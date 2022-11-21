Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Chicken

BurgerIM CA115 - Haven City

584 Reviews

$$

8443 Haven Ave

Unit 159

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

6 Wings

6 Wings

$7.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$13.99

24 Wings

$23.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Wing Wed Only

Salads

Caesar Salad Side

$3.99

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

House Salad Side

$3.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

A La Carte

2 Pack

$8.99

3 Pack

$11.99

Big Burgerim

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Sweet Potato Fries-

Sweet Potato Fries-

$4.99

Onion Rings-

$4.99
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.99

Cajun Fries

$4.49
Bacon Cheese Fry

Bacon Cheese Fry

$5.99

Jalapeño Cheese Fry

$5.99

Sauce .049

$0.49

Cheese Sauce 0.79

$0.99

Single Patty

$3.99

Starters

6 Wings

6 Wings

$6.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$11.99

24 Wings

$19.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

Salads

House Salad Side

$3.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad Side

$3.99

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Panzella Salad-

$7.99

Basket Salad-

$7.99

A la Carte

1 Pack-

$4.99

2 Pack-

$6.99
Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries-

Sweet Potato Fries-

$3.79

Onion Rings-

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.79

Cajun Fries

$3.78

Big Burgerim

Beverages

Coca Cola Freestyle

Coca Cola Freestyle

$2.79

Milkshake

$3.99

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$8.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$9.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99
Falafel

Falafel

$8.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$10.49

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$8.99
Trio

Trio

$11.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99
Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

8443 Haven Ave, Unit 159, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

Umai Savory Hot Dogs, Rancho Cucamonga - Haven Ave
orange starNo Reviews
8443 Haven Ave #183 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Tasty Chicken - 9668 Baseline Road
orange star4.5 • 278
9668 Baseline Road Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA054 - Rancho Cucamonga
orange star3.8 • 390
7220 Day Creek Blvd Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739
View restaurantnext
Rancho's Chicken - Rancho
orange star4.5 • 126
8998 FOOTHILL BLVD Ste 103A Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
19th Street Pizza - 8689 19th Street
orange star4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
Sundowners Family Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 408
8983 Sierra Ave Fontana, CA 92335
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga

It's Boba Time - Rancho Cucamonga
orange star4.4 • 2,653
8443 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Thai T
orange star4.2 • 1,006
9000 Foothill Blvd #102 Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0114 - Rancho Cucamonga (Haven & Baseline)
orange star4.5 • 937
7204 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
19th Street Pizza - 8689 19th Street
orange star4.7 • 848
8689 19th Street Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
Bad Ass Coffee - Rancho Cucamonga
orange star4.1 • 721
11460 Kenyon Way Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0058 - Rancho Cucamonga
orange star4.5 • 551
8160 Haven Ave Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rancho Cucamonga
Upland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Pomona
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston