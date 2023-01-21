Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger Bach - Durham

review star

No reviews yet

737 9th St #220

Durham, NC 27705

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE FRY
BASIC
SMALL FRY

BURGERS

KOREAN BBQ BURGER

KOREAN BBQ BURGER

$16.00

JANUARY BURGER OF THE MONTH: BEEF, PORK BELLY, BULGOGI AIOLI, GOCHUJANG SLAW, CUCUMBER PORTION OF PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT LIGHTHOUSE FAMILY RETREAT

BASIC

BASIC

$12.00

BEEF, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, DILL PICKLE, DICED ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

CHORIZO CHILI CHEESE

CHORIZO CHILI CHEESE

$15.00

BEEF, CHARRED SCALLION CREMA, RED ONION, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHORIZO CHILI, PICKLED RED JALAPEÑOS

EAST COAST

EAST COAST

$16.00

BEEF, BLUEBERRY BBQ SAUCE, BACON, BRIE CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI

HANGOVER CURE

HANGOVER CURE

$15.00

BEEF, BACON, HOT SAUCE, FRIED EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, MAYO

LEFT COAST

LEFT COAST

$15.00

BEEF, BACH BBQ SAUCE, BACON, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, JALAPEÑO REMOULADE, CRISPY ONIONS

ORIGINAL

ORIGINAL

$16.00

BEEF, ORIGINAL SAUCE, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, DICED ONIONS, DILL PICKLE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

SOUTHERN GENT

SOUTHERN GENT

$15.00

BEEF, BACON, PIMENTO CHEESE, PICKLED RED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

QUEENSTOWN LAMB

QUEENSTOWN LAMB

$16.00

LAMB, GRUYERE CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS, TARRAGON SAUCE

SOUTH LAMB

SOUTH LAMB

$16.00

LAMB, GOAT CHEESE, YOUNG SPINACH, MANUKA HONEY VINAIGRETTE, CILANTRO SAUCE

NORTH LAMB

NORTH LAMB

$16.00

LAMB, FETA CHEESE, TZATZIKI SAUCE, DICED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GARLIC AIOLI

AUCKLAND CHICK

AUCKLAND CHICK

$13.00

CHICKEN, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AVOCADO RELISH, MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, MAYO, DIJONNAISE

BACHVILLE HOT CHICK

BACHVILLE HOT CHICK

$13.00

CHICKEN, BACHVILLE HOT PANKO, HERBED HONEY BUTTER, SUNDAY SAUCE, PICKLED JALAPEÑOS

FRENCH CHICK

FRENCH CHICK

$13.00

CHICKEN, BRIE CHEESE, TURKEY BACON, GRILLED GREEN APPLE, MANUKA HONEY MUSTARD, CARAMELIZED ONIONS

BLACK BEAN TACO BURGER

BLACK BEAN TACO BURGER

$12.00

BLACK BEAN, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, AVOCADO RELISH, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, JALAPEÑO REMOULADE

BEAN KAHUNA

BEAN KAHUNA

$12.00

BLACK BEAN, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, TERIYAKI SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, SRIRACHA AIOLI

BLACK AND BLUE TUNA

BLACK AND BLUE TUNA

$17.00

BLACKENED AHI TUNA, BLUE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, WASABI AIOLI

STARTERS

SLIDERS

SLIDERS

$10.00

CLASSIC, CRISPY, OR SMOKY (NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR ADDITIONS)

CHORIZO CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

CHORIZO CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$11.00

CHORIZO CHILI, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPEÑOS, AVOCADO CREMA, CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$9.00

AVOCADO, JALAPENO, RED ONION, TOMATO, LIME JUICE, CILANTRO, TORTILLA CHIPS

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

BLACKENED TUNA BITES

BLACKENED TUNA BITES

$12.00

BLACKENED AHI TUNA, WASABI AIOLI

SAUTEED SHRIMP

SAUTEED SHRIMP

$15.00

SPICY, FRENCH, OR TRADITIONAL, SERVED WITH CROSTINIS

STEAMED MUSSELS

STEAMED MUSSELS

$11.00

SPICY, FRENCH, OR TRADITIONAL, SERVED WITH CROSTINIS

ROCKEFELLER OYSTERS

ROCKEFELLER OYSTERS

$18.00

HALF DOZEN OYSTERS, SPINACH, GARLIC, CREAM, SHALLOTS, PERNOD, PARMESAN CHEESE, BREADCRUMBS, SERVED WITH CROSTINIS

FRIES

SMALL FRY

SMALL FRY

$5.00

SERVED WITH ONE DIPPING SAUCE

LARGE FRY

LARGE FRY

$7.00

SERVED WITH TWO DIPPING SAUCES

BACON BLUE FRIES

BACON BLUE FRIES

$10.00

BLUE CHEESE, BACON, AND GARLIC AIOLI

PIMENTO CHEESE FRIES

PIMENTO CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

PIMENTO CHEESE, PICKLED RED ONIONS, BACON, AND CHIVES

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

$10.00

TRUFFLE AIOLI, PARMESAN CHEESE, TRUFFLE OIL, AND CHIVES

SAUCE SAMPLER

SAUCE SAMPLER

$3.00

CHOICE OF THREE SAUCES

EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA SAUCE

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

ROMAINE, PARMESAN CHEESE, GARLIC CROUTONS

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$10.00

MIXED GREENS, FETA CHEESE, RED ONION, TOMATO, KALAMATA OLIVES, FRICO CHIP, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

