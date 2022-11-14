Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

BurgerIM MA001 - Burlington MA

No reviews yet

90 Middlesex Turnpike

Burlington, MA 01803

Popular Items

Angus Beef
Burgerim Fries
Chicken Wings

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$9.99

1/3 lb. Beef Patty, American Cheese, House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$10.99

1/3 lb. Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Bacon & Onion Ring

Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$10.99

1/3 lb. Seasoned Beef Patty, Pepper Jack Cheese, Habanero Aioli, Lettuce & Jalapenos

Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$12.99

1/3 lb. Lamb Patty, Tzatziki Sauce, Mixed Greens, Tomato & Onions

Chicken Burger

$9.99Out of stock

1/4 lb. Ground Chicken Patty, American Cheese, House Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

1/4 lb. Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Mixed Greens, Avocado & Tomato

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$9.99

1/4 lb. Breaded Chicken Breast, House Sauce, Mixed Greens, Sautéed Onions, Pickles & Buffalo Sauce

Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$10.99Out of stock

1/4 lb. Salmon Patty, BBQ Sauce, Red Cabbage Slaw, Ginger Vinaigrette & Pineapple

Falafel

Falafel

$8.99

1/4 lb. Falafel Patty, Tahini Sauce, , Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles (Vegan) (Vegetarian)

Impossible Burger (Vegan)

Impossible Burger (Vegan)

$10.99

1/3 lb. Impossible Patty (plant based), Tahini Sauce, , Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles (Vegan) (Vegetarian)

Impossible Burger (Classic)

Impossible Burger (Classic)

$10.99

1/3 lb. Impossible Patty (plant based), House Sauce, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Pickles (Vegetarian)

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$10.49

Choose two (3 oz.) proteins and mix & match your toppings

Trio

Trio

$13.49

Choose three (3 oz.) proteins and mix & match your toppings

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$44.99

Eight (3 oz.) Burgers, choose up to 2 types of proteins & toppings, Eight Wings & Choice of Two Sides

Party Box

Party Box

$54.99

Sixteen (3 oz.) Burgers, choose up to 4 types of proteins & toppings

Big Family Box

Big Family Box

$49.99Out of stock

Eight (3 oz.) Burgers, choose up to 2 types of proteins & toppings, Eight Wings & Choice of Two Sides

Big Party Box

Big Party Box

$67.99Out of stock

Nine Big Burgers, choose up to 3 types of proteins & toppings

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

3 oz. Burger with Fries & Kid's Drink

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99Out of stock

2 Pieces of Crispy Chicken Strips with Fries & Kid's Drink

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.99

6 or 12 or 24 Pieces with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Chili Garlic (sauce mixed)

Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99Out of stock

4 Pieces with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ or Sweet Chili Garlic (sauce on side)

Rice

Chicken over Rice

Chicken over Rice

$9.99

1/4 lb. Breaded Chicken Breast (can be replaced with other proteins too), White Sauce, Boom Boom Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber

Burritos

Burrito

$7.99

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumbers & Onions served with Balsamic Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese served with Caesar Dressing

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49

Plain Regular Potato Fries or Make it Styled with Cajun, Garlic Aioli, Nacho Cheese, Jalapeno & Cheese or Bacon & Cheese (serving for 1 person)

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Plain Regular Sweet Potato Fries or Make it Styled with Cajun, Garlic Aioli, Nacho Cheese, Jalapeno & Cheese or Bacon & Cheese (serving for 1 person)

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.49

6 Pieces Onion Ring (mixed sizes)

Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.49

Choose two from Regular Potato Fries, Sweet Potato Fries and Onion Rings

Sauce .49

$0.49

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.29

Slushy

$3.49

Kids Juice Box

$1.49

Bottle Water

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gourmet Burgers for Everyone.

Website

Location

90 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA 01803

Directions

