BurgerIM CA099 - Fontana (Highland Ave)

review star

No reviews yet

16938 S Highland Ave.

Suite A

Fontana, CA 92336

Order Again

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$6.99
Dry-Aged Beef

Dry-Aged Beef

$7.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$6.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$7.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$7.99
Falafel

Falafel

$6.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$7.99

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$6.99
Trio

Trio

$9.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$34.99
Party Box

Party Box

$44.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.79

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$3.99

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

16938 S Highland Ave., Suite A, Fontana, CA 92336

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

