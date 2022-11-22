Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

BurgerIM NY007 - Brooklyn (Bedford Ave)

104 Reviews

$$

318 Bedford Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11249

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$8.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$9.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99
Falafel

Falafel

$8.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$10.49

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$8.99
Trio

Trio

$11.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99
Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.29

Desserts

Cheese Pie Deluxe Choclate Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Fudge Cake

$6.99

Iced Shadow

$6.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99

Tiramisu Cake

$7.50

3 Cookies

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

318 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brooklynite Burgers - Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 1,574
225 S 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Halalbee's - Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
378 Myrtle Ave Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Holy Cow - 15 W 29 Street
orange starNo Reviews
34 Canal Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Double Chicken Please - 115 Allen Street
orange starNo Reviews
115 Allen Street New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Creamline - Dekalb
orange starNo Reviews
445 Albee Square W Unit #B18 Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Mocha Red - 127 4th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
127 4th Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Caracas Arepa Bar - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 2,283
291 Grand St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Maison Premiere - 298 Bedford ave.
orange star4.2 • 2,017
298 Bedford ave. Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Randolph Beer - WBURG
orange star4.4 • 1,919
104 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Bushwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Greenpoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Crown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Park Slope
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
DUMBO
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston