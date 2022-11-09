A map showing the location of BurgerIM* 6310 Griffin Rd.View gallery
Burgers
Chicken

BurgerIM* 6310 Griffin Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

6310 Griffin Rd.

Davie, FL 33314

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

$8.99

Dry Aged Beef

$9.99

Spanish Beef

$9.99

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Crispy Chicken

$8.99

Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99

Falafel

$8.99

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Turkey

$8.99

HALAL Angus Beef

$9.99

Classic Burgerim

DUO

$8.99

TRIO

$11.99

Sharing

Family Box

$47.99

Party Box

$57.99

Sides

BurgerIm Fries

$3.49

Onions Rings

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Half & Half

$4.29

Bacon & Cheese

$4.79

Jalapenos & Cheese

$4.79

Garlic Aioli Fries

$4.79

Chicken

6 Piece Wings

$7.99

12 Piece Wings

$15.99

24 Piece Wings

$32.99

4 Piece Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Wings Special Each

$1.50

4 Wings Special

$5.99

6 Wings Special

$7.99

8 Wings Special

$11.98

10 Wings Special

$14.98

12 Wings Special

$15.99

24 Wings Special

$32.99

Kids Meals

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

3 oz. Burger

$6.99

Fresh Salads

Caesar Salad

House Salad

Specials HF (Copy)

Angus Beef

$10.99

Spanish Beef

$11.99

Crispy Chicken

$11.99

Falafel

$11.99

Special Sharing (Copy)

Family Box

$47.99

Party Box

$49.99

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.79

Bottle Water

$1.50

Celsius Sparkling Water

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Café Con Leche

$2.50

Milkshakes

Cookies & Cream

$5.29

Vanilla

$5.29

Strawberry

$5.29

Chocolate

$5.29

Alcohol

Beer $3

$3.00Out of stock

Domestic Beer $4

$4.00

Imported Beer $5

$5.00

Beer $6

$6.00Out of stock

Wine $5

$5.00Out of stock

Wine $6

$6.00

Cutwater $5

$5.00

Happy Hour (Buy 2 Get 1 Free)

$10.00
Location

6310 Griffin Rd., Davie, FL 33314

Directions