YOUNG SPINACH SALAD

YOUNG SPINACH SALAD

$11.00

YOUNG SPINACH, BACON, BLUE CHEESE, PECANS, GREEN APPLE, MANUKA HONEY VINAIGRETTE

SIDES

BACH MAC

BACH MAC

$8.00

PIMENTO CHEESE, BACON, CHIPOTLE ADOBO, CILANTRO

CHARRED BROCCOLI

CHARRED BROCCOLI

$5.00

ROASTED AND PAN SEARED BROCCOLI, PARMESAN CHEESE, GARLIC, SHALLOTS

MACARONI AND CHEESE

MACARONI AND CHEESE

$6.00

MACARONI AND CHEESE TOPPED WITH BREAD CRUMBS

PAN SEARED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

PAN SEARED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.00

BRUSSELS, HONEY SRIRACHA SAUCEM GOAT CHEESE, GARLIC, SHALLOTS

ROASTED SWEET POTATOES

ROASTED SWEET POTATOES

$4.00

ROSEMARY, GARLIC, SHALLOTS, BUTTER

SIDE CROSTINI

$1.00

N/A Beverages

SODA

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.00

LIMEADE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

RED WINE

ALLAN SCOTT PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

ALLAN SCOTT PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

$46.00
BANSHEE CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

BANSHEE CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

$42.00
BANSHEE MORDECAI RED BLEND (Bottle)

BANSHEE MORDECAI RED BLEND (Bottle)

$44.00
BANSHEE PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

BANSHEE PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

$36.00
BELLE GLOS PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

BELLE GLOS PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

$50.00
EOS MERLOT (Bottle)

EOS MERLOT (Bottle)

$32.00
GUENOC CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

GUENOC CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

$36.00
JORDON WINERY CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

JORDON WINERY CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

$65.00
LOUIS MARTINI CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

LOUIS MARTINI CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

$38.00
NIETO SENETINER MALBEC (Bottle)

NIETO SENETINER MALBEC (Bottle)

$32.00
ORIN SWIFT (Bottle)

ORIN SWIFT (Bottle)

$55.00
ROTH CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

ROTH CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

$52.00
SEBASTIANI BOURBON BARREL RED BLEND (Bottle)

SEBASTIANI BOURBON BARREL RED BLEND (Bottle)

$40.00

WHITE WINE

ALLAN SCOTT SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

ALLAN SCOTT SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

$38.00
CHALK HILL CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

CHALK HILL CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

$38.00
DASHWOOD SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

DASHWOOD SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

$38.00
DE WETSHOF LIMESTONE CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

DE WETSHOF LIMESTONE CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

$42.00Out of stock
GUENOC PINOT GRIGO (Bottle)

GUENOC PINOT GRIGO (Bottle)

$32.00
RICKSHAW SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

RICKSHAW SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

$36.00
SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

$45.00
VAVASOUR SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

VAVASOUR SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

$40.00

ROSE

WITHER HILLS ROSE (Bottle)

WITHER HILLS ROSE (Bottle)

$32.00
BANSHEE ROSE (Bottle)

BANSHEE ROSE (Bottle)

$40.00

SPARKLING

BANSHEE BRUT (Bottle)

BANSHEE BRUT (Bottle)

$40.00
LUCIEN ALBRECHT BRUT ROSE (Bottle)

LUCIEN ALBRECHT BRUT ROSE (Bottle)

$42.00
SANTA JULIA BLANC DE BLANC (Bottle)

SANTA JULIA BLANC DE BLANC (Bottle)

$36.00

WINE FLIGHT

TYPE IN FOUR

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Bring New Zealand to You.

Website

Location

737 9th St #220, Durham, NC 27705

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Vin Rouge - 2010 Hillsborough Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2010 Hillsborough Rd Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Blue Corn Cafe
orange star4.1 • 548
716 9th St Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Durham - 811 North Ninth Street
orange star4.6 • 425
811 North Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Cosmic Cantina DURHAM - 1920 Perry St. Durham, NC 27705
orange starNo Reviews
1920 Perry St Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Cafe Parizade - 2200 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
2200 W Main St Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Durham

Juju Durham
orange star4.6 • 3,010
737 9th St,Ste 210 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,906
2200 W Main St suite A-100 Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Happy + Hale - 9th Street
orange star4.7 • 2,204
703B Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
COPA - Durham
orange star4.4 • 1,637
107 W. Main Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Picnic
orange star4.3 • 1,551
1647 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
View restaurantnext
Luna Rotisserie and Empanadas
orange star4.5 • 1,545
112 W Main St Durham, NC 27701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Durham
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston