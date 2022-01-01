Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burger Bomb @ Old 99 Brewing Co

1810 Northeast Stephens Street

Roseburg, OR 97470

Popular Items

Candied Bacon Burger

Burgers

Candied Bacon Burger

Candied Bacon Burger

$16.00

Frizzled onions, candied bacon, Monterey Jack, and chipotle aioli. Served with house cut fries.

Soda & Misc

Pepsi (can)

Pepsi (can)

$1.50

Diet Pepsi (can)

$1.50

Sierra Mist (can)

$1.50

Mtn. Dew (can)

$1.50

Aquafina Water (bottle)

$2.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Burgers are our lives at Burger Bomb! Every ingredient has been carefully planned to make a bomb @$$ burger. Do you like bacon? Yeah, we have it. We also have it candied, jammed, and bellied. You probably ought to check out our hand cut fries with a light sprinkling of our signature BBQ rub. Veggie patties also available!

1810 Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg, OR 97470

