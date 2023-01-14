Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger Bach - Midlothian

101 Heaths Way Rd

Midlothian, VA 23114

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE FRY
BASIC
ORIGINAL

BURGERS

KOREAN BBQ BURGER

KOREAN BBQ BURGER

$16.00

JANUARY BURGER OF THE MONTH: NEW ZEALAND PASTURE RAISED BEEF PATTY, PORK BELLY, BULGOGI AIOLI, GOCHUJANG SLAW, CUCUMBER. PORTION OF PROCEEDS BENEFIT LIGHTHOUSE FAMILY RETREAT.

BASIC

BASIC

$12.00

BEEF, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, DILL PICKLE, DICED ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

CHORIZO CHILI CHEESE

CHORIZO CHILI CHEESE

$15.00

BEEF, CHARRED SCALLION CREMA, RED ONION, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, CHORIZO CHILI, PICKLED RED JALAPEÑOS

EAST COAST

EAST COAST

$16.00

BEEF, BLUEBERRY BBQ SAUCE, BACON, BRIE CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, GARLIC AIOLI

HANGOVER CURE

HANGOVER CURE

$15.00

BEEF, BACON, HOT SAUCE, FRIED EGG, AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, MAYO

LEFT COAST

LEFT COAST

$15.00

BEEF, BACH BBQ SAUCE, BACON, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, JALAPEÑO REMOULADE, CRISPY ONIONS

ORIGINAL

ORIGINAL

$16.00

BEEF, ORIGINAL SAUCE, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, DICED ONIONS, DILL PICKLE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

SOUTHERN GENT

SOUTHERN GENT

$15.00

BEEF, BACON, PIMENTO CHEESE, PICKLED RED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MAYO

QUEENSTOWN LAMB

QUEENSTOWN LAMB

$16.00

LAMB, GRUYERE CHEESE, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SAUTÉED MUSHROOMS, TARRAGON SAUCE

SOUTH LAMB

SOUTH LAMB

$16.00

LAMB, GOAT CHEESE, YOUNG SPINACH, MANUKA HONEY VINAIGRETTE, CILANTRO SAUCE

NORTH LAMB

NORTH LAMB

$16.00

LAMB, FETA CHEESE, TZATZIKI SAUCE, DICED ONIONS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GARLIC AIOLI

AUCKLAND CHICK

AUCKLAND CHICK

$13.00

CHICKEN, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, AVOCADO RELISH, MIXED GREENS, TOMATO, MAYO, DIJONNAISE

BACHVILLE HOT CHICK

BACHVILLE HOT CHICK

$13.00

CHICKEN, BACHVILLE HOT PANKO, HERBED HONEY BUTTER, SUNDAY SAUCE, PICKLED JALAPEÑOS

FRENCH CHICK

FRENCH CHICK

$13.00

CHICKEN, BRIE CHEESE, TURKEY BACON, GRILLED GREEN APPLE, MANUKA HONEY MUSTARD, CARAMELIZED ONIONS

BLACK BEAN TACO BURGER

BLACK BEAN TACO BURGER

$12.00

BLACK BEAN, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, AVOCADO RELISH, PICO DE GALLO, LETTUCE, JALAPEÑO REMOULADE

BEAN KAHUNA

BEAN KAHUNA

$12.00

BLACK BEAN, PEPPER JACK CHEESE, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, TERIYAKI SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, SRIRACHA AIOLI

BLACK AND BLUE TUNA

BLACK AND BLUE TUNA

$17.00

BLACKENED AHI TUNA, BLUE CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION, WASABI AIOLI

STARTERS

SLIDERS

SLIDERS

$10.00

CLASSIC, CRISPY, OR SMOKY (NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR ADDITIONS)

CHORIZO CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

CHORIZO CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$11.00

CHORIZO CHILI, SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPEÑOS, AVOCADO CREMA, CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

GUACAMOLE AND CHIPS

$9.00

AVOCADO, JALAPENO, RED ONION, TOMATO, LIME JUICE, CILANTRO, TORTILLA CHIPS

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLA CHIPS

BLACKENED TUNA BITES

BLACKENED TUNA BITES

$12.00

BLACKENED AHI TUNA, WASABI AIOLI

SAUTEED SHRIMP

SAUTEED SHRIMP

$15.00

SPICY, FRENCH, OR TRADITIONAL, SERVED WITH CROSTINIS

STEAMED MUSSELS

STEAMED MUSSELS

$12.00

SPICY, FRENCH, OR TRADITIONAL, SERVED WITH CROSTINIS

ROCKEFELLER OYSTERS

ROCKEFELLER OYSTERS

$18.00

HALF DOZEN OYSTERS, SPINACH, GARLIC, CREAM, SHALLOTS, PERNOD, PARMESAN CHEESE, BREADCRUMBS, SERVED WITH CROSTINIS

FRIES

SMALL FRY

SMALL FRY

$5.00

SERVED WITH ONE DIPPING SAUCE

LARGE FRY

LARGE FRY

$7.00

SERVED WITH TWO DIPPING SAUCES

BACON BLUE FRIES

BACON BLUE FRIES

$10.00

BLUE CHEESE, BACON, AND GARLIC AIOLI

PIMENTO CHEESE FRIES

PIMENTO CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

PIMENTO CHEESE, PICKLED RED ONIONS, BACON, AND CHIVES

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

$10.00

TRUFFLE AIOLI, PARMESAN CHEESE, TRUFFLE OIL, AND CHIVES

SAUCE SAMPLER

SAUCE SAMPLER

$3.00

CHOICE OF THREE SAUCES

EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA SAUCE

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

ROMAINE, PARMESAN CHEESE, GARLIC CROUTONS

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$10.00

MIXED GREENS, FETA CHEESE, RED ONION, TOMATO, KALAMATA OLIVES, FRICO CHIP, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

