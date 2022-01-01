Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

BurgerIM WA001 - Camas WA

No reviews yet

155 NE 192nd Ave

Suite 107

Camas, WA 98607

Order Again

Starters

6 Breaded Wings

$7.99

12 Breaded Wings

$13.99

24 Breaded Wings

$23.99

Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

6 Non-Breaded Wings

$5.99

12 Non-Breaded Wings

$10.99

24 Non-Breaded Wings

$19.99

Salads

Caesar Salad Side

$3.99

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

House Salad Side

$3.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

A La Carte

1 Pack

$5.49

2 Pack

$8.99

3 Pack

$11.99

Big Burgerim

Keto Burger (New)

Burgerim Tri-Fries

$3.25

Steak Fries

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Half & Half

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$4.00

TCP Fries

$4.00

Garlic Aioli Fries

$4.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.99

Jalapeno Cheese Fries

$4.99

Sauce

Ghost Fries

$4.00

Chip Fries

$3.25

Truffle Fries

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Inspired Burgers

BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

