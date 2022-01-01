- Home
- /
- Schererville
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Burgerhaus - Schererville
Burgerhaus - Schererville
266 Reviews
$$
813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B
Schererville, IN 46375
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Abruzzo Bruschetta
Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato & garlic layered on four toasted slices of French bread & topped with a drizzle of balsamic reduction.
Belfast Onion Rings
They’re golden & delicious! Served with Haus-made savory remoulade.
Bleu Cheese Fries
Bowl Chili
Bowl Soup
Buffalo Shrimp
Eight succulent shrimp that are seasoned in our Haus blend of spices, deep fried and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served over mixed greens with a side of ranch.
Cairo Hummus Platter
Haus-made hummus served with soft pita chips & a stack of fresh veggies. Topped with a drizzle of roasted pepper aioli.
Cajun Fries
Castroville Parmesan Artichoke Dip
The heartiest & freshest available. Served with crispy tortilla chips.
Chili Cheese Fries
Curly Fries App
Garlic Fries
Haus Fries
La Puebla Chips & Guacamole
Haus-made creamy guacamole bursting with flavor. Served with our own crispy corn tortilla chips.
New Orleans Pickle Chips
Hand-battered fried pickles, served with our own zesty ranch.
Point Loma Carne Asada Fries
We top our Haus fries with melted Cheddar, marinated carne asada, our Haus-made guacamole, jalapeño sour cream, pico de gallo and cilantro.
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots App
Salads
Tex Mex Taco Salad
An edible jalapeño cheddar tortilla shell filled with mixed greens and topped with marinated carne asada, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño, our Haus-made guacamole, refried black beans, pico de gallo, green onions and finished with our jalapeño sour cream.
The Bora Bora
Mixed greens with black beans, corn, onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, guacamole & tortilla chips. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing.
The Hollywood Cobb
Mixed greens topped with bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onion, avocado, hard boiled egg, & croutons. Served with a side of honey lime dressing.
The Santorini
Fresh mixed greens, kalamata olives, thinly sliced red onions, pepperoncinis, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta crumbles & crispy pita chips with a creamy feta dressing.
The Valparaiso
The fountain of youth from the vale of paradise. Mixed greens topped with Bartlett pears, fennel, candied walnuts, craisins, blue cheese crumbles & champagne vinaigrette.
The Barcelona
Baby spinach, roasted red peppers, bacon, walnuts, craisins & Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Burgers
The Haus Burger
Our classic creation served on a brioche bun with butter lettuce, tomato, onions & your choice of cheese.
The American Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onions, mayonnaise, mustard, butter lettuce & beefsteak tomato on a whole wheat bun.
The Aussie Burger
A combo of thick Applewood smoked bacon, smoked Gouda, a fried egg, mayo, butter lettuce & beefsteak tomato. Served on a whole wheat bun.
The Bozeman Burger
Savory seven-ounce turkey patty topped with chipotle mayo, roasted red pepper, avocado, butter lettuce & chipotle Monterey cheese. Served on a pretzel bun.
Burger of the Month
November 2022 - The Jamestown All white meat turkey patty - fine wine mayo - spinach - white cheddar cheese -caramel apples - potato sticks - cranberry relish - Served on a pretzel bun with a side of sweet potato fries
The Cozumel Burger
Island grilled pineapple, guacamole, American cheese, onions, jalapeños, mayo, butter lettuce & beefsteak tomato served on a whole wheat bun.
The Kyoto Burger
Six ounces of sushi grade Ahi tuna, spinach, & honey-citrus soy-sesame vinaigrette. Served on a brioche bun. Chef recommends at medium-rare.
The Monaco Burger
White Cheddar, sautéed onions & mushrooms, avocado, arugula & fine wine mayo. Elegant & vintage, served on a pretzel bun.
The Santiago Burger
Jetset to a sensational mix of chipotle Monterey, avocado, tomato, butter lettuce, chipotle mayo & fried jalapeños on a pretzel bun.
The Tuscan Burger
Fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomato, thinly sliced red onion, fresh basil, baby spinach, garlic mayo & flavored with a balsamic reduction. Served on a brioche bun. Buon appetito!
The Vienna Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, beer-braised onions, bacon jam, Provolone cheese, arugula & mayo. Served on a brioche bun.
The Corinth Burger
Roasted red pepper, pepperoncinis, red onion, creamy feta, butter lettuce & tomato. Served on a brioche bun & skewered with a kalamata olive.
The Salamanca Burger
Chorizo, verde salsa, chipotle Monterey cheese, avocado, chipotle mayo, butter lettuce & crunchy tortilla strips. Served on a pretzel bun.
Haus Specials
Adult Tenders
Bristol Fish & Chips
Lightly hand-battered crispy fish. Served with french fries or substitute for coleslaw, a side salad or upgrade to any of our specialty Haus fries.
Galapagos Fish Tacos
Three corn tortillas with blackened-seasoned, grilled fish, citrus slaw, pico de gallo & a jalapeno sour cream. Substitute chicken or steak for no extra charge.
Mediterranean Portobello
Balsamic grilled mushroom cap with Brie cheese, baby spinach, caramelized onions & garlic mayo on a brioche bun.
Taipei Chicken Lettuce Wrap
Five butter lettuce leaves served with an Asian slaw, sweet and spicy marinated chicken, and topped with fresh cilantro.
The Campania Grilled Cheese
A trio of white Cheddar, Provolone, and an herb cream cheese with tomato slices. Served on buttered & grilled sourdough.
The Streeterville BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Gouda, provolone & chipotle aioli. Served on grilled panini bread.
Haus Features
State Fair Cheese Curds
8 oz of cheddar cheese curds served with Haus made marinara sauce.
Apple Crumble
Apple crumble with scoop of vanilla ice cream
French bread pizza
Greek Nachos
Two fried pitas cut into chips, 4 oz of gyro meat, served with feta crumbles, diced tomato, diced pepperoncini's, black olives, sliced red onion, and drizzle of Haus made tzatziki sauce on top.
Schererville Queso Burger
Chipotle mayo, lettuce, 7 oz USDA prime burger patty, pico de gallo, crunchy tortilla strips, and queso served on a pretzel bun.
The Plymouth
Cranberry aioli, arugula, turkey patty, white cheddar cheese, cornbread stuffing, homemade poutine gravy, potato sticks served on a warm oat wheat bun! Served with your choice of side.
Sauces
SD Cheese Sauce
Balsamic Vin
BBQ Sauce
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Buffalo Ranch
Buffalo Sauce
Chipotle Mayo
Chipotle Ranch
Creamy Feta
Fine Wine Mayo
Garlic Mayo
Herb Cream Cheese
Honey Citrus Soy Sesame
Honey Mustard
Honey Vinaigrette
Jalapeno Sour Cream
Mayo
Ranch
Red Pepper Aioli
Red Wine Mayo
Remoulade
Sour Cream
Sweet Chili Sauce
Tarter Sauce
Sides
Haus Fries
Side Coleslaw
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Plain Sweet Potato
Spicy Blue Cheese Fries
Garlic Parmesan Truffle
Cajun Fries
Machu Picchu Chili Cheese Fries
Onion Rings
Machu Picchu Chili
BOTM Side
SD Pickle Chips
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Side Chicken Breast
Side Avocado
Side Bacon Jam
Side Bacon
Side Caramelized Onion
Fried Jalapeno
Side Fresh Jalapeno
Side Guacamole
Side Pickled Jalapeno
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Egg
Side Fried Pita
Side Grilled Pita
Side Tortilla Chips
No Side
Tater Tots
Curly Fries
Fruit Cup
Side Coleslaw (Copy)
Side Burger Patty
NA Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Fanta orange
Ginger Beer N\A
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Premium Tea
Root Beer
San Pelligrino
Sprite
Kid bev no meal
Pineapple juice
Fry basket
Apron
Shirt
Bar Glass
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville, IN 46375