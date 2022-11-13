  • Home
A map showing the location of BurgerIM Burger Bar - Sugarland 16535 Southwest Freeway, Suite 460View gallery

BurgerIM Burger Bar - Sugarland 16535 Southwest Freeway, Suite 460

No reviews yet

16535 Southwest Freeway, Suite 460

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Gourmet Burgers

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$7.99Out of stock

It's like an Angel and a Cheeseburger had a baby. That's the only way to describe this burger.

The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$8.50Out of stock

This is one of our best creations! Top it off with a Fried Egg and it'll make you wana slap yo mama!

Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$7.99Out of stock

Spicy! Spicy! Spicy! You've been warned. Our Homemade Habanero Aioli will you have wishing you ordered a drink! If that doesn't do it, our Grilled Cajun Jalapenos, will finish the job. If you're still reading, it also come with Pepper Jack Cheese because 'why not?'

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.99Out of stock

How does a Chicken Sandwich become the best seller at a Burger place? It's THAT good.

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.78Out of stock

Better than Popeyes and Chikfila! Do we even need to say anything else?

Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$7.99Out of stock

Ever had a Salmon Burger? Today is your lucky day.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$11.99Out of stock

"Yes, we're sure it's not meat. Yes, we know it taste just like meat."- Every conversation after someone tries this burger.

Greek Lamb

$11.99Out of stock

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.99

Best. Wings. Ever. Close your eyes and pick 1 of our 6 homemade sauces. You can't go wrong!

Sides

BurgerIM Fries

BurgerIM Fries

$2.99

Battered, Thick, and Crispy. Don't forget to add Cheese!

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$3.49

Try em.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79Out of stock

"The sweet potato fries must have been from some far, far away galaxy where sweet potato fries are 10x more tasty than normal ones." - Actual Google review of the Sweet Potato Fries.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.79Out of stock

Guaranteed you've never had Onion Rings this thick, crispy, and delicious!

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$4.99Out of stock
Jalapeno Cheese Fries

Jalapeno Cheese Fries

$4.99Out of stock

Oh yeah.

Jalapeno, Bacon & Cheese Fries

$6.99Out of stock
Garlic Aioli Fries

Garlic Aioli Fries

$4.99Out of stock

They just keep getting better and better!

Cheese Fries

$4.49Out of stock

Sauces

$0.85

Side Cesar

$3.99

Side Cesar

$3.99

Chips

$1.79

Dessert (Limited)

Carrot Cake

$4.79

Cheese Cake

$4.99

Cone

$1.79Out of stock

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.49

Water Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Agua Fresca

$3.79

Milkshake

$4.99Out of stock

Topo Chico

$2.79

Jarritos

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Can Soda

$0.99

Combo

Combo

$4.99

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog Combo

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

16535 Southwest Freeway, Suite 460, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Directions

