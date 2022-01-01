Restaurant header imageView gallery

BurgerIM LA001 - Baton Rouge

43 Reviews

$$

Ichiban Square, 7673 Perkins Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Order Again

Beverages

Coca Cola Freestyle

Coca Cola Freestyle

$3.00

Milkshake

$5.50

Sauces Charge (Large 2oz)

House Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Chipotle Aioli 2oz

$1.00

Garlic Aioli 2oz

$1.00

Habanero Aioli 2oz

$1.00

Taziki 2oz

$1.00

Jalapeno Ranch 2oz

$1.00

BBQ 2oz

$1.00

Buffalo 2oz

$1.00

Honey Mustard 2oz

$1.00

Ranch 2oz

$1.00

Sriracha 2oz

$1.00

Sweet Crunchy Garlic 2oz

$1.00

Queso 2oz

$1.00

Sauce No Charge (Small)

House Sauce

Chipolet

Garlic Aioli

Habanero Aioli

Taziki

Jalapeno ranch

Ranch

Honey Mustard

BBQ

Buffalo

Sweet Crunchy Chili Garlic

Appetizers/Starters

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.95
12 Wings

12 Wings

$15.50

24 Wings

$29.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.80

Cheeseburger Cajun EggRolls

$7.99

Shrimp Cajun EggRolls

$8.99

Onion Tower

$8.00

Salads

Caesar Salad SMALL

$3.99

Caesar Salad LARGE

$6.99

House Salad SMALL

$3.99

House Salad LARGE

$6.99

A La Carte

Big Burgerim

Duo Sliders

$9.99

Trio Sliders

$12.25

6 Fried Shrimp Ala Carte

$4.00

6 Grilled Shrimp Ala Carte

$3.50

Hand Cut Salted

$4.95

Hand-Cut Cajun

$4.95

Hand-Cut Bacon + Queso

$6.95

Hand-Cut Jalapeños + Queso

$6.95

Hand- Cut Bacon + Jalapeños + Queso

$6.95

Hand-Cut Garlic Aioli

$5.95

Hand-Cut Garlic Butter Parm

$5.95

Hand-Cut Swangy - BBQ + Ranch

$5.95

Hand-Cut Chorizo Fry

$6.95

Curly Salted Fries

$4.95

Curly Cajun Fries

$4.95

Curly Fries Bacon + Queso

$6.95

Curly Fries Jalapeños + Queso

$6.95

Curly Fries Bacon +Jalapeños + Queso

$6.95

Curly Fries Garlic Aioli

$5.95

Curly Fries Garlic Butter Parm

$5.95

Curly Fries Swangy ( BBQ + Ranch )

$5.95

Curly Chorizo Fry

$6.95

Tater Tots Salted

$4.95

Tater Tots Cajun

$4.95

Tater Tots Bacon + Queso

$6.95

Tater Tot Jalapeños + Queso

$6.95

Tater Tots Bacon +Jalapeños + Queso

$6.95

Tater Tots Garlic Aioli

$5.95

Tater Tots Garlic Butter Parm

$5.95

Tater Tots Swangy ( BBQ + Ranch )

$5.95

Tater Tot Chorizo

$6.95

Sweet Potato

$4.95

Sweet Potato Chorizo Fry

$7.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Onion Ring Chorizo

$7.95

Half & Half

$4.95

Dessert

Ice Cream Cone!

$2.50

Fried Oreos (4)

$5.99

Ice Cream (3) For Fried Oreos

$3.00

Ice Cream (1) For Fried Oreos

$1.00

Ice Cream (2) For Fried Oreos

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

Ichiban Square, 7673 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Directions

BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

The Chimes