YOUNG SPINACH SALAD

YOUNG SPINACH SALAD

$11.00

YOUNG SPINACH, BACON, BLUE CHEESE, PECANS, GREEN APPLE, MANUKA HONEY VINAIGRETTE

SIDES

BACH MAC

BACH MAC

$8.00

PIMENTO CHEESE, BACON, CHIPOTLE ADOBO, CILANTRO

CHARRED BROCCOLI

CHARRED BROCCOLI

$5.00Out of stock

ROASTED AND PAN SEARED BROCCOLI, PARMESAN CHEESE, GARLIC, SHALLOTS

MACARONI AND CHEESE

MACARONI AND CHEESE

$6.00

MACARONI AND CHEESE TOPPED WITH BREAD CRUMBS

PAN SEARED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

PAN SEARED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.00

BRUSSELS, HONEY SRIRACHA SAUCE GOAT CHEESE, GARLIC, SHALLOTS

ROASTED SWEET POTATOES

ROASTED SWEET POTATOES

$4.00

ROSEMARY, GARLIC, SHALLOTS, BUTTER

SIDE CROSTINI

$1.00

N/A Beverages

SODA

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.00

LIMEADE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$3.00

BACH COCKTAILS

THE KIWI

$12.00

CIRRUSLY CINFUL

$11.00

BACH LEMONADE

$10.00

BACH LIMEADE

$10.00

POMEGRANATE MOJITO

$11.00

MARGARITA

$11.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$8.00

RED SANGRIA

$8.00

APPLE BOURBON SMASH

$12.00

PINEAPPLE BOURBON LEMONADE

$12.00

SMOKED OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

PINK SANGRIA

$8.00

COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARY

$11.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

NEGRONI

$10.00

MOJITO

$10.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$10.00

MINT JULEP

$11.00

OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

MIMOSA

$8.00

RED WINE

ALLAN SCOTT PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

ALLAN SCOTT PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

$46.00
BANSHEE CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

BANSHEE CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

$42.00
BANSHEE MORDECAI RED BLEND (Bottle)

BANSHEE MORDECAI RED BLEND (Bottle)

$44.00
BANSHEE PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

BANSHEE PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

$36.00
BELLE GLOS PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

BELLE GLOS PINOT NOIR (Bottle)

$50.00
EOS MERLOT (Bottle)

EOS MERLOT (Bottle)

$32.00
GUENOC CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

GUENOC CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

$36.00
JORDON WINERY CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

JORDON WINERY CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

$65.00
LOUIS MARTINI CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

LOUIS MARTINI CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

$38.00
NIETO SENETINER MALBEC (Bottle)

NIETO SENETINER MALBEC (Bottle)

$32.00
ORIN SWIFT (Bottle)

ORIN SWIFT (Bottle)

$55.00
ROTH CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

ROTH CABERNET SAUVIGNON (Bottle)

$52.00
SEBASTIANI BOURBON BARREL RED BLEND (Bottle)

SEBASTIANI BOURBON BARREL RED BLEND (Bottle)

$40.00

WHITE WINE

ALLAN SCOTT SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

ALLAN SCOTT SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

$38.00
CHALK HILL CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

CHALK HILL CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

$38.00
DASHWOOD SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

DASHWOOD SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

$38.00
DE WETSHOF LIMESTONE CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

DE WETSHOF LIMESTONE CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

$42.00
GUENOC PINOT GRIGO (Bottle)

GUENOC PINOT GRIGO (Bottle)

$32.00
RICKSHAW SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

RICKSHAW SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

$36.00
SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

SONOMA CUTRER CHARDONNAY (Bottle)

$45.00
VAVASOUR SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

VAVASOUR SAUVIGNON BLANC (Bottle)

$40.00

ROSE

WITHER HILLS ROSE (Bottle)

WITHER HILLS ROSE (Bottle)

$32.00
BANSHEE ROSE (Bottle)

BANSHEE ROSE (Bottle)

$40.00

SPARKLING

BANSHEE BRUT (Bottle)

BANSHEE BRUT (Bottle)

$40.00
LUCIEN ALBRECHT BRUT ROSE (Bottle)

LUCIEN ALBRECHT BRUT ROSE (Bottle)

$42.00
SANTA JULIA BLANC DE BLANC (Bottle)

SANTA JULIA BLANC DE BLANC (Bottle)

$36.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We Bring New Zealand to You.

Website

Location

101 Heaths Way Rd, Midlothian, VA 23114

Directions

