Restaurant header imageView gallery

BurgerIM NJ006 - Bergenfield NJ

581 Reviews

$$

477 South Washington Avenue

Bergenfield, NJ 07621

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Gyro Bowl

Broken Falafel Bowl

$8.99

Lamb Gyro Bowl

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Chocolate chip cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$8.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$9.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99
Falafel

Falafel

$8.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$10.49

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$8.99
Trio

Trio

$11.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99
Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef-inspired burger restaurant serving customized hamburger flavors, toppings, sauces, fries, and more.

Website

Location

477 South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, NJ 07621

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock N Roll Sushi & Noodle Bar
orange star4.4 • 394
1448A Queen Anne Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Schnitzel Plus - Teaneck
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Queen Ann Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Wok 18
orange star4.4 • 82
1443 Queen Anne RD Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Maggie's Southern Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 399
1368 Teaneck Rd Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Chickies - Teaneck
orange star4.2 • 352
172A West Englewood Ave Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
La Cucina Di Nava - 192A W Englewood Ave,
orange star3.0 • 5
192A W Englewood Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bergenfield
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Fort Lee
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston