Burgers
BURGERIM
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Chef Inspired Burgers
Location
3217 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Vegan Butcher - Allentown - 768 Union Blvd
4.5 • 1,295
768 Union Blvd allentown, PA 18109
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bethlehem
Billy's Downtown Diner - Bethlehem - 10 E Broad St.
4.5 • 1,959
10 E Broad St Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurant
More near Bethlehem