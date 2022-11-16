Restaurant header imageView gallery

BurgerIM Louisville KY*

No reviews yet

3733 Lexington Road

Louisville, KY 40207

Popular Items

Cowboy
Angus Beef
Burgerim Round Fries

Starters

6 Wings

$7.99
12 Wings

$13.99
24 Wings

$25.99
Samosa (v)

$4.99
Falafel Balls (v)

$4.99

3 falafel balls served with Tzatziki sauce

Salads

Caesar Salad Side

$3.99
Large Caesar Salad

$6.99
House Salad Side

$3.99
Large House Salad

$6.99

Big Burgers

Angus Beef

$9.99

1/3 lb. patty with American cheese, house sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved onions, pickles

Breakfast

$10.99

1/3 lb. patty, Fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, maple aioli sauce

Crab Burger

$10.99

1/4 lb patty, tartar sauce, leaf lettuce, roma tomato, onions, pickles

Keto Burger

$18.99

Certified Keto Bun, two 1/3 lb Angus beef patties, double bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, pickles

Tower Burger

$19.99

Two 1/3 lb Angus beef patties, two onion rings, leaf lettuce, onions, roma tomato, american cheese, mushrooms, pickles, BBQ sauce, double bacon, 2 fried eggs

Cowboy

$10.99

1/3 lb Angus beef patty, BBQ sauce, onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese

California Avocado Chicken

$10.99

1/4 lb chicken, chipotle aioli, mixed greens, roma tomato, avocado, swiss cheese

Turkey Burger

$9.99

1/3 lb patty, House sauce, leaf lettuce, onion, american cheese, pickles, tomato

Brunch Burger

$14.99

1/3 lb patty, avocado, egg, bacon, onion ring, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, maple aioli sauce

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

1/4 lb fried chicken, house sauce, caramelized onion, mixed greens, onion, buffalo sauce

Cod Burger

$9.99

1/4 patty, tarter sauce, onion, tomato, leaf lettuce

Master Piece Burger

$16.99

Double 1/3 lb Angus beef patty, double bacon, cheddar cheese, double onion rings, BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

1/3 lb Angus beef patty, swiss cheese, house sauce, sautéed mushrooms

Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

1/3 lb Angus beef patty, House sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese

Blackbean Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb patty, house sauce, leaf lettuce, roma tomato, pickles, shaved onion, american cheese

Falafel Burger

$9.99

1/4 lb patty, tahini, baby greens, pickles, shaved onions, tomato

Impossible Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb patty, house sauce, leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, shaved onion, american cheese

Vada Wich

$8.49

1/4 lb spicy potato dumpling, mint cilantro chutney, mango chutney

Samosa Burger

$9.49

1 Samosa, mint cilantro chutney, tamarind chutney, spicy aioli

Aloo tikki

$9.49

1/4 lb potato/ peas/ carrot patty, spicy aioli, lettuce, onion, tomato

Hawaiian Salmon

$10.99

1/4 lb patty, red cabbage coleslaw, pineapple, ginger vinaigrette, BBQ glaze

Greek Lamb

$13.99

1/3 lb patty, tzatziki, mixed greens, shaved onions, roma tomato, blue cheese

Spanish Chicken

$10.99

1/4 lb marinated charbroiled chicken breast, habanero aioli, grilled jalapeño, leaf lettuce, pepper jack cheese

Tandoori Chicken

$10.99

1/4 lb spicy chicken patty, mixed greens, tomato, onion, yogurt, raita aioli sauce

Desi Lamb Burger

$13.99

1/3 lb lamb patty, yogurt, onion, tomato

Spanish Beef

$10.99

1/3 lb Patty | Habanero aioli | Grilled jalapeno | Leaf lettuce | Pepper Jack cheese

Side Items

Regular Fries

$1.99
Burgerim Round Fries

$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

$4.49
Half & Half

$4.99

Duo 2 Pack

2 of the mini (not slider) burgers, 3 oz each.
Duo 2 Pack

$11.99

Sauces

EXTRA Sauce

$0.49

NO Sauce

Sauce ON SIDE

Sharing

FAMILY PACK

$49.99
PARTY BOX

$59.99
WING BOX

$34.99
Fries Box

$39.99

Beverages

Coca Cola Freestyle

$2.99
MilkShake

$7.99
Diet Coke

$2.99
Lemonade

$2.99
Sweet Tea

$1.99
Cherry Coke

$2.99
Pink Lemonade

$2.99
Bottled Water

$1.99
Sprite

$2.99