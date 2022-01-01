Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Burgerhaus - Schererville

266 Reviews

$$

813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B

Schererville, IN 46375

Order Again

Popular Items

The Haus Burger
Burger of the Month
The Santiago Burger

Appetizers

We're famous for our hand-battered pickle chips, but we have a number of delicious appetizers for you to enjoy!

Abruzzo Bruschetta

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato & garlic layered on four toasted slices of French bread & topped with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.

Belfast Onion Rings

$10.00

They’re golden & delicious! Served with Haus-made savory remoulade.

Bleu Cheese Fries

Bleu Cheese Fries

$8.00

Bowl Chili

$7.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Eight succulent shrimp that are seasoned in our Haus blend of spices, deep fried and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served over mixed greens with a side of ranch.

Cairo Hummus Platter

$10.00

Haus-made hummus served with soft pita chips & a stack of fresh veggies. Topped with a drizzle of roasted pepper aioli.

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Castroville Parmesan Artichoke Dip

$12.00

The heartiest & freshest available. Served with crispy tortilla chips.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Curly Fries App

$8.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Haus Fries

$6.00
La Puebla Chips & Guacamole

La Puebla Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Haus-made creamy guacamole bursting with flavor. Served with our own crispy corn tortilla chips.

New Orleans Pickle Chips

New Orleans Pickle Chips

$10.00

Hand-battered fried pickles, served with our own zesty ranch.

Point Loma Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

We top our Haus fries with melted Cheddar, marinated carne asada, our Haus-made guacamole, jalapeño sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Tater Tots App

$8.00

Salads

We have a number of fresh, healthy and delicious salads that are bursting with flavor. Click here to explore our offerings!
Tex Mex Taco Salad

Tex Mex Taco Salad

$15.00

An edible jalapeño cheddar tortilla shell filled with mixed greens and topped with marinated carne asada, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño, our Haus-made guacamole, refried black beans, pico de gallo, green onions and finished with our jalapeño sour cream.

The Bora Bora

$13.00

Mixed greens with black beans, corn, onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, guacamole & tortilla chips. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.

The Hollywood Cobb

The Hollywood Cobb

$13.00

Mixed greens topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onion, avocado, hard boiled egg, & croutons. Served with a side of honey lime dressing.

The Santorini

The Santorini

$13.00

Fresh mixed greens, kalamata olives, thinly sliced red onions, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta crumbles & crispy pita chips with a creamy feta dressing.

The Valparaiso

The Valparaiso

$13.00

The fountain of youth from the vale of paradise. Mixed greens topped with Bartlett pears, fennel, candied walnuts, craisins, blue cheese crumbles & champagne vinaigrette.

The Barcelona

The Barcelona

$12.00

Baby spinach, roasted red peppers, bacon, walnuts, craisins & Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Burgers

All of our certified USDA Prime burgers come with a choice of Haus Fries, southwest coleslaw, or side salad.

The Haus Burger

$13.00

Our classic creation served on a brioche bun with butter lettuce, tomato, onions & your choice of cheese.

The American Burger

The American Burger

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onions, mayonnaise, mustard, butter lettuce & beefsteak tomato on a whole wheat bun.

The Aussie Burger

The Aussie Burger

$16.00

A combo of thick Applewood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda, a fried egg, mayo, butter lettuce & beefsteak tomato. Served on a whole wheat bun.

The Bozeman Burger

The Bozeman Burger

$14.00

Savory seven-ounce turkey patty topped with chipotle mayo, roasted red pepper, avocado, butter lettuce & chipotle Monterey cheese. Served on a pretzel bun.

Burger of the Month

Burger of the Month

$16.00

November 2022 - The Jamestown All white meat turkey patty - fine wine mayo - spinach - white cheddar cheese -caramel apples - potato sticks - cranberry relish - Served on a pretzel bun with a side of sweet potato fries

The Cozumel Burger

The Cozumel Burger

$15.00

Island grilled pineapple, guacamole, American cheese, onions, jalapeños, mayo, butter lettuce & beefsteak tomato served on a whole wheat bun.

The Kyoto Burger

The Kyoto Burger

$17.00

Six ounces of sushi grade Ahi tuna, spinach, & honey-citrus soy-sesame vinaigrette. Served on a brioche bun. Chef recommends at medium-rare.

The Monaco Burger

The Monaco Burger

$15.00

White Cheddar, sautéed onions & mushrooms, avocado, arugula & fine wine mayo. Elegant & vintage, served on a pretzel bun.

The Santiago Burger

The Santiago Burger

$16.00

Jetset to a sensational mix of chipotle Monterey, avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, chipotle mayo & fried jalapeños on a pretzel bun.

The Tuscan Burger

The Tuscan Burger

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomato, thinly sliced red onion, fresh basil, baby spinach, garlic mayo & flavored with a balsamic reduction. Served on a brioche bun. Buon appetito!

The Vienna Burger

The Vienna Burger

$16.00

Applewood smoked bacon, beer-braised onions, bacon jam, Provolone cheese, arugula & mayo. Served on a brioche bun.

The Corinth Burger

$14.00

Roasted red pepper, pepperoncinis, red onion, creamy feta, butter lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche bun & skewered with a kalamata olive.

The Salamanca Burger

The Salamanca Burger

$16.00

Chorizo, verde salsa, chipotle Monterey cheese, avocado, chipotle mayo, butter lettuce & crunchy tortilla strips. Served on a pretzel bun.

Haus Specials

Served with your choice of Haus fries, side salad or southwest coleslaw. Upgrade to any other side option for an additional $2.

Adult Tenders

$10.00
Bristol Fish & Chips

Bristol Fish & Chips

$16.00

Lightly hand-battered crispy fish. Served with french fries or substitute for coleslaw, a side salad or upgrade to any of our specialty Haus fries.

Galapagos Fish Tacos

Galapagos Fish Tacos

$14.00

Three corn tortillas with blackened-seasoned, grilled fish, citrus slaw, pico de gallo & a jalapeno sour cream. Substitute chicken or steak for no extra charge.

Mediterranean Portobello

Mediterranean Portobello

$13.00

Balsamic grilled mushroom cap with Brie cheese, baby spinach, caramelized onions & garlic mayo on a brioche bun.

Taipei Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Taipei Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Five butter lettuce leaves served with an Asian slaw, sweet and spicy marinated chicken, and topped with fresh cilantro.

The Campania Grilled Cheese

The Campania Grilled Cheese

$13.00

A trio of white Cheddar, Provolone, and an herb cream cheese with tomato slices. Served on buttered & grilled sourdough.

The Streeterville BLT

The Streeterville BLT

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Gouda, provolone & chipotle aioli. Served on grilled panini bread.

Haus Features

State Fair Cheese Curds

$10.00

8 oz of cheddar cheese curds served with Haus made marinara sauce.

Apple Crumble

$6.00

Apple crumble with scoop of vanilla ice cream

French bread pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Greek Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Two fried pitas cut into chips, 4 oz of gyro meat, served with feta crumbles, diced tomato, diced pepperoncini's, black olives, sliced red onion, and drizzle of Haus made tzatziki sauce on top.

Schererville Queso Burger

$16.00

Chipotle mayo, lettuce, 7 oz USDA prime burger patty, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso served on a pretzel bun.

The Plymouth

$15.00

Cranberry aioli, arugula, turkey patty, white cheddar cheese, cornbread stuffing, homemade poutine gravy, potato sticks served on a warm oat wheat bun! Served with your choice of side.

Kids Menu

K-Kids Burger

$8.99

K-Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Sauces

SD Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Ranch

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Creamy Feta

$0.50

Fine Wine Mayo

$0.75

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Herb Cream Cheese

$0.50

Honey Citrus Soy Sesame

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Honey Vinaigrette

$0.50

Jalapeno Sour Cream

$0.50

Mayo

Ranch

$0.50

Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Red Wine Mayo

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Sides

A la carte

Haus Fries

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Plain Sweet Potato

$4.00

Spicy Blue Cheese Fries

$4.00

Garlic Parmesan Truffle

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$4.00

Machu Picchu Chili Cheese Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Machu Picchu Chili

$5.00

BOTM Side

$4.00

SD Pickle Chips

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Bacon Jam

$0.50

Side Bacon

$1.50

Side Caramelized Onion

$0.50

Fried Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$0.75

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side Egg

$1.25

Side Fried Pita

$1.50

Side Grilled Pita

$1.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

No Side

Tater Tots

$4.00

Curly Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side Coleslaw (Copy)

$3.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta orange

$3.50

Ginger Beer N\A

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Premium Tea

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

San Pelligrino

$5.00

Sprite

$3.50

Kid bev no meal

$2.00

Pineapple juice

$4.00

Fry basket

Fry basket

$7.00

Apron

Apron

$7.00

Shirt

Shirt

$7.00

Bar Glass

Bar Glass - ANY

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville, IN 46375

Directions

