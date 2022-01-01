Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

BURGERIM

review star

No reviews yet

$$

3217 Schoenersville Rd

Bethlehem, PA 18017

Order Again

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$7.49
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$8.49
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.49
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$7.49
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$8.49
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$8.49
Falafel

Falafel

$7.49
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$8.49

Impossible Burger

$10.49

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$7.49
Trio

Trio

$10.49

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$34.99
Party Box

Party Box

$44.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.49
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.49

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.79

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.49
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

3217 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017

Directions

BurgerIM bethlehem image
BurgerIM bethlehem image
BurgerIM bethlehem image
BurgerIM bethlehem image

