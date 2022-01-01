Restaurant header imageView gallery

BurgerIM OH002 - Columbus (South High St)

852 Reviews

$$

121 South High Street

Columbus, OH 43215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Combos (South High St)

DUO

DUO

$10.99

Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings

TRIO

TRIO

$10.99

Choose three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.

Big Burgerim

Big Burgerim

$0.99
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99
--FAMILY PACK

--FAMILY PACK

$42.99
PARTY BOX

PARTY BOX

$48.95

Uno LTO

$7.99

Facebook Free 3 oz Burger Contest

Crispy Chicken Strip Combo

$9.99

6 Piece Wing

$7.99

12 Piece Wing

$12.99

24 Piece Wing

$24.99

4 piece Strip

$7.99

Brownie

$2.99

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.59

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Beverages

Coca Cola Freestyle

$2.79

Milkshake

$3.99

Titos

$8.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Camarena

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.59

Crown Royal

$9.59

Jameson

$9.59

Makers Mark

$10.59

JW Black Label

$11.00

W.R Clear Sky

$8.00

W.R Earthrise

$8.00

Wine by glass

$7.50

Tap Beer

Sam Seasonal

$7.00

Rhinegeist- Bubbles

$7.00

CBC IPA

$7.00

CBA Elvis Juice

$7.00

Rhinegeist- Truth

$7.00

CBC Bodhi

$8.00

Pack IPA WR

$7.00

Hefenweizen WR

$7.00

Fat Tire

$7.00

Cigar City IPA

$7.00

Cheetah

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Bottle Beer

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Heineken

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Happy Hour

Miller Light

$3.75

Sam Seasonal

$7.00

Columbus Brewing IPA

$7.00

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

House Margarita

$7.00

HH Wine

$7.00

Bubbles

$7.00

Elvis Juice

$7.00

Truth

$7.00

Bohdi

$8.00

PACK IPA

$7.00

Hefeweizen

$7.00

Cheeta

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Orchard Twist

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagram Gin

$7.00

New Amsterdam

$7.00

Captain Morgan Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Gosling Rum

$7.00

El Jimador

$7.00

Ciroc All

$8.00

Bar Dinks

Mediterranean Manhattan

$12.00

Rock& Rye Old Fashion

$12.00

All Day Cosmo

$8.00

The Uno Margarita

$9.00

Choice Cocktail

$9.00

Selected Cocktail

$10.00

Premium Cocktail

$11.00

Featured Cocktail

$12.00

Exotic

$6.00

Margatini

$9.00

Pear Tini

$9.00

Jolly Tini

$6.00

Candy Tini

$6.00

Mango Tini

$6.00

Apple Tini

$6.00

High Street Mule

$9.00

Rum Therapy

$8.00

Orchard Twist

$7.00

Front Street Mule

$7.00

Wine

$7.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Bullet

$9.00

Cognac

1738

$10.00

Henessy

$10.00

Whiskey

Seagram's

$7.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$10.00

Rye Whiskey

Bullet Rye

$8.00

Gin

Bombay

$9.00

Seagram's

$6.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Dawar's

$7.00

Vodka

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Ciroc All

$8.00

Absolut(all)

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Finlandia(all)

$7.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

El Jimador

$7.00

1800 (ALL)

$9.00

Liqueur

Jagermeister

$7.50

Bailey Irish Creme

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Rum

Goslings Black

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

BURGERIM GOURMET BURGERS & BAR

Website

Location

121 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

Poke Bunny - 100 East Gay Street, Unit 1
orange starNo Reviews
100 East Gay Street, Unit 1 Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Rishi Sushi Kitchen & Bar - 114 N 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
114 N 3rd St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Barroluco Argentine Comfort Food
orange starNo Reviews
47 N Pearl St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
One Line Coffee - Capitol Square
orange starNo Reviews
41 S High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar - 51 East Gay St
orange star4.6 • 35
51 East Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Danny Delicious!
orange starNo Reviews
37 W Broad St #50 Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace
orange star4.4 • 3,318
248 South 4th Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
District North
orange star4.6 • 1,409
10 East Long Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Milestone 229
orange star4.2 • 1,084
229 Civic Center Dr. Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Commons
orange star4.4 • 845
132 S High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Columbus Commons
orange star4.5 • 809
160 S High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
GENJIGO - Columbus Gay
orange star4.7 • 500
77 East Gay Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Italian Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
German Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston