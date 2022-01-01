Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

BurgerIM TX046 - Longview TX

51 Reviews

$$

4401 gilmer rd,

#100

Longview, TX 75604

Order Again

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$6.99
Dry-Aged Beef

Dry-Aged Beef

$7.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$6.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$7.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$7.99
Falafel

Falafel

$6.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$7.99

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$6.99
Trio

Trio

$9.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$34.99
Party Box

Party Box

$44.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.79

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$3.99

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger
$5.99

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips
$5.99

$5.99
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Inspired Burgers

4401 gilmer rd,, #100, Longview, TX 75604

Directions

