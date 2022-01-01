Restaurant header imageView gallery

BurgerIM Memphis

1,184 Reviews

$$

569 S Highland St

Memphis, TN 38111

Order Again

Popular Items

Angus Beef
Duo
6 Wings

Starters.

6 Wings

6 Wings

$7.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$13.99

24 Wings

$25.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Wing Wed Only

Salads.

Caesar Salad Side

$4.99

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad Side

$4.99

Large House Salad

$7.99

Cobb Salad

$9.99

A La Carte.

2 Pack

$7.99

3 Pack

$10.99

Big Burgerim

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries-

Sweet Potato Fries-

$3.79

Onion Rings-

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.79

Cajun Fries

$3.79
Bacon Cheese Fry

Bacon Cheese Fry

$3.79

Jalapeño Cheese Fry

$3.79

Sauce .049

$0.79

Cheese Sauce 0.79

$0.79

Cakepop

$1.50

Happy Hour 3-5pm Angus Classic meal w/3 wings

$10.99

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$8.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$9.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99
Falafel

Falafel

$8.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$8.99
Trio

Trio

$11.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99
Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.29
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Enjoy our delicious food while you're home!

569 S Highland St, Memphis, TN 38111

