaner extract, simple syrupand fresh sour mix

Margarita (Top Shelf)

$9.99

Margarita Flight

$9.99

5oz ea: classic, peach, mango and strawberry

Margarita Flight (Top Shelf)

$13.99

5oz ea: classic, peach, mango and strawberry

Mojito

$5.00

rum, mojito mix, sprite, mint leaves

Moscow Mule

$7.49

vodka, club soda, and fresh ginger simple syrup

Mudslide

$7.49

Vanilla ice cream, vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, kahlua

Old Fashioned

$7.49

Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Angostura bitters, orange bitters

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Patron Margarita Flight

$16.00

Pina Colada

$7.49

Vanilla ice cream, rum, and fresh pina colada mix

Royal Flush

$7.49

crown royale, peach schnapps, cranberry juice

Rum Runner

$8.49

Sangria

$6.00

white wine, red wine, vodka, simple syrup, fruit, soda water

Sex on the Beach

$7.49

vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, cranberry juice

SGT Shortcake Spiked

$11.49

strawberry shortcake

Spiked Shake

$7.49

Strawberry Daquiri

$7.49

Vanilla ice cream, rum, strawberry puree and fresh sour mix

Strawberry Henny

$9.99

hennesey, muddled strawberry, fresh sour mix, simple syrup, triple sec

Tequila Sunrise

$7.49

Tom Collins

$7.49

Gin, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice, Club Soda

VIRGIN Daquiri

$6.49

VIRGIN Pina Colada

$6.49

Whisky Sour

$7.49

Bourbon, Fresh sour mix, simple syrup, orange squeeze/wheel, cherry

Bomb Pop

$5.00

Beer Draft

PP Cherry Drift

$6.00+

PP Oktoberfest

$6.00+

PP Golden Gilt

$6.00+

Landshark

$5.00+

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

$7.00+

Wicked Weed Pernicious

$7.00+

PP Pigmosa

$6.00+

PP Swinestein

$6.00+

CRAFTY THUR

Flight 4

Flight 4

$8.00

PP Cherry Drift

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

PP Oktoberfest

Landshark

PP Pigmosa

PP Golden Gilt

PP Swinestein

WW Pernicious

FLIGHT FRI

$6.00

Flight 6

Flight 6

$10.00

PP Cherry Drift

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

FortNite

Landshark

PP Pigmosa

PP The Pounder

PP Tripping Pigs

WW Pernicious

FLIGHT FRI

$7.00

Wine

Canyon Rd Moscato

$6.49

Ecco Pinot Grigio

$6.49

Leaping Horse Cabernet

$6.49

Mimosa

$6.49

Mimosa Flight

$7.99

Proverb Pinot Noir

$6.49

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$6.49

Zonin Presecco split

$6.49

WINE WEDNESDAY

$3.25

TEQ TUE

HOUSE TEQUILA

$5.00

MARGARITA

$5.00

SUNDAY FUNDAY

MIMOSA

$3.00

MIMOSA BOTTLE

$10.00

SANGRIA

$5.00

Starters

Hummus Tray

$12.99

Tot Nachos Party Size

$15.49

Wings 18ct

$21.99

Chicken Strips 18ct

$34.99

Fresh Cajun Pork Grinds

$9.99

Pretzel Bites Tray

$15.49Out of stock

Fruit or Veggie Tray

$25.99

Entrees

Old Glory 4 Pack

$34.99

Pulled Pork 4 Pack

$29.99

Burgers/Entrees

Old Glory

$10.49

1/3-Warfare sauce, pickles, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and american cheese

Standard Issue

$10.99

1/3-Applewood Bacon, American cheese, pickle, grilled onion, ketchup and mustard

Bang Bang

$10.99

1/3-homemade pimento cheese, applewood bacon, warfare sauce and lettuce

Cheesehead

$9.99

Patty Melt

$7.99

Jalapeno Burger

$8.99

Vegan Burger

$13.99

Vegan Burger, wheat bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, avocado, szechuan honey sauce

Build Your Own

$10.49

you choose

Chicken Strip Tray

$10.99

4 Jumbo Chicken Strips, side Fries, honey mustard

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Turkey Avocado Burger

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato, and cucumber, choice of dressing

Sante Fe Chicken

$12.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

BW Chicken (Copy)

$10.99

BW Spicy Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

BW Hot Honey Chicken (Copy)

$11.99

Sides

SD Fries

$2.99

SD Tots

$2.99

tater tots

SD Slaw

$2.99

Coleslaw

SD Sweet FF

$3.99

SD Fruit

$3.99

SD Veggies

$3.99

Raw fresh veggies

SD Hot Chips

$3.99

SD Onion Rings

$4.49

hand cut buttermilk battered onion rings

SD Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Side Salad

$4.49

garden

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.25

plain burger, toppings added by request.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.25

Cheese and Ketchup only. Choice of side and drink.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.25

2 Jumbo Chicken Strips. Choice of side and drink.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.25

8oz of Mac & Cheese. Choice of side and drink.

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$4.99

Kids Shake

$2.50

Illuminati NA

$8.99

cookies & cream

Captain Terrain NA

$8.99

rocky road

SGT Shortcake NA

$8.99

Strawberry shortcake

Hellcat NA

$8.99

caramel cinnabun

Heartthrob NA

$9.99

Desserts

Cold War Bowl

$4.99

Brownie

$3.99

Shortcake

$3.99

Cinnamon Bun

$3.99

Starters

Hummus Tray

$12.99Out of stock

Mech Tots Party Size

$15.49Out of stock

Bomber Squadron Wings 18ct

$21.99Out of stock

Chicken Strips 18ct

$34.99Out of stock

Fresh Cajun Pork Grinds

$9.99Out of stock

Pretzel Bites Tray

$15.49Out of stock

Fruit or Veggie Tray

$25.99Out of stock

Tshirts

SM

$25.00

MD

$25.00

LG

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$25.00

Shakers

Shakers

$15.99

Bottle opener

Opener

$5.99

Hats

Hats

$20.00

.99 Wings

.99 Wings

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1209 Battleground Ave, Suite 100, Greensboro, NC 27408

Directions

Gallery
Burger Warfare image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jacks Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2009 South Scale Street Reidsville, NC 27320
View restaurantnext
Turk's Sports Food and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
1836 South Scale Street Reidsville, NC 27320
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greensboro

Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,888
1218 Battleground Ave greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Delicious Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,293
3700 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27455
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Sticks and Stones
orange star4.5 • 1,152
2200 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greensboro
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston