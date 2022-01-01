Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

BurgerIM CA103 - Concord

No reviews yet

2018 Salvio St.

Concord, CA 94520

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starters

6 Chicken Wings

$11.99

$21.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99
Kids Burger Meal

$7.99
Kids Crispy Chicken Strips Meal

$7.99

Salads

Caesar Salad Side

$4.99

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad Side

$4.99

Large House Salad

$7.99

A La Carte

2 Pack

$8.99

3 Pack

$11.99

Big Burgerim

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Sweet Potato Fries-

$4.29

Onion Rings-

$4.29
Half & Half

$4.29

Cajun Fries

$3.78
Bacon Cheese Fry

$4.48

Jalapeño Cheese Fry

$4.48

Sauce .049

$0.49

Cheese Sauce 0.79

$0.79

Soft Drink

$2.79
Family Box

$34.99
PARTY BOX

$44.99

Milkshake

Cookies N Cream

$3.99

Vanilla

$3.99

Chocolate

$3.99

Strawberry

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Inspired Burgers

Location

2018 Salvio St., Concord, CA 94520

