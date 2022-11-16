- Home
- /
- Louisville
- /
- BurgerIM Louisville KY*
BurgerIM Louisville KY*
No reviews yet
3733 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Big Burgers
Angus Beef
1/3 lb. patty with American cheese, house sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Shaved onions, pickles
Breakfast
1/3 lb. patty, Fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, maple aioli sauce
Crab Burger
1/4 lb patty, tartar sauce, leaf lettuce, roma tomato, onions, pickles
Keto Burger
Certified Keto Bun, two 1/3 lb Angus beef patties, double bacon, cheddar cheese, mixed greens, pickles
Tower Burger
Two 1/3 lb Angus beef patties, two onion rings, leaf lettuce, onions, roma tomato, american cheese, mushrooms, pickles, BBQ sauce, double bacon, 2 fried eggs
Cowboy
1/3 lb Angus beef patty, BBQ sauce, onion ring, bacon, cheddar cheese
California Avocado Chicken
1/4 lb chicken, chipotle aioli, mixed greens, roma tomato, avocado, swiss cheese
Turkey Burger
1/3 lb patty, House sauce, leaf lettuce, onion, american cheese, pickles, tomato
Brunch Burger
1/3 lb patty, avocado, egg, bacon, onion ring, pickle, lettuce, tomato, onion, maple aioli sauce
Buffalo Chicken
1/4 lb fried chicken, house sauce, caramelized onion, mixed greens, onion, buffalo sauce
Cod Burger
1/4 patty, tarter sauce, onion, tomato, leaf lettuce
Master Piece Burger
Double 1/3 lb Angus beef patty, double bacon, cheddar cheese, double onion rings, BBQ sauce
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 lb Angus beef patty, swiss cheese, house sauce, sautéed mushrooms
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/3 lb Angus beef patty, House sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese
Blackbean Burger
1/2 lb patty, house sauce, leaf lettuce, roma tomato, pickles, shaved onion, american cheese
Falafel Burger
1/4 lb patty, tahini, baby greens, pickles, shaved onions, tomato
Impossible Burger
1/2 lb patty, house sauce, leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, shaved onion, american cheese
Vada Wich
1/4 lb spicy potato dumpling, mint cilantro chutney, mango chutney
Samosa Burger
1 Samosa, mint cilantro chutney, tamarind chutney, spicy aioli
Aloo tikki
1/4 lb potato/ peas/ carrot patty, spicy aioli, lettuce, onion, tomato
Hawaiian Salmon
1/4 lb patty, red cabbage coleslaw, pineapple, ginger vinaigrette, BBQ glaze
Greek Lamb
1/3 lb patty, tzatziki, mixed greens, shaved onions, roma tomato, blue cheese
Spanish Chicken
1/4 lb marinated charbroiled chicken breast, habanero aioli, grilled jalapeño, leaf lettuce, pepper jack cheese
Tandoori Chicken
1/4 lb spicy chicken patty, mixed greens, tomato, onion, yogurt, raita aioli sauce
Desi Lamb Burger
1/3 lb lamb patty, yogurt, onion, tomato
Spanish Beef
1/3 lb Patty | Habanero aioli | Grilled jalapeno | Leaf lettuce | Pepper Jack cheese