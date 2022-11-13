Restaurant header imageView gallery

BURGERIM COLUMBIA

review star

No reviews yet

1033 Roberts Branch Parkway

Columbia, SC 29203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SLIDERS
Impossible
Hawaiian Salmon

Big BurgerIM

Hungry? Try our 1/3 lb. and 1/4 lb options!

Angus Beef

$7.99

1/3 lb. patty, house sauce, leaf lettuce, Roma tomato, pickles, shaved onions, American cheese

Crispy Chicken

$8.99

1/4 Lb. Chicken | House Sauce | Sautéed Onions | Mixed Greens | Pickles | Buffalo Sauce

Angus Cowboy

$8.99

1/3 Lb. Patty | Barbecue | Onion Ring | Bacon | Cheddar Cheese

Falafel

$7.99

1/4 Lb. Patty | Tahini | Leaf Lettuce | Pickles | Shaved Onions | Roma Tomato

Greek Lamb

$8.99

1/3 Lb. Patty | Tzaziki | Mixed Greens | Shaved Onions | Roma Tomato

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

1/4 Lb. Chicken | Chipotle Aioli | Mixed Greens | Roma Tomato | Avocado | Swiss Cheese

Hawaiian Salmon

$10.99

1/4 Lb. Patty | Red Cabbage Slaw Pineapple | Ginger Vinaigrette | Barbecue Glaze

Impossible

$9.99

Spanish Beef

$8.99

1/3 Lb. Patty | Habanero Aioli | Grilled Jalapeño | Leaf Lettuce | Pepper Jack Cheese

Turkey

$7.99

Classic BurgerIM

Unless you choose a Premier Style, all burgers come with: Roma Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Shaved Onions, Pickles, American Cheese & House Sauce

DUO

$8.99

Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings

TRIO

$11.99

SLIDERS

$3.99

Sharing

Family Box

$34.99

8 (3 oz) Burgers, 8 Wings, Fries, Onion Rings

Party Box

$44.99

16 (3 oz) Burgers Choose up to 4 types of patties

Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.79

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$3.79

Bacon Jalapenos & Cheese Fries

$4.58

Garlic Aioli Fries

$3.79

Half & Half

$3.79

Jalapenos & Cheese Fries

$3.79

Maple Bacon Sweet Potato Fries

$4.58

Kids' Meal

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids 3oz Burger

$5.99

Fresh Salad

House Salad

$3.99+

Green Leaf Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Onions served with Balsamic Dressing

Caesar Salad

$3.99+

Green Leaf Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese served with Caesar Dressing

Beverages

Coca Cola Freestyle

$2.79

Milkshakes

$3.99

Water

$1.75

Signature Milkshakes

$5.99

Speciality Lemonades

$4.99

Alcoholic Drinks

Happy Hours(3-6PM) $10 Bud Light Bucket

$10.00

Happy Hours(4-7PM) $2 Beers

$2.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Banana Foster

$9.99

Irish Shake

$9.99

Kahlua Cookies & Cream

$9.99

Key Lime West

$9.99

Mudslide

$9.99

Orange Creamsicle

$9.99

Pina Colada

$9.99

Strawberry Pineapple Colada

$9.99

Banana Pain Killer

$9.00

Blackberry Colada

$8.00

Mango Cosmo

$8.00

Peach Lemonade

$8.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$6.00

Shooter

$7.00

Stella Rosa Black

$8.00

Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti

$8.00

Desserts

Buddy V's Cake Slices

$8.99

Grandma's Cookies(Chocolate Chips)

$1.89

Grandma's Cookies(Peanut Butter)

$1.89

Ice Cream Cones & Bowls

Rice Krispy Treats

$1.89

Strawberry Cheesecake Slice

$3.99

Burger of the Day

Burger of the Day

$13.69

Sauces .49

BBQ Sauce

$0.49

Blue Cheese

$0.49

Buffalo Sauce

$0.49

Caesar Dressing

Cajun Buffalo Ranch

$0.49

Chipotle Mayo

$0.49

Garlic Aioli

$0.49

Garlic Parmesan

$0.49

Habanero Aioli

$0.49

Honey BBQ Glaze

$0.49

Honey Mustard

$0.49

House Sauce

$0.49

Kickiń Bourbon

$0.49

Mango Habanero

Ranch

$0.49

Sweet Crunchy Chili Garlic

$0.49

Tahini Sauce

$0.49

Taziki Sauce

$0.49

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.49

Toppings

Avocados

$0.79

Bacon

$0.79

Cheddar Cheese

$0.79

Fried Egg

$0.79

Jalapeńos

$0.79

Onion Ring

$0.79

Pineapples

$0.79

Red Cabbage

$0.79

Sautéed Mushrooms

$0.79

Sautéed Onions

$0.79

Smoked Gouda

$0.79

Swiss Cheese

$0.79

Flatbread

Buffalo

$9.99

Caliente

$9.99

California

$9.99

Cowboy

$9.99

Greek

$9.99

Pepperoni

$9.99

Tahini

$9.99

Toppings

American Cheese

Avocados

$0.79

Bacon

$0.79

Cheddar Cheese

$0.79

Grilled Jalapenòs

$0.79

Onion Rings

$0.79

Onions

Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.79

Pineapples

$0.79

Red Cabbage

$0.79

Sautéed Mushrooms

$0.79

Sautéed Onions

$0.79

Smoked Gouda

$0.79

Swiss Cheese

$0.79

Tomatoes

Pepperoni

$0.79

Add A Meat

Bacon

$1.25

Falafel

$1.25

Grilled Chicken

$1.25

Impossibe

$1.25

Lamb

$1.25

Pepperoni

$1.25

Salmon

$1.25

Seasoned Beef

$1.25

Turkey

$1.25

Drizzle

BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

Chipotle Mayo

Ginger Vinaigrette

Habanero Aioli

Ranch

Sriracha

Tahini Sauce

Taziki Sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

1033 Roberts Branch Parkway, Columbia, SC 29203

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM - Columbia (NEW) image
BurgerIM - Columbia (NEW) image
BurgerIM - Columbia (NEW) image
BurgerIM - Columbia (NEW) image

Similar restaurants in your area

Urban Wok - Columbia, SC
orange starNo Reviews
1033 Roberts Branch Pkwy, Suite 204 Columbia, SC 29203
View restaurantnext
Got to Be Jerk'n
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Clemson Road, Ste. 7 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Seven Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Clemson Rd Ste 18 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Vetropolitan - 4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108
orange starNo Reviews
4561 Hardscrabble Rd Ste. 108 Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Killians Xing
orange star4.5 • 93
961 Roberts Branch Parkway Columbia, SC 29203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston