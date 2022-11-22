Burgers
BurgerIM NY007 - Brooklyn (Bedford Ave)
104 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Chef Inspired Burgers
Location
318 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Double Chicken Please - 115 Allen Street
No Reviews
115 Allen Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurant