Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

BurgerIM NY009 - Brooklyn (Flatbush)

review star

No reviews yet

1060 Flatbush Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

1060 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

170 7th Ave - NY, Park Slope [4]
orange starNo Reviews
170 7th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Crosta Pizzeria - 486 6 th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
486 6 th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Belli - Belli
orange starNo Reviews
860 Fulton St. Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Franklin Park
orange star3.5 • 518
766 Franklin Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Harlem Shake - 119 5th Ave@Sterling Pl, Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
119 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Fresh Eats Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
478 72nd St Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Sip N Chat Cocktail Lounge Inc
orange star4.1 • 759
2910 Avenue D Brooklyn, NY 11226
View restaurantnext
La Puerta Roja
orange star4.2 • 337
1120 Cortelyou Road Brooklyn, NY 11218
View restaurantnext
Qathra Cafe
orange star4.6 • 19
1112 Cortelyou Rd Brooklyn, NY 11218
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Clinton Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gravesend
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Fort Greene
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Gowanus
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Greenpoint
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Boerum Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Brooklyn Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston