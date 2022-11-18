Restaurant header imageView gallery

BurgerIM Gambrills MD

575 Reviews

$$

2515 Evergreen Rd

Suite 101

Gambrills, MD 21054

Popular Items

Angus Beef (Halal)
Duo
Impossible Burger

1/3 Big Burger

Angus Beef (Halal)

Angus Beef (Halal)

$8.99
The Cowboy (Halal)

The Cowboy (Halal)

$9.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.99
Spanish Beef (Halal)

Spanish Beef (Halal)

$9.99
Salmon 100% Alaskan

Salmon 100% Alaskan

$9.99
Falafel

Falafel

$8.99
Greek Lamb (Halal)

Greek Lamb (Halal)

$9.99Out of stock

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Duo / Trio

Duo

Duo

$8.99
Trio

Trio

$11.99

Family / Party Packs

Family Box

Family Box

$42.99
Party Box

Party Box

$52.99Out of stock

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.99

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.99
Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.25

Bottled Beer- Pick Up Orders Only

Angry Orchard Apple

$6.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Michelob ULTRA

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Sam Adams

$6.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Quick service, healthy choice burger restaurant that also serves beer, wine and cocktails.

2515 Evergreen Rd, Suite 101, Gambrills, MD 21054

