Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Chicken

BurgerIM CA027 - Riverside (University Ave) NEW

1,119 Reviews

$$

1201 University Ave

#110A

Riverside, CA 92507

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

--Combos

DUO

DUO

$11.98

Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings

TRIO

TRIO

$13.98

Choose three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.

Big Burgerim

Big Burgerim

$11.00
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99
--FAMILY PACK

--FAMILY PACK

$34.99
PARTY BOX

PARTY BOX

$44.99
Kids Chicken Strips (Copy)

Kids Chicken Strips (Copy)

$6.99
Big Burgerim (Deep Copy)

Big Burgerim (Deep Copy)

$11.99

Soda

Soda

$2.99

Milkshakes

Cookies & Cream

$4.49

Chocolate

$4.49

Vanilla

$4.49

Strawberry

$4.49

Rose

$4.49

Mango

$4.49

Tap Beers

Pineapple Cart 12oz

$5.00

Pineapple Cart 16oz

$7.00

Pineapple Cart 32oz

$12.00

Mango Cart 12oz

$5.00

Mango Cart 16oz

$7.00

Mango Cart 32oz

$12.00

Elysian IPA 12oz

$5.00

Elysian IPA 16oz

$7.00

Elysian IPA 32oz

$12.00

Kona Wave 12oz

$5.00

Kona Wave 16oz

$7.00

Kona Wave 32oz

$12.00

Stella Artois 12 Oz

$5.00

Stella Artois 16 Oz

$7.00

Stella Artois 32 Oz

$12.00

Bottle Beers

Blue Moon

$5.00

805

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Golden Road Guava

$5.00

Laqunitas IPA

$5.00

Wine

Red Wine

$5.00

White Wine

$5.00

Zinfandel

$5.00

Cocktail

Cocktail $5

$5.00

Cocktail $8

$8.00

Seltzer

Budlight Mango

$3.99

Budlight Strawberry

$3.99

Budlight Black Cherry

$3.99

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.99

Float

Float

$1.99

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$1.29

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.29

Energy Drink

Energy Drink

$3.50

Water

Water

Starters

6 Wings

$8.99

12 Wings

$14.99

24 Wings

$25.99

Chicken Strips

$8.49

Fish & Chips

$9.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29

Onion Rings

$4.29

Half & Half

$4.29

Cajun Fries

$4.49

Garlic Aioli Fries

$4.49

Jalapeno Cheese Fries

$4.49

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.49

Zucchini Fries

$4.49

Fried Mushroom Caps

$4.49

Waffle Fries

$4.49

Chilli Cheese Waffle Fries

$6.99

Curly Fries

$4.49

Chilli Cheese Curly Fries

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.49

Chilli Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Big Burgers

Big Burger

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.49

Family Box

Family Box Items

$38.99

Party Box

Party Box Items

$48.99

Salads

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

Kids Strips

Kids Strips

$6.49

Small Burgers

Duo

$7.99

Trio

$10.99

Uno

$4.99

Make it a Combo

Combo

$3.99

Sauces

Sauces

Additional Toppings

Additional Toppings

Food Item

Food Item

Truffle Burger

Truffle Burger

$8.99

BLT Burger

BLT Burger

$8.99

Big Burgers Combo

Big Burger Combo

Small Burgers Combo

Duo

$11.98

Trio

$14.98

Uno

$8.98
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

BURGERIM RIVERSIDE

Location

1201 University Ave, #110A, Riverside, CA 92507

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slaters 50-50 - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3750 University Ave Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s - 005 - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3505 Merrill St. Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
R Burgers - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
23750 Alessandro Boulevard Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
Sundowners Family Restaurant - San Bernardino
orange starNo Reviews
1131 S "E" Street San Bernardino, CA 92308
View restaurantnext
Laws Lunch and Dinner - 9640 Indiana Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
9640 Indiana Avenue Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA125 - Moreno Valley (Eucalyptus Ave)
orange star4.1 • 116
27130 Eucalyptus Ave Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston